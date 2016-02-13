The Woks of Life

Thai Green Curry Chicken

by:
61 Comments
Green Curry Chicken with a bowl of white rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Ever since I posted my easy red curry recipe (still one of my favorite things to make on a busy weeknight…when all I want to do is sit on the couch in my pajamas with a big bowl of something over rice), I’ve been itching to make a Thai green curry chicken recipe as well.

If red curry is the high school homecoming queen, then green curry is kind of like red curry’s shy best friend. Just as good (maybe better), but a little on the mellower side. I’ll stop anthropomorphizing food now.

I love this green curry chicken, because it’s one of those useful fridge-cleaning recipes. I’ll let you in on a secret. I decided to blog this recipe kind of last minute, and planned on going out to the grocery store to buy ingredients. But…lo and behold, I realized that I already had chicken thighs in the freezer and cans of green curry paste, bamboo shoots, and coconut milk in the pantry.

I dug through the fridge and found a couple of carrots, a lone crown of broccoli, and a couple of zucchini. I quickly realized that I didn’t have to go out and buy ingredients at all––I could cobble something together with what I already had. This green curry chicken recipe is forgiving like that. You can use whatever vegetables you have on hand, and it’ll taste amazing no matter what.

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Green Curry Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Toss the chicken pieces in 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1 tablespoon oil until well-combined. Sear the chicken pieces in the skillet until browned. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

If there are a lot of chicken bits stuck to your pan, deglaze with a ¼ cup of water. Then add the sliced onions to the skillet and cook until translucent. Add the green curry paste and cook for 5 minutes.

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the vegetables and cook for 30 seconds. Add the coconut milk, chicken stock, kaffir lime leaves (if using), chili oil or chili (if using), and the seared chicken pieces.

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring to a simmer and lower the heat. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. After the curry has finished simmering, stir in the fish sauce, sugar, and Thai basil.

People will fault me for this, because that’s Italian basil in that there pot. But I couldn’t get myself to the Asian grocery store for the Thai basil, and honestly, Italian basil is okay if you can’t find Thai basil!

It might not be the authentic thing to use, but when my choices are: “green curry with Italian basil” and “no green curry,” I will ALWAYS pick the first choice.

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

And you’re done! Serve all that green curry chicken with steamed rice, garnished with cilantro if desired. As you can see, green curry is definitely a wetter dish than red curry. It’s almost soupy. This is what I’ve found to be true when I’ve had it at Thai restaurants, and I love it. Soaking up all that sauce with freshly steamed jasmine rice is the best.

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Easy Green Curry Chicken

This green curry chicken recipe is amazingly easy––simple enough for dinner any night of the week.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Thai
Thai Green curry chicken
serves: 8 servings
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons neutral oil (such as canola or vegetable oil, divided)
  • 2 lbs chicken thighs (900g, cut into bite-sized pieces)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 medium onion (thinly sliced)
  • 4 ounces green curry paste (115g)
  • 5 cups mixed vegetables (such as broccoli, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots and/or red bell peppers)
  • 13.5 ounces coconut milk (about 1 2/3 cups)
  • 1 ½ cups chicken stock (355 ml)
  • 5 kaffir lime leaves (lightly bruised, optional)
  • 1 teaspoon chili oil (or 1 red chili, de-seeded and chopped, optional)
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup basil leaves
  • steamed jasmine rice (to serve)
  • cilantro (to garnish, optional)

Instructions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Toss the chicken pieces in 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1 tablespoon oil until well-combined. Sear the chicken pieces in the skillet until browned. Remove from the pan and set aside.
  • If there are a lot of chicken bits stuck to your pan, deglaze with a ¼ cup of water. Then add the sliced onions to the skillet and cook until translucent. Add the curry paste and cook for 5 minutes.
  • Add the vegetables and cook for 30 seconds. Add the coconut milk, chicken stock, lime leaves (if using), chili (if using), and the seared chicken pieces. Bring to a simmer and lower the heat. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. After the curry has finished simmering, stir in the fish sauce, sugar, and basil. Serve with steamed rice.

Tips & Notes:

Nutrition info does not include rice.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

