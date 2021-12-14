Episode 2 of our Family Meal digital series with the Food Network is here! Check it out on Foodnetwork.com, or on Facebook.
The second episode is all about how we continue to learn about Chinese cooking and use that learning to develop new recipes for the blog.
It follows us into New York City, where we learn from the masters of Western Chinese cuisine at Xi’an Famous Foods—Jason Wang and his dad David Shi—another multi-generational family food business.
We are huge fans of Xi’an Famous Foods, so it was thrilling to be able to actually go into the kitchen in their Chelsea location, watch father and son at work, and get a chance to hand-rip noodles under their tutelage.
Links to episode 2!
Watch Episode 2 on Foodnetwork.com, or on Facebook. We’ve also included a video on this page with some behind-the-scenes clips!
Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the Episode
Here are some behind-the-scenes photos from the episode!
RecipeS from the Episode!
Lamb Noodle Soup
We developed this rich lamb noodle soup after visiting Xi’an Famous Foods. We used glass noodles in it, but you can also follow our biang biang style noodle recipe.
Smashed Cucumber Salad
We served our lamb noodle soup in the episode with a spicy, refreshing cucumber salad. Here’s the recipe!
Spicy Cumin Lamb Biang Biang Noodles
This is our version of a spicy cumin lamb biang biang noodle, inspired by Xi’an Famous Foods! Check out their version in Jason’s Xi’an Famous Foods Cookbook.
17 Comments