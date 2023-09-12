The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home How-To Garden/Farm End of Summer Farm Update

End of Summer Farm Update

Sarah
by:
5 Comments
Judy holding up a freshly picked asian pear

The end of summer is approaching, and it’s time to review how the season went at The Woks of Life HQ.

We had some excitement this year with our first real fruit harvests (last year we lost almost all of the fruit in our orchards to squirrels, birds, or fungal problems), as well as some new vegetable garden successes.

Let’s take a really quick tour!

kitchen garden
alpacas, llama, goats, enjoying summer
beets growing

The Harvest

The season started out strong, with some lovely zucchini and yellow squash. This year, we tried to stay disciplined with harvesting them small, and even harvested some of the flowers to make pastas in early summer.

Happy to report we minimized the number of giant monster zucchini with lots of seeds, and enjoyed them while they were still nice and tender!

zucchini on plant
yellow squash on plant

We also started cooking lots of beet greens and kale, usually stir-fried with some garlic as a side dish.

The kale on the below right overwinters usually, and it’s much more tender than store-bought curly kale or even Tuscan kale. The stems are actually edible, because they’re not too tough.

beet greens in garden
kale in garden

Another big garden success this year was our sugar snap peas. We were harvesting five pound bags of them every few days, and enjoying them in stir-fries as well as developing new recipes with them like our Snap Pea Salad:

sugar snap peas growing on vines

Last year, we grew potatoes for the first time, and it was a revelation! You just put some sprouted potatoes in the ground, cover them with soil as they grow to prevent light from getting to the growing tubers, and in a few months, you find that your potato in each hole has multiplied!

We doubled down on potatoes this year and had many plants and varieties, like Norland Red, Adirondack Blue, etc. We did find that our container grown potatoes did a bit better than the ones we planted in the ground, since it got rather rainy around harvest time.

Some of our potatoes rotted in the ground (they smelled awful), but we did harvest a good number of red and blue potatoes, as well as yukon golds and fingerlings!

digging red potatoes out of the ground
potato harvest

We still have a bunch left in cold storage to enjoy over the next several weeks!

Potato harvest

If there’s one crop that’s worth growing every summer—with the biggest bang for your buck and the most difference in flavor between garden-grown and store-bought—it’s tomatoes.

Tomato plants with marigolds
Plum Tomatoes on plant
Cherry tomatoes and marigolds

Nothing can beat the sweetness of a home-grown sun-ripened tomato. We had big beefsteaks, cherry tomatoes, as well as sauce tomatoes with few seeds (a San Marzano hybrid called Pomodoro Squisito).

tomato harvest

All were delicious! We’ve already frozen some for use in winter, and we used them in big tomato salads, this lovely eggs benedict birthday brunch we had for my mom, tomato egg noodle soup, and many other dishes. (Also enjoy some photos of the flowers we have growing around the place—we’ve had fun making small bouquets for the house with them.)

judy's birthday brunch
Brown Eyed Susan Flowers
zinnias growing in front of house
eggs benedict brunch
Bee Balm Plants ready to go into ground

We haven’t had to buy scallions all summer, sustained by our little patch of scallions in the kitchen garden. The Chinese eggplants produced some nice fruit this year—tender and great for stir-fries like eggplant with garlic sauce. Plus, we tried growing both Indian bitter melon in addition to our Chinese bitter melon!

Read more about how to grow bitter melon and how to grow Chinese eggplant in your own garden!

scallions growing
Chinese eggplant harvest
Indian bitter melon on plant

We experimented with a few new gourd varieties this year, including butternut squash (below left), which produced lots of small-ish 8-inch fruits, perfect for roasting or soups, as well as birdhouse gourd, known in Chinese as húlu (葫芦).

These gourds are often dried and are symbols of health, longevity, and prosperity. From a practical perspective, after drying, they can also be halved, hollowed out, and used as ladles!

butternut squash growing
birdhouse gourd growing

We grew green beans and okra…

String bean plants
Judy pikcing okra

And our shallots grew pretty well, as well as our perennial garlic chives planted last year.

shallot harvest
garlic chive plants in flower

But the most exciting harvest developments this year were in the sweet fruit department!

First, we had our first real harvest of raspberries! Last year, we each got to eat maybe 2 berries total. 😅

barley nosing into a bowl of freshly picked raspberries
bowl of freshly picked raspberries

We also have a couple Asian pear trees on the property, and after losing our harvest last year to animals and fungal diseases, we were determined not to make the same mistakes this year.

We dutifully sprayed the trees leading up to the growing season to prevent fungal growth. Some pears did still succumb to it, but we ended up with a decent harvest. The pears were crisp, crunchy, and delicious. We ate all of them within a few weeks and shared them with friends and family.

Judy picking pears
bill and judy picking pears
a freshly picked asian pear
freshly picked asian pears
Judy eating a pear off the tree

After getting a total of 0 peaches last year, we did manage to get some this year! It took them a long time to grow and ripen—perhaps we need to prune the tree better next year so the peaches get more light, and also thin them out a bit more.

But the peaches were sweet and tasty. We’re big fans of Jersey peaches. We haven’t tried the Georgia variety, but Jersey peaches are hard to beat!

ripening peaches on tree
ripening peaches on tree

One tip that we owe this year’s pear and peach harvest to: foil pans on the lower branches of the tree! We saw someone on YouTube suggest it. Apparently the squirrels and other critters trying to crawl up the tree hit the foil pans, which make a kind of thunderclap noise, scaring them away from the tree and preventing them from climbing up to munch on the fruits. It worked, folks!

Protecting pear tree from squirrels with foil pans

After dutifully wrapping our fig tree last year, we unwrapped it this year only to find that it had rotted into a sad moldy looking stick. Womp womp.

In May, after unwrapping it, we cut it back to the ground, and the plant shot up lots of new shoots:

a fig bush

So now we have a fig bush. Not sure what we’re going to do to winterize it this year if anything, but after a few years of destruction and regrowth, the thing is still hanging on!

We also sprouted and planted some grocery store ginger in a warm spot by the barn. Jury’s still out on whether there’s any actual ginger under there, but we’ll see in a month or so!

Ginger plants

Some real progress has been made on the building of the greenhouse as well. There’s a stone foundation in place. Would you believe that all those rocks were picked up from around the property?? Around the stream and wooded areas, we have tons of these big rocks.

Using these found materials will definitely make the greenhouse feel more connected to the house and property!

stone foundation for green house
Green house foundation

If you’re looking for an update on the barn, it stalled for a bit this summer, since we had trouble sourcing 16 ft. cedar boards to replace the siding. However, we did eventually get them in and get them painted. With the windows all in place, we just have to put the siding back up!

The kitchen design for our cooking studio is also coming together—we’ve chosen appliances and are finalizing the layout now. Can’t wait to share more as we make further progress on it.

Barn siding removed

We had a couple more swarms with the bees (which was definitely a setback), and realized that the split hives we had earlier in spring weren’t quite strong enough to stay individual hives. We ended up re-consolidating them into two hives.

We’re feeding the bees supplemental sugar, but we’re happy to report that the queens in the two hives are laying healthy brood, and that they’re producing some nice honey for the winter.

We didn’t harvest honey this year—the bees need it! However, we’re looking forward to getting the bees through the winter season and seeing how they do next year.

To support the bees in late summer, we’ve also been planting flowers to give the bees more forage in what can normally be kind of lean times for them.

frame of honeybees
frame of bees

The chickens and ducks are still going strong—particularly our ducks! They’re champion layers—each laying a big duck egg daily.

We’ve been making big batches of salted duck eggs, which have been a hot commodity within the fam. All the elders and cousins—when they come over—fight over the ones we have “in stock” and ready to eat!

making salted duck eggs

That’s all for now! We hope you enjoyed this quick summer farm update, and we’re looking forward to the weather cooling off and one of our favorite seasons here—fall!

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments