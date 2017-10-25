The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Soups & Stocks Curried Butternut Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons

Curried Butternut Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons

26 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons, by thewoksoflife.com

We’ve partnered with Vitamix to create this Curried Butternut Squash Soup recipe. Enjoy!

When the cold weather strikes, there’s nothing like a hot bowl of soup to make you feel all warm and cozy.

Growing up, “soup” to us meant one of two things: either a Chinese bone broth made with chicken, pork, or fish with chunks of daikon and/or tofu, or the rare can of chicken noodle soup or chunky beef and vegetable that Sarah and I would prepare for ourselves after school.

As we got older and took on the reins more in the kitchen, it became abundantly clear that the best soups are the ones that take minimal effort and that those recipes can be few and far between! When all you need to do is chop a few things, throw everything in a pot, and walk away for an hour or two, it just tastes better!

An Easy Soup Made in a Blender!

That said, this curried butternut squash soup is probably the easiest soup I’ve ever made in terms of the flavor output you get at the end. Everything comes together in a blender, and the hardest part is waiting for the squash to roast up in the oven. The combination of earthy butternut squash goes perfectly with the rich red curry paste and the kiss of coconut flavor.

We recently got acquainted with the beauty that is Vitamix’s Ascent Series blender. (See our Vegetarian Meatballs with a Southeast Asian Twist, which I pretty happily ate for an entire week after we made them). It’s powerful, quiet, and almost makes me feel guilty about our immersion blender, which is gathering dust in the back of our cabinet. With the Vitamix, you throw everything together, press that magic button, and two minutes later, you’re pouring silky smooth, spicy, hearty curried butternut squash soup into bowls.

Curry Butter Croutons. Are. Everything.

When your soup is this easy to make, you can spend a lot more time thinking about delicious accompaniments and toppings—specifically, CURRY BUTTER CROUTONS.

When I tasted these, I couldn’t believe how long it had taken me to put two and two together, because these are AMAZING. So good, in fact, that I’m not just making curry butter croutons.

I’ve been slathering this stuff on toast in the morning to go with eggs, avocado, and bacon for a seriously epic update to a standard breakfast.

Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons, by thewoksoflife.com

But I digress. Back to this curried butternut squash soup, which by the way, makes a really nice opening for Thanksgiving dinner!

Let’s bleeeend!

Curried Butternut Squash Soup: Recipe Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Spread out the cut butternut squash on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, and season with salt, pepper, and a few good drizzles of olive oil.

Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons, by thewoksoflife.com

Roast the squash at 400 degrees F for 50 minutes.

Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons, by thewoksoflife.com

When the squash is tender and lightly crisped at the edges, you’re ready to make your soup. Add the squash, half the hot chicken or vegetable stock, the red curry paste, coconut milk, and salt to your blender.

Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons, by thewoksoflife.com

Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons, by thewoksoflife.com

Blend until smooth. For us, the soup setting worked well, followed by the juice setting to get the soup extra smooth! As you’re blending, you can add more chicken broth until you reach the fill line. You may also need to tap the blender pitcher on the counter to get any air bubbles out.

Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons, by thewoksoflife.com

Pour the soup out into a pot or soup crock for serving, and stir in the remainder of your stock if need be.

To make the curry butter croutons, grab some crusty bread, and cut it into thick slices. Combine the softened butter, red curry paste, and honey in a small bowl, and mix until thoroughly combined. Spread the toasts with butter and bake in an oven or toaster oven set to 425 degrees F.

Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake until light golden brown, flipping the toasts once halfway through to ensure both sides are evenly toasted.

Cut the bread into croutons, and serve over the soup. Garnish with cilantro, lime wedges, and a sprinkling of red chilies (if using).

Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons, by thewoksoflife.com

Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 4 votes

Curried Squash Soup with Red Curry Butter Croutons

This curried squash soup is made with spicy, fragrant Thai red curry paste. Served with red curry butter croutons, it's the perfect meal for cold weather.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Soups and Stocks
Cuisine:American
serves: 8
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 1 hour
Total: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the soup:

  • 2 small to medium butternut squash (peeled, de-seeded, and cut into 1-inch chunks)
  • salt & pepper
  • olive oil
  • 3-5 cups hot chicken or vegetable stock (depending on whether you like your soup thick or thin)
  • 3 tablespoons red curry paste
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 lime (cut into wedges for serving)
  • chopped cilantro (for garnish)
  • red chilies (for garnish, optional)

For the curry butter croutons:

  • 1 loaf crusty bread (such as sourdough)
  • 4 tablespoons butter (at room temperature)
  • 1 tablespoon red curry paste
  • 1 tablespoon honey

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Spread out the cut butternut squash on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, and season with salt, pepper, and a few good drizzles of olive oil. Roast the squash at 400 degrees F for 50 minutes.
  • When the squash is tender and lightly crisped at the edges, you’re ready to make your soup. To your blender, and add the squash, half the broth, the curry paste, coconut milk, and salt. Blend until smooth. As you’re blending, you can add more chicken broth until you reach the fill line. You may also need to tap the blender pitcher on the counter to get any air bubbles out.
  • Pour the soup out into a pot or soup crock for serving, and stir in the remainder of your stock if need be.
  • To make the curry butter croutons, grab some crusty bread, and cut it into thick slices. Combine the softened butter, red curry paste, and honey in a small bowl, and mix until thoroughly combined. Spread the toasts with butter and bake in an oven or toaster oven set to 425 degrees F. Bake until light golden brown, flipping the toasts once halfway through to ensure both sides are evenly toasted.
  • Cut the bread into croutons, and serve over the soup. Garnish with cilantro, lime wedges, and a sprinkling of red chilies (if using).

nutrition facts

Calories: 299kcal (15%) Carbohydrates: 40g (13%) Protein: 7g (14%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 15mg (5%) Sodium: 956mg (40%) Potassium: 350mg (10%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 8055IU (161%) Vitamin C: 16.3mg (20%) Calcium: 71mg (7%) Iron: 3.4mg (19%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

26 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Michelle says

    5 stars
    I’ve made this recipe all autumn long (needed a good recipe to use up the absurd amount of pumpkins and squashes i bought from a local farmer lol). i cannot emphazise enough how good and comforting everything about this soup is. the croutons are phenomenal. im gonna make myself a fresh batch tonight :)

    Reply