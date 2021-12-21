Episode 3 of Our Food Network Digital Series

Episode 3 of our Family Meal digital series with the Food Network is here! Check it out on Foodnetwork.com, or watch on Facebook if you’re outside the United States.

Read more about ep 1 and ep 2 Read more about the show and Episode 1 here, and read more about Episode 2 here!

This third and final episode is about preparing a Mid-Autumn Festival meal. After Lunar New Year/Spring Festival, the Mid-Autumn festival (back in September) is the second-biggest Chinese holiday of the year. (We took this episode as the chance to put together our guide on How to Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival!)

Kaitlin and Judy make mooncakes together, and we all pitch in to craft a big family meal to serve al fresco—under the moon!

The real focus of the episode is the theme at the heart of The Woks of Life: preserving traditions, memories, and stories through food.

Watch Now:

Behind the Scenes Photos from the Episode

Kaitlin and Judy were tasked with making mooncakes, with Judy showing Kaitlin the ropes. It was a little nerve-wracking to get each mooncake looking perfect on camera!

We cooked ten dishes for a big meal with extended family. The kitchen was in a state of organized chaos all day.

The Mid-Autumn Festival dinner is traditionally enjoyed outdoors. The production crew rented chairs and a table, as well as beautiful string lights and lanterns for our outdoor meal. We supplied the flowers!

Taking beauty shots of the Cantonese Roast Duck—a recipe my dad really nailed for our upcoming cookbook.

Family selfie!

A class photo of the “cast” (including Barley) and crew after filming wrapped.

Recipes from the Episode

Here are some of the recipes that we featured in this episode. If you’re looking for the recipe for that roast duck—you’ll have to wait just a little longer until the cookbook comes out next fall!

Enjoy! Also check out our episode of Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern, available on Discovery+ and coming soon to Magnolia Network (January 2022!).