Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面)  

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面)  

Published: Last Updated:
By

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面) - thewoksoflife.com

I can’t talk about Hot Dry Noodles, or 热干面 (pinyin: rè gān miàn), without getting a little personal. During the Great Leap Forward in the late 1950s, my parents left home and traveled to vocational schools in poor villages near Wuhan, 武汉 (capital of Hubei Province, 湖北).

Those schools promised potential students three meals a day, and my parents, both 16-year-olds at the time, went in search of something resembling stability. Years later, they met and got married, and our whole family eventually immigrated to the United States in the early 80s, thanks to my grandmother.

Though I was born in Shanghai and consider myself Shanghainese, I spent my early childhood in one of those small and extremely poor villages. I can’t even remember the name of the village, but that was where I first encountered Re Gan Mian and formed my first memories of the dish.

What is Re Gan Mian, or Hot Dry Noodles?

“Re, 热” means hot, “Gan，干” means dry, and “Mian, 面” means noodles. Re Gan Mian, or “Hot Dry Noodles” are a top breakfast choice in Hubei Province.

Hot Dry Noodles are also considered one of the best noodle dishes in China. It has gained popularity over the years, with Re Gan Mian restaurants popping up throughout major cities.  

While my mother enjoyed little about living in Hubei, she did love the region’s signature noodle dish. I, on the other hand, was not crazy about Re Gan Mian as a child. I did not like the thick texture of the sauce or the taste of the raw scallion garnish. My childhood dislike was a major killjoy to my mother’s enthusiasm every time we had it, as she saw it as a treat.

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面) - thewoksoflife.com

Even today, I’m still not crazy about dishes involving sesame paste. But as a food blogger, I wanted to do this dish justice. I’ve read countless Chinese articles and watched many videos about Hot Dry Noodles to develop it.

Making Hot Dry Noodles: Key Tips

  • Alkaline noodles must be used in this dish for a truly authentic flavor. The most readily available alkaline noodles available in Asian grocery stores are alkaline fresh ramen noodles, which is what I used here.
  • This recipe calls for soy sauce, but if you’ve by any chance tried our Braised Instant Pot Pork Belly or Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken, use the “master sauce” from those recipes to mix the sauce instead of soy sauce. This is traditional and adds more umami to the dish.
  • Restaurants in China pre-cook the noodles just until very al dente. They mix the noodles with sesame oil and use a fan to cool and dry them, making the noodles chewier. Before serving, they cook the noodles again in boiling water for a few seconds, just long enough to heat them up. I’ve developed a method for the home-cooked version that isn’t quite as fussy. I do like to idea of mixing the cooked noodles with a bit of sesame oil. It gives the noodles extra sesame flavor, prevents them from sticking together, also makes mixing in the sauce easier.
  • Adjust the flavor and thickness of the sauce to your own liking. Note that a thinner sauce is easier to mix with the noodles. In my case, I like a thinner sauce, a little less vinegar, more chili oil, a pinch of cilantro, and hold the scallions. :)
  • If raw garlic is not your thing, pre-soak the minced garlic in a tablespoon of hot water to mellow out the sharpness.  

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面) - thewoksoflife.com

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面) - thewoksoflife.com

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面): The Recipe

Start by preparing the sauce. Add 3 tablespoons sesame paste to a bowl, and gradually stir in 2 tablespoons sesame oil to smooth out the paste.

Sesame Paste, thewoksoflife.com

Then add 1 ½ teaspoons dark soy sauce and 1 tablespoon light soy sauce (or 4 ½ teaspoons of master sauce, if you have it). Add 1 teaspoon sugar, and stir until well combined. If the sauce is still too thick, add in a few drops of warm water or more master sauce to thin it out. Add salt to taste and set aside. You can prepare this sauce ahead of time.

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面) - thewoksoflife.com

Boil a pot of water to cook the noodle as per package instructions, undercooking it by 1 minute to ensure they remain chewy and al dente. Drain. Shake off any excess liquid from the noodles, and put them in a large bowl.

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面) - thewoksoflife.com

Toss the noodles with the remaining 1 ½ teaspoons sesame oil to prevent noodles from sticking together. Add in the preserved mustard stems (zha cai), pickled long beans, garlic, chili oil, cilantro, scallions, Chinese black vinegar, and tahini sauce.

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面) - thewoksoflife.com

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面) - thewoksoflife.com

Quickly toss the noodles together and serve hot.  

