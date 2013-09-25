The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Easy Five Spice Baked Chicken Dinner

Easy Five Spice Baked Chicken Dinner

Published: Last Updated:
By 30 Comments

Easy Five Spice Baked Chicken Dinner, by thewoksoflife.com

When we bought our first house over twenty years ago and things were tight, we were always looking for good deals at the local Shop-Rite. So the Chicken leg quarters at 39 cents a pound sounded pretty good. This five spice baked chicken is an easy dinner we used to make during school nights that’s easy to prepare ahead of time, economical and most importantly, very tasty. We recently made this five spice baked chicken dinner again in Beijing, and it brought back some good memories. You’ll see 3 servings in the pictures below, but the recipe was written for 4 servings.

For the marinade:

You’ll also need:

  • 4 Chicken Leg quarters
  • ½ of a small cabbage, or about 4-5 cups chopped
  • 2 cups rice

Preparation:

Combine all of the ingredients in a small mixing bowl and set aside. Clean your chicken and pat dry.

Easy Five Spice Baked Chicken Dinner, by thewoksoflife.com

Easy Five Spice Baked Chicken Dinner, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the chicken to a large mixing bowl. Pour the marinade over the chicken and make sure to get it under the skin.

Easy Five Spice Baked Chicken Dinner, by thewoksoflife.com

It’s best to let the chicken marinade for at least 2 hours or even overnight but it’s not absolutely necessary if you don’t have the time.

Easy Five Spice Baked Chicken Dinner, by thewoksoflife.com

Line a sheet pan with non-stick foil. If you do this right, then chicken comes right off the pan after roasting. Toss the foil and you don’t even need to do any scrubbing! Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and put them in for about 40 minutes.

Easy Five Spice Baked Chicken Dinner, by thewoksoflife.com

While the chicken is roasting, cook your rice in a rice cooker and/or follow directions on the package.

Cut the cabbage into small 1 to 2 inch squares and heat a wok or frying pan with a tablespoon of oil. About 15 minutes before your chicken is done, stir-fry for about 10 minutes or less depending upon how soft you like it. Season with salt and set aside.

cabbage stir-fry

After 40 minutes, test the chicken to make sure it is cooked through. Stick a fork in the side. If the juices run clear, it’s done. The chicken should be a golden brown, but if not, you can crisp it up under the broiler.

Easy Five Spice Baked Chicken Dinner, by thewoksoflife.com

Plate and enjoy this easy-to-make five spice baked chicken dinner!

Easy Five Spice Baked Chicken Dinner, by thewoksoflife.com

5.0 from 2 reviews
Easy Five Spice Baked Chicken Dinner
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
This five spice baked chicken is an easy dinner we used to make during school nights that’s easy to prepare ahead of time, economical and most importantly, very tasty.
Author:
Recipe type: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: Serves 4
Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon 5 spice powder
  • 1 tablespoon minced red onion
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 4 Chicken Leg quarters
  • ½ of a small cabbage, or about 4-5 cups chopped
  • 2 cups rice
Instructions
  1. Combine the soy sauce, salt, five spice, red onion, garlic, oil, shaoxing wine, and sesame oil in a small mixing bowl and set aside. Clean your chicken and pat dry. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Pour the marinade over the chicken and make sure to get it under the skin. It’s best to let the chicken marinade for at least 2 hours or even overnight but it’s not absolutely necessary if you don’t have the time.
  2. Line a sheet pan with non-stick foil. If you do this right, then chicken comes right off the pan after roasting. Toss the foil and you don’t even need to do any scrubbing! Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and put them in for about 40 minutes.
  3. While the chicken is roasting, cook your rice in a rice cooker and/or follow directions on the package.
  4. Cut the cabbage into small 1 to 2 inch squares and heat a wok or frying pan with a tablespoon of oil. About 15 minutes before your chicken is done, stir-fry for about 10 minutes or less depending upon how soft you like it. Season with salt and set aside.
  5. After 40 minutes, test the chicken to make sure it is cooked through. Stick a fork in the side. If the juices run clear, it’s done. The chicken should be a golden brown, but if not, you can crisp it up under the broiler. Plate end enjoy!

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Montreal Bagels, An Authentic Homemade Recipe
40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist
Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rate this recipe:  

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

30 Comments

  1. Nic says

    Hello. My grandfather was from Hong Kong and I grew up eating Cantonese Chinese food. Thanks for the great work you do here! I’ve just tried this recipe, but I’ve seen that it calls for both soy sauce and a teaspoon of salt. Shouldn’t it be 1 teaspoon of sugar instead? Thanks!

    Reply

  2. Norma says

    This sounds so tasty! Is there a way I could adapt it for chicken breasts, either on or (preferably) off the bone? Thanks so much — love your site!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Norma, if you wanted to do this recipe with boneless skinless chicken breasts, I would marinate the chicken and then pan sear the breasts in a pan with oil over medium high heat after they’ve finished marinating. Cooking them in the oven without any bone or skin will result in dry chicken.

      Reply

      • Norma says

        Thanks so much, Sarah! That’s exactly what I was worried about — dry chicken. Really appreciate you taking the time to give me an alternate method.

        Reply

  3. Aysa says

    This is the best chicken I’ve ever made. It’s simple to prepare and it comes out juicy, full of flavor and with a crispy skin. I absolutely love it and would eat it every day if I could. I even posted a picture of it on Instagram and got hundreds of likes because it’s also picture perfect.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Amanda, I checked this early recipe again and you are right – no sweetener. I agree that adding a pinch of sugar or some honey is a nice addition to balance the saltiness of the other ingredients!

      Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables