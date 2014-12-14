The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Shanghai Fried Noodles (Cu Chao Mian)

Judy
by:
138 Comments
Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

I wish I could say that as a Shanghai native, I grew up eating Shanghai Fried Noodles or (Shanghai cu chao mian- 上海粗炒面). I don’t actually remember eating this when I was young, but in recent years, I’ve noticed that my cousin always orders it for her kids when we eat out at Shanghainese restaurants. The kids would immediately go for those noodles, ignoring everything else on the table.

I also couldn’t stop eating them after getting a taste. These noodles are very addictive. They’re somewhat similar to my Soy Scallion  Shanghai Noodles (葱油拌面), which I love. The difference is that Shanghai Fried Noodles are often made with thicker, chewier noodles

Shanghai Fried Noodles is a super easy dish to make, with only a few ingredients. It’ll be done and on the table within 15-20 minutes. I assure you that everyone in your family will love it. If you’re a vegetarian/vegan, simply leave out the meat and replace it with more mushrooms!

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Other popular Chinese noodles recipes include Cantonese Chicken Hong Kong pan fried noodles, and a Beijing favorite Chinese noodle recipe we picked up while we lived there, Zha Jiang Mian.

Shanghai Fried Noodles: Recipe Instructions

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix together the pork, cornstarch, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, shaoxing wine, and sugar. Set aside for 5-10 minutes while you prepare the other ingredients.

Heat a tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the pork stir-fry until browned.

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Turn down the heat, remove the pork from the wok and set aside. Add a couple more tablespoons of oil to the wok and sauté the shiitake mushrooms for about 2 minutes using medium heat.

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Break up the Udon noodles gently with your hands and add them to the wok. The noodles (shown in the photo) I use for this recipe are pre-cooked noodles.

If you use any other noodles, please follow the package instruction to prepare the noodle and have it cooked and ready before start cooking. Just remember to mix in a splash of vegetable oil to prevent cooked noodles from sticking together.

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the dark soy sauce, soy sauce and sugar. Stir-fry everything together until the noodles get an even, deep brown color. If you’re not seeing the color you want, add a little more dark soy sauce.

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the leafy greens (choy sum and baby bok choy both work well), along with the pork. Mix in with the noodles until wilted.

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve these Shanghai Fried Noodles hot!

Some people like to add a few drops of black vinegar right before eating—totally up to you.

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

4.75 from 28 votes

Shanghai Fried Noodles (Cu Chao Mian)

Our authentic take on a popular Chinese dish. This recipe is so simple to make, and it will be on the table within 15-20 minutes!
by: Judy
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Chinese
Shanghai fried noodles
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the pork & marinade (omit if you want the dish to be vegetarian):

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • Mix together the pork and marinade ingredients and set aside for 5-10 minutes while you prepare the other ingredients.
  • Heat a tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the pork stir-fry until browned. Turn down the heat, remove the pork from the wok and set aside. Add a couple more tablespoons of oil to the wok and sautee the mushrooms for about 2 minutes using medium heat. Break up the noodles gently with your hands and add them to the wok.
  • Add the soy sauces and sugar. Stir-fry everything together until the noodles get an even, deep brown color. If you’re not seeing the color you want, add a little more dark soy sauce.
  • Add the leafy greens now and mix in with the noodles until wilted. Serve hot! Some people like to add a few drops of Chinese black vinegar right before eating—totally up to you.

nutrition facts

Calories: 579kcal (29%) Carbohydrates: 88g (29%) Protein: 25g (50%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 28mg (9%) Sodium: 958mg (40%) Potassium: 255mg (7%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 5000IU (100%) Vitamin C: 63.5mg (77%) Calcium: 118mg (12%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

@thewoksoflife

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

