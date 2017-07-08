The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Tofu Cheat’s Mapo Tofu Packet

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu Packet

Kaitlin
39 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

We partnered with Spicy Element to bring you this post. Enjoy! (As always on The Woks of Life, all opinions are our own.)

We’ll always be the first ones to promote the value of homemade over store-bought! But sometimes, time is just not on your side, and you need a shortcut. Sometimes, ya gotta cheat.

Instead of roasting the chicken from scratch, you buy a rotisserie chicken. Rather than slave over tomato sauce, why be a stranger to the excellent jars of marinara available out there? And yes, sometimes, just as we reach for our familiar jars of store-bought bean pastes, chili sauces, and jarred pickled vegetables, we’ve found that using store-bought mapo tofu sauce is not actually as sacrilegious as you may think.

In fact, if you don’t have the energy to make the real mapo tofu (though if you do, we highly recommend checking out our homemade mapo tofu recipe, a pre-made spice packet for mapo tofu is the quickest way to get that restaurant-style look and flavor! The sauce in question is in Spicy Element’s Shengchubao Mapo Tofu packet, which is packed with all the flavor, spice, and chili goodness you’d expect from your favorite restaurant. Add a little ground pork, some ginger, and garlic, and BAM! MAPO. And a really, really, really good one at that.

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Since trying it, we’ve even speculated that some of our favorite Chinese restaurants just may be hiding a tub of pre-made mapo tofu sauce somewhere next to the wok! It’s that good.

(But we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt for now…)

Mapo Tofu Sauce

So yeah, maybe using this pre-made mapo tofu packet makes you a little bit of a cheater. But to all who say, “cheater, cheater pumpkin eater,” I say, who cares? Because that side of pumpkin comes with a delicious, hot plate of spicy, flavorful Mapo Tofu.

From-Scratch Mapo TOfu

Check out our from-scratch Mapo Tofu recipe, our vegan version, and even our recipe for Mapo Eggplant!

If you’d like to try out this particular brand for yourself, we worked with the folks over at Spicy Element to give you a 20% discount on the sauce used in this post. Just click on this link to Spicy Element’s Mapo Tofu sauce and when checking out, use the exclusive discount code, “MAPO” and enjoy!

If you feel adventurous and want to try their entire Sichuan sauce collection, check out the Spicy Element Shengchubao 6 in 1 Sichuan Cooking Sauce Set, and when checking out, enter the discount code, “WOKSOFLIFE!

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

In a wok over medium-high heat, brown the pork, breaking it up with a wooden spatula. When the pork is cooked through, add the ginger and garlic, and stir-fry until lightly crisped.

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the contents of the mapo tofu packet, and stir to combine. If you’re only cooking one box of tofu, you can use half of it and save the other half for another day.

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn the heat up to high, add the water, and bring to a boil.

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, cut your tofu into large 1½-inch cubes and add to the wok.

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir gently to combine the tofu into the sauce. A folding motion works well to avoid breaking up the tofu.

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cornstarch and water and cook until the sauce thickens and becomes glossy, coating the spatula.

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Simmer for one more minute.

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve immediately with scallions and Sichuan Peppercorn powder on top and plenty of white rice, and relish the time saved by your shortcut!

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com
Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com
Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com
Cheat’s Mapo Tofu, by thewoksoflife.com
4.50 from 4 votes

Cheat’s Mapo Tofu

Use this Mapo Tofu packet sauce to create a mapo tofu dish packed with all the flavor, spice, and chili goodness you’d expect from your favorite restaurant.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Tofu
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 8
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces ground pork
  • 1 tablespoon ginger (minced)
  • 5 cloves garlic
  • 7 oz. mapo tofu sauce packet (200g, we used Spicy Element’s Shengchubao Mapo Tofu Sauce)
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch (mixed with 1 tablespoon water)
  • 24 ounces silken tofu (you can also use soft or firm tofu if you prefer)
  • 1 scallion (chopped)
  • 1/2 teaspoon Sichuan Peppercorn Powder (optional)

Instructions

  • In a wok over medium-high heat, brown the pork, breaking it up with a wooden spatula. When the pork is cooked through, add the ginger and garlic, and stir-fry until lightly crisped. Next, add the contents of the seasoning packet, and stir to combine. If you’re only cooking one box of tofu, you can use half of it and save the other half for another day.
  • Turn the heat up to high, add the water, and bring to a boil.
  • While that’s happening, cut your tofu into large 1½-inch cubes and add to the wok. Stir gently to combine. A folding motion works well to avoid breaking up the tofu.
  • Add the cornstarch slurry and cook until the sauce thickens and becomes glossy, coating the spatula.
  • Simmer for one more minute, and serve immediately with scallions and the Sichuan peppercorn powder on top and plenty of white rice, and relish the time saved by your shortcut!

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

39 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments