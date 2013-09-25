Easy Five Spice Baked Chicken Dinner

When we bought our first house over twenty years ago and things were tight, we were always looking for good deals at the local Shop-Rite. So the Chicken leg quarters at 39 cents a pound sounded pretty good. This five spice baked chicken is an easy dinner we used to make during school nights that’s easy to prepare ahead of time, economical and most importantly, very tasty. We recently made this five spice baked chicken dinner again in Beijing, and it brought back some good memories. You’ll see 3 servings in the pictures below, but the recipe was written for 4 servings.

For the marinade:

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon five-spice powder

1 tablespoon minced red onion

2 cloves minced garlic

1 teaspoon oil

1 tablespoon shaoxing wine

1 teaspoon sesame oil

You’ll also need:

4 Chicken Leg quarters

½ of a small cabbage, or about 4-5 cups chopped

2 cups rice

Preparation:

Combine all of the ingredients in a small mixing bowl and set aside. Clean your chicken and pat dry.

Transfer the chicken to a large mixing bowl. Pour the marinade over the chicken and make sure to get it under the skin.

It’s best to let the chicken marinade for at least 2 hours or even overnight but it’s not absolutely necessary if you don’t have the time.

Line a sheet pan with non-stick foil. If you do this right, then chicken comes right off the pan after roasting. Toss the foil and you don’t even need to do any scrubbing! Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and put them in for about 40 minutes.

While the chicken is roasting, cook your rice in a rice cooker and/or follow directions on the package.

Cut the cabbage into small 1 to 2 inch squares and heat a wok or frying pan with a tablespoon of oil. About 15 minutes before your chicken is done, stir-fry for about 10 minutes or less depending upon how soft you like it. Season with salt and set aside.

After 40 minutes, test the chicken to make sure it is cooked through. Stick a fork in the side. If the juices run clear, it’s done. The chicken should be a golden brown, but if not, you can crisp it up under the broiler.

Plate and enjoy this easy-to-make five spice baked chicken dinner!



