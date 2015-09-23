The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Dim Sum Steamed Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper

Bill
by:
21 Comments
If you’re dim sum brunch veterans like we are, you’ve probably had all the usual dumplings, buns, and rice and noodle dishes (Cantonese soy sauce pan fried noodles, anyone?). Over the course of your weekend indulgences, you’ve probably started looking for new dishes you haven’t tried before–perhaps you’ve had a chance to sample fried duck tongue (I kid you not), chicken feet, or stewed beef tripe.

Or…maybe not.

Steamed beef short ribs with black pepper (pronounced, “ngau zhe gwot” in Cantonese) is a much tamer dish than duck tongue and chicken feet, but just as lesser known. Fortunately, it’s not only tasty but also very easy to make at home. So if you have not tried these delicious and tender ribs before, I encourage you to look out for them or ask a waiter for them the next time you’re at your favorite dim sum house!

These beef short ribs are steamed, just like your everyday dim sum pork spare ribs with black beans, but have a very different flavor. Cracked black pepper is the star of this dish and a perfect complement to the beefy goodness of the ribs. This cut of meat is easily found at any Korean grocery store, since thinly cut beef short ribs are very popular for Korean barbecue. If you can’t find a Korean grocery nearby, you can ask your local butcher, and he should be able to provide you with a special order cut. Once you have the beef short ribs on hand, the rest is really quite easy.

Dim Sum Short Ribs: Recipe Instructions

Rinse the beef short ribs and trim off any visible fibrous membranes, as these will make your ribs tough.

Mix all of the marinade ingredients (salt, baking soda, sugar, Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and garlic) in a large bowl.

Add the short ribs and onions, making sure that the short ribs are evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

The next day, take the ribs out of the refrigerator, and let them come to room temperature. Add the oil, cornstarch, and freshly ground black pepper. Mix well.

Set up your wok with steamer rack or steamer pot over high heat. Place your bamboo steamers in your wok if that’s what you’re using. Heat until the water is bubbling. If you’re using a steamer pot, heat the water to a gentle boil. See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

While you’re waiting for the water, arrange the ribs on small heat-proof plates if you’re going to serve them dim sum style, or a large plate if you’re going to serve them family style. Top off with some additional fresh ground pepper to taste.

When the steamers are sufficiently preheated, turn off the heat, and carefully add the plate(s) to the steamer. Turn the heat back on, cover the beef ribs, and steam for 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and serve these steamed beef short ribs immediately!

Looking for more dim sum recipes? Check out full list of Chinese dim sum recipes here.

Dim Sum Steamed Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper

These steamed beef short ribs with black pepper are our version of the classic Chinese dim sum dish. Learn how to make them and then check out our other dim sum recipes!
by: Bill
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:dim sum steamed ribs
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 12 hours
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 12 hours 10 minutes

Ingredients

You'll need:

  • 1 pound beef short ribs (450g, cut flanken style across the bone about ¼ inch thick)

For the marinade:

To add before steaming the short ribs:

  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • ½ teaspoon coarsely ground/cracked fresh black pepper

Instructions

  • Rinse the beef short ribs and trim off any visible fibrous membranes, as these will make your ribs tough. Mix all of the marinade ingredients in a large bowl. Add the short ribs and onions, making sure that the short ribs are evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  • The next day, take the ribs out of the refrigerator, and let them come to room temperature. Add the oil, cornstarch, and freshly ground black pepper. Mix well.
  • Set up your wok or steamer pot over high heat. Place your bamboo steamers in your wok if that's what you're using. Heat until the water is bubbling. If you're using a steamer pot, heat the water to a gentle boil.
  • While you're waiting for the water, arrange the ribs on small heat-proof plates if you’re going to serve them dim sum style, or a large plate if you're going to serve them family style. Top off with some additional fresh ground pepper to taste.
  • When the steamers are sufficiently preheated, turn off the heat, and carefully add the plate(s) to the steamer. Turn the heat back on, cover the ribs, and steam for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve immediately!

nutrition facts

Calories: 180kcal (9%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 16g (32%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 49mg (16%) Sodium: 560mg (23%) Potassium: 336mg (10%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin C: 2.1mg (3%) Calcium: 13mg (1%) Iron: 1.9mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

  1. AvatarJoAnn says

    5 stars
    I made this tonight (specifically because I actually had all of the ingredients on hand) and followed the recipe religiously. It was DELICIOUS! I served it along with a “sticky rice” as our Side. My 30-Something Daughter asked me “Can we PLEASE be Chinese now?”