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面) - thewoksoflife.com

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面) - thewoksoflife.com

Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面) - thewoksoflife.com
Hot Dry Noodles (Re Gan Mian, 热干面)

Our Woks of Life version of traditional Hot Dry Noodles, or Re Gan Mian (热干面), a sesame noodle dish from Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province in China.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Noodles
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: hot dry noodles, wuhan
Servings: 2
Calories: 654kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Start by preparing the sauce. Add 3 tablespoons sesame paste to a bowl, and gradually stir in 2 tablespoons sesame oil to smooth out the paste.
  • Then add 1 ½ teaspoons dark soy sauce and 1 tablespoon light soy sauce (or 4 ½ teaspoons of master sauce, if you have it). Add 1 teaspoon sugar, and stir until well combined. If the sauce is still too thick, add in a few drops of warm water or more master sauce to thin it out. Add salt to taste and set aside. You can prepare this sauce ahead of time.
  • Boil a pot of water to cook the noodle as per package instructions, undercooking it by 1 minute to ensure they remain chewy and al dente. Drain. Shake off any excess liquid from the noodles, and put them in a large bowl.
  • Toss the noodles with the remaining 1 ½ teaspoons sesame oil to prevent noodles from sticking together. Add in the preserved radish, pickled long beans, garlic, chili oil, cilantro, scallions, vinegar, and tahini sauce. Quickly toss the noodles together and serve hot.

Nutrition

Calories: 654kcal | Carbohydrates: 85g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 45g | Saturated Fat: 13g | Sodium: 995mg | Potassium: 511mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 290IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 84mg | Iron: 6mg

 

43 Comments

  1. Ke says

    As a Hubei native, trying not to be a little offended that you don’t like reganmian and that your mom didn’t like Hubei – not sure you really said anything good about Hubei the area at all haha! Although this is about the food, not sure you said anything positive about the food either since you don’t like this dish. This recipe looks delicious and I want to try it, but felt like your prelude to this post put a damper on it a little :)

    Reply

  2. Sophia says


    Thank you so much for this recipe! My family is from Wuhan – I grew up eating this either during my visits back to the hometown or my mom would make it at home in the states. This dish always, always brings back good memories and so hard to find in the US. Now living far from my parents and less frequent trips to Wuhan, this tastes like home :’) Thank you!

    Reply

  3. Sam says

    Please help, I have no idea what I’m doing wrong :(

    I’ve made the sauce 3 times and each time it’s siezed/split.

    The first time I put a tiny bit of extra light soy and a few drops of water. I thought the water may have been too hot so I tried again and followed it to the letter but it still happened. The last time, I omitted the sugar and everything was great, for a second, and then bam, it split again.

    I am using tahini instead of sesame paste because apparently they don’t sell that in country Australia 😆

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Sam, found this on the web. It can help answer your question:

      “tahini has a strange reaction towards water meaning that it curdles to the point you can hardly stir it. Working it and adding more water the mixture starts to become more fluid and homogeneous. The result is a thick creamy mixture. It should not leave a dent when you take a spoonful. Furthermore as hours pass by, the tahini somehow “proves” and becomes thicker and thicker. Initially you should not add too much water because if you sort of go “over the hump” it will turn very liquid and the only way to make it thicker is by adding more tahini. So initially you should add water slowly until you obtain the consistency you want considering also that you still have to add at least one tablespoon of lemon juice which will make it more liquid.”

      Reply

  4. Jack says


    This is a great recipe, which we made for a Saturday morning breakfast. It took a while to find the preserved long beans — but otherwise the recipe is easy and works — like all of the recipes on this website. Thank you again.

    Reply

  5. Helen says


    Thank you for this recipe! This is THE food of my childhood since I was born in Wuhan and lived there for a few years before coming to the US. If you guys are willing to do recipes on other breakfast / street foods of Wuhan that would be so awesome… like 豆皮，面窝，武汉重油烧麦… just a suggestion :)

    Reply

  7. Andrew Davidson says

    These were really good. I have question about noodles though. Every fresh noodle I have ever bought from the asian market has been overly starchy and for lack of a better word gloopy. I have tried half a dozen brands and they are all that way. The dried noodles are significantly better in that regard, so I usually stick with dried. Is that normal? I don’t recall from my trip to China the noodles being super sticky and gloopy, but I can’t find any fresh noodles here in the states that aren’t. Thoughts?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Andrew, I know exactly what you’re talking about––I avoid fresh Korean noodles for this exact reason. I, too, like to use dried noodles because they are a lot less starchy and very versatile. I do have a solution when cooking fresh noodles, though. First, you must cook the noodle separately in a different pot. Secondly, you need to make it a very large pot of water and can’t crowd the water with too many noodles. Thirdly, add cold water every time the water starts to boil in order to stop the bubbling––this prevents the noodles from overcooking and becoming too starchy. Hope this helps!

      Reply

      • Andrew Davidson says

        Okay, glad to know it’s not just me. I assume it must be the extra flour or preservatives they must have to put on the fresh noodles to make them last and not stick together while they sit in the fridge. Time to learn to make fresh noodles I guess.

        Reply

