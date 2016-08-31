The Woks of Life

Coca Cola Chicken Wings Recipe

Judy
by:
47 Comments
You don’t hear many murmurs about Coca Cola Chicken Wings in the States these days, but it was all the rage among Asians in the early 1990s. These days, when I sit down to watch my trashy Chinese soap operas, they still write in scenarios of kids requesting Coca Cola Chicken Wings from their parents in intense anticipation of a yummy meal–it’s definitely a reward and incentive!   

I tried to find some fun facts about this dish, like who invented it, but I think the jury is still out. Some of the (obvious and not that helpful) contenders cited are the Chinese, the Taiwanese, and the Americans. Provenance aside, one thing that I’m sure of is that these wings are finger-lickin’ good, and I do not use that term lightly. 

But you’ve seen the photos, so you knew that.

Perhaps more important is the elephant in the room–we all know that soda is not good for your health. Under normal circumstances, soda is not found in my household at any time. Think of these Coca Cola Chicken Wings as a once-in-a-while treat–kind of like fried chicken or hotdogs. Moreover, this is not an endorsement for Coca-Cola! Any cola will do in this recipe.

So if you were born after the 90’s (or don’t remember much from the 90’s), think of this recipe as a piece of history. Invite a bunch of friends and give this recipe a try so you can see what all the hoopla is about AND save yourself from taking down a batch of Coca-Cola Chicken Wings all by yourself. 

Coca Cola Chicken Wings: Recipe Instructions

Wash and clean the chicken wings. Cut the wings at the joint, and pat the chicken dry with a paper towel.

Pre-heat the wok until it starts to smoke. Add the oil, and spread it around to coat the bottom of the wok. Now add the ginger and the chicken wings. Spread out the wing pieces in a single layer, and lightly brown them for a few minutes on each side. The wok should be over high heat.

Now add the cola…

And the Shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, and (if using), the dried orange peel and cinnamon stick.

Bring it to a boil, cover the lid, and turn down the heat to medium.

Let simmer for 12-15 minutes–until the sauce is almost dry (though there should still be a small pool of sauce at the bottom of the wok). Stir the wings, and add salt to taste.

Now turn up the heat, and quickly stir the wings until the sauce coats each piece. Serve! 

Coca Cola Chicken Wings

You don’t hear many murmurs about Coca Cola Chicken Wings in the States these days, but it was all the rage among Asians in the early 1990s! They're a once-in-a-while delicious treat.
by: Judy
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 8
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Wash and clean the chicken wings. Cut the wings at the joint, and pat the chicken dry with a paper towel.
  • Pre-heat the wok until it starts to smoke. Add the oil, and spread it around to coat the bottom of the wok. Now add the ginger and the chicken wings. Spread out the wing pieces in a single layer, and lightly brown them for a few minutes on each side. The wok should be over high heat.
  • Now add the cola, Shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, and (if using), the orange peel and cinnamon stick. Bring it to a boil, cover the lid, and turn down the heat to medium. Let simmer for 12-15 minutes--until the sauce is almost dry (though there should still be a small pool of sauce at the bottom of the wok). Stir the wings, and add salt to taste.
  • Now turn up the heat, and quickly stir the wings until the sauce coats each piece. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 190kcal (10%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 12g (24%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 47mg (16%) Sodium: 569mg (24%) Potassium: 110mg (3%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 90IU (2%) Vitamin C: 0.4mg Calcium: 7mg (1%) Iron: 0.8mg (4%)

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

