Japanese Eggplant with Chicken & Thai Basil

This Japanese Eggplant with Chicken and Thai basil stir-fry involves so many of my favorite things to eat, and it’s a very quick and easy meal to boot. The fragrant combination of aromatics, including Thai basil, wakes up your taste buds. Add a little eggplant and chicken (or omit the meat to make this vegetarian), and you have a satisfying meal after less than 15 minutes at the stove!

We call for Japanese eggplant in the recipe. Japanese eggplant is lighter in color, has thinner skin than Chinese eggplant and is, arguably, more tender than other varieties.

For this reason, this recipe calls for it, but don’t hesitate to substitute Chinese eggplant or another variety that you have locally in your market. If using eggplants with thick skin, like the regular large variety you find at your average grocery store, you can peel all or part of the skin off. Similarly, we call for Thai basil or holy basil, but Italian Basil can also work in a pinch!

Now that we’ve gotten the finer points about eggplant and basil varieties out of the way, we can talk about cooking eggplant. Specifically, eggplants are little sponges that seem to absorb just as much oil as you add. For this reason, we refrain from deep frying it when we cook it at home, and instead use the dry fry method in the wok. That said, restaurant-style eggplant dishes almost always rely on a deep or shallow fry, and consequently, Chinese eggplant dishes, while delicious, are often swimming in oil. To lessen this problem, we use the dry fry method in our Chinese Eggplant with Garlic Sauce and with this recipe.

Whether you’re buying Japanese eggplants from your local Asian grocery store, picking them from the garden, or using another variety you find locally, take advantage of eggplant season, and enjoy this one!

You’ll need:

In a medium bowl, massage the chicken with the water until it is completely absorbed, and add 1 teaspoon vegetable oil, 1 ½ teaspoons soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon cornstarch until well incorporated. Set aside. For more information and preparing chicken for stir fries, see Bill’s post on Chicken velveting 101.

Heat your wok over medium-high heat and coat it with 2 tablespoons of oil. Spread the Japanese eggplant out evenly in the wok, and let sear with the cover on the wok for 2 minutes.

Remove the cover, turn the eggplant pieces over, and pour another tablespoon of oil around the perimeter.

Cover the wok, and turn heat to medium-low for another 2 minutes until the eggplant is just tender. Next, raise the heat to high to cook the eggplant to a golden brown color–another 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Add 1 tablespoon of oil to your wok and heat until just smoking. Add the marinated chicken, and spread it around the wok. Let it sear for 30 to 60 seconds (depending upon your burner capacity) on each side, and transfer back to the marinade bowl.

With the wok over high heat, add another tablespoon of oil, the garlic, the white parts of the scallions, and the basil.

Stir fry for 30 seconds, and add the chicken and Japanese eggplant.

Next, add the Shaoxing wine, and stir everything together. Add the fish sauce, sugar, soy sauces, sesame oil, and white pepper, and stir until everything is combined–about a minute. Next, add the green portion of the scallions.

Pour the chicken stock around the perimeter of the wok to deglaze it. Stir fry until everything is well-combined, and most of the liquid has been absorbed by other ingredients. Serve with steamed jasmine rice!