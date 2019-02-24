The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Cumin Potatoes (Vegan/Vegetarian!)

Cumin Potatoes (Vegan/Vegetarian!)

Published: Last Updated:
By 21 Comments

Cumin Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

If you love lots of spice, you’ll love these Cumin Potatoes! Anyone looking for “meat and potatoes” will find that even though this is a vegan dish, it’s a “meaty” one that’s perfect for vegetarians and meat eaters alike.

Many of you may be familiar with Cumin Lamb, and this dish is inspired by the perfect blend of spices and aromatics from that dish, but with pan-fried potatoes instead. We first discovered it on the streets of Xi’An, at a street food night market, where cooks were frying things in woks set over what looked like enormous oil drums and other makeshift chimney-like cooktops. 

Cumin Potatoes in Xi'An, thewoksoflife.com

Xi'An Muslim Street Food, thewoksoflife.com

In this case, I used little young potatoes because not only are they really cute, they’re perfectly bite-sized. I will say they are a little expensive, so you can also use regular potatoes. Just thickly slice them (about ¼-inch thick) and skip the step of “smashing” to save a couple of bucks. Though if you are using sliced potatoes, you must pan-fry both sides to get a crisp crust. This prevents the slices from falling away and turning into a cumin potato hash.

Cumin Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

So what do you serve these cumin potatoes with? You know us––we eat rice with everything, and carbs on carbs is never a problem! Heck, we even serve rice with steaks. Okay, so I’m poking fun, but the recommendation stands! But if you’re not into carb loading, these potatoes would be a great accompaniment for meatloaf, other roast meats, or a steak dinner.

So skip the mashed potatoes, and give these Cumin Potatoes a try!   

Cumin Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil the potatoes in a pot of water for 15 minutes or until cooked through. When a fork goes through without any resistance, they’re ready.

Cumin Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Drain and cool slightly before using the flat side of a large knife to lightly flatten them enough so that the skin breaks open, but each potato is still intact. Don’t over-press, or they’ll crumble!  

Cumin Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a flat-bottomed non-stick pan or cast iron skillet. Lightly brown the potatoes on both sides. You can skip this step if you are short on time. Just know that browning gives the potatoes a more roasted taste and robust flavor.

Cumin Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the last 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in your wok over medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 2 cloves minced garlic, and the diced onion. Cook for about a minute, until the onion turns translucent.

Cumin Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the potatoes, 2 teaspoons light soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon cumin powder, a tablespoon of water, 1 teaspoon of sesame oil, and a dash of crushed chili flakes to taste.

Cumin Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Gently stir using a wok spatula to coat the potatoes in the spices. Salt to taste, and add the scallion and cilantro. Gently mix everything well one more time before transferring to a serving dish.  

Cumin Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Just like that, another vegan/vegetarian dish to add to your rotation. Who needs meat when you have a “meaty” dish like these Cumin Potatoes?

Cumin Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Of course, these flavorful cumin potatoes can also be enjoyed as a side dish.

Cumin Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com

Cumin Potatoes, by thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
5 from 3 votes

Cumin Potatoes

Cumin potatoes are a dish that we discovered in the Northern Chinese city of Xi'An. Fragrant and spicy, this vegan potato dish is great as a side or main!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time35 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: cumin potatoes
Servings: 4
Calories: 188kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Boil the potatoes in a pot of water for 15 minutes or until cooked through. When a fork goes through without any resistance, they’re ready.
  • Drain and cool slightly before using the flat side of a large knife to lightly flatten them enough so that the skin breaks open, but each potato is still intact. Don’t over-press, or they’ll crumble!
  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a flat-bottomed non-stick pan or cast iron skillet. Lightly brown the potatoes on both sides. You can skip this step if you are short on time. Just know that browning gives the potatoes a more roasted taste and robust flavor.
  • Heat the last 1 tablespoon of oil in your wok over medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 2 cloves minced garlic, and the diced onion. Cook for about a minute, until the onion turns translucent. Next, add the potatoes, 2 teaspoons light soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon cumin powder, 1 tablespoon water, 1 teaspoon sesame oil and a dash of crushed chili flakes to taste.
  • Gently stir using a wok spatula to coat the potatoes in the spices. Salt to taste, and add the scallion and cilantro. Gently mix everything well one more time before transferring to a serving dish.

Nutrition

Calories: 188kcal | Carbohydrates: 18g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 474mg | Potassium: 526mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 95IU | Vitamin C: 16.3mg | Calcium: 52mg | Iron: 4.5mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread
Our Favorite Chocolate Cake Recipe (a PSA)
Chinese Carrot Rice Cake (Hu Luo Bo Gao - 胡萝卜糕)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

21 Comments

  1. Adnan says

    Recipe looks amazing! Aside from rice, is there another vegan dish you would recommend serving this with? Thank you :-)

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables