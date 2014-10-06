The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Pan-fried Honey Hoisin Noodles

Bill
by:
56 Comments
Pan-fried Honey Hoisin Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

A while ago, we posted a traditional yet versatile Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodle recipe, and we’ve since seen how people have made that recipe their own by adding whatever ingredients they happened to have on hand. It’s always great to rummage around in the fridge and be able to use what you have to put a small twist on a favorite dish. This time, a near empty, leftover jar of hoisin sauce was the catalyst for this version of pan-fried hoisin noodles, and it was so good, we knew we had to post it.

On this particular occasion, I really wanted to go purist with the pan-fried noodles. Have you ever just sat down with a bowl of mashed potatoes, or maybe a plate of pasta with just butter and parmesan? Sometimes, it’s the simple things in life that are the best.

In that vein, this recipe is just noodles — hoisin noodles in a great sauce with a sprinkling of scallions and sesame seeds. That’s all you need!

Made with honey and hoisin sauce and pan fried, these hoisin noodles are savory but slightly sweet, crispy, and very addictive. This easy to make dish is perfect for a quick weekday meal!

Here we go with the recipe folks!

Honey Hoisin Pan-fried Noodles: Recipe Instructions

In a small bowl, mix together the honey, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, Shaoxing wine (if using), and white pepper. Set aside.

Bring a pot of water to a boil and add the Hong Kong Style Egg Noodles.

Fresh noodles should be boiled for about 1 minute. For dried noodles, boil for 2-3 minutes (learn more about this type of noodles in our Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan-fried Noodles Recipe). Rinse the noodles in cool water and drain thoroughly.

The next step is very similar to our Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodles recipe, so if you have tried that recipe, this should be a snap! Heat the wok over high heat and add a tablespoon of oil.

Spread the noodles across the surface of the wok in a thin, even layer, and swirl the wok to distribute the oil. Cook over medium to medium high heat until the noodles are crisp, about 5 minutes.

Pan-fried Honey Hoisin Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Flip the noodles over and add another tablespoon of oil around the perimeter of the wok to let the other side crisp up.

Don’t stress if you can’t turn the noodles over in one shot. The goal here is just to get the noodles to crisp evenly. You want them to be pretty dry, so that the sauce caramelizes when you add it.

Keep the heat at medium and add that last tablespoon of oil to the wok, along with the sauce.

Toss the pan-fried noodles around for another 3 minutes, until they’re all coated and the sauce is caramelized. Garnish with scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

Pan-fried Honey Hoisin Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Honey Hoisin Pan-fried Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

4.75 from 16 votes

Honey Hoisin Pan-fried Noodles

These pan fried honey hoisin noodles are savory but slightly sweet, crispy, and very addictive. This hoisin noodle dish is perfect for a quick weekday meal!
by: Bill
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Chinese
Honey Hoisin Pan-fried Noodles
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, mix together the honey, hoisin, soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, shaoxing wine (if using), and white pepper. Set aside. Bring a pot of water to a boil and add the noodles. Fresh noodles should be boiled for about 1 minute. For dried noodles, boil for 2-3 minutes. Rinse the noodles in cool water and drain thoroughly.
  • The next step is very similar to our Cantonese Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodles recipe, so if you have tried that recipe, this should be a snap! Heat the wok over high heat and add a tablespoon of oil. Spread the noodles across the surface of the wok in a thin, even layer, and swirl the wok to distribute the oil. Cook over medium to medium high heat until the noodles are crisp, about 5 minutes.
  • Flip the noodles over and add another tablespoon of oil around the perimeter of the wok to let the other side crisp up. Don’t stress if you can’t turn the noodles over in one shot. The goal here is just to get the noodles to crisp evenly. You want them to be pretty dry, so that the sauce caramelizes when you add it.
  • Keep the heat at medium and add that last tablespoon of oil to the wok, along with the sauce. Toss the noodles around for another 3 minutes, until they're all coated and the sauce is caramelized. Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds.

nutrition facts

Calories: 439kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 69g (23%) Protein: 11g (22%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 55mg (18%) Sodium: 728mg (30%) Potassium: 9mg Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 9g (10%) Vitamin A: 130IU (3%) Vitamin C: 0.6mg (1%) Calcium: 19mg (2%) Iron: 4.9mg (27%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

