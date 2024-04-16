The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Clay Pot Fish & Tofu

Bill
by:
1 Comments
Clay Pot Fish and Tofu

Clay Pot Fish and Tofu is one of the most popular Cantonese casserole or clay pot recipes. This dish is inspired by the classic Cantonese yee tou bo (fish head pot) or yee nam bo (fish collar/belly pot) that my family used to make. 

I remember that we would also have it out in restaurants during some of our Chinatown trips, but mostly, it was a comfort food dish cooked at home.

Don’t Waste Those Fish Collars, Heads & Bellies!

A more traditional clay pot fish recipe contains fish heads, collars, and bellies. I remember my grandfather used to make a cod fish head clay pot with tofu, and I loved the meaty fried fish pieces drenched in a silky brown sauce. My mom and dad used to make the same dish, but I think my grandpa’s was the best as I remember it as a kid.

The collar and belly pieces were the ones that I liked the most. While it sounds like it might not be much actual fish, the pieces can be quite large and meaty! 

The last time I went fishing on a charter boat with my cousins in Montauk, I caught my personal best striped bass—a 46 incher that I could barely lift after the long fight bringing it in. 

We had to throw it back since the slot size for keepers, which changes often, was between 28 and 38 inches at the time. I did end up catching another one, which was a keeper, but what a thrill!

When it was time for cleaning the fish, my cousin Tony suggested that we ask the mates to get some fish heads, collars, and bellies (usually, these pieces get thrown overboard to the birds after fileting the fish). 

We got two each, but let me tell you, next time I plan to ask for them all. Most people on the boat wanted only the fillets. However, while the fish heads are admittedly more difficult to prep (the best part is the cheek), the fish collars and bellies were delicious and inspired me to make this classic clay pot fish and tofu. 

I understand though that many of you would prefer to use fillets. We used skin-on fillets for the photos of this clay pot fish recipe, which were delicious, but if you can get your hands on some nice fish collars, definitely try those out too! 

Clay Pot Fish and Tofu

What Does “Casserole” Mean in a Chinese Context? 

You may be wondering why this dish is sometimes referred to as a clay pot dish, while sometimes people call it a “casserole.” 

When you think of the term “casserole” in the U.S., you think of something you bake in an oven, usually in a large and deep dish. It makes me think of midwestern “hot dishes,” lasagnas, and other rich, cheesy recipes. 

However, the word originated in France, and it generally referred to food cooked in a deep earthenware dish, much like a Chinese clay pot! Indeed, on a Chinese (usually Cantonese) menu in English, the “casseroles” section contains a selection of clay pot dishes that come out to your table bubbling away in a clay pot cooking vessel! 

It’s hard to say when this English translation showed up on Chinese restaurant menus in America, but when you think about it, a Chinese clay pot isn’t that different from any ceramic or earthenware dish. 

Okay, let’s get to the recipe!

ingredients for clay pot fish and tofu

Clay Pot Fish: Recipe Instructions

Soak the dried shiitake mushrooms in a bowl with 2 cups of hot water for 2 hours, or until reconstituted. Squeeze the water from the mushrooms, trim off any tough stems, and cut the mushrooms in half. Reserve 1 cup of the soaking liquid. Avoid any sediment that may have settled at the bottom of the bowl. Set aside. 

Rinse the fish pieces and pat dry with a paper towel. Place the fish in a bowl along with the cornstarch, flour, Shaoxing wine, salt, and sesame oil. Mix well to coat the fish, and marinate for at least 30 minutes or overnight. 

Next, make the sauce mixture. Combine the reserved cup of mushroom soaking liquid with 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine, the oyster sauce, chee hou sauce, light soy sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper. Mix well and set aside. 

ingredients for clay pot fish

Place your wok over high heat until it just starts to smoke. Add the oil, making sure to coat the sides of the wok. Stir the fish in the marinade ingredients uniformly coat the pieces. Quickly and carefully, place each piece of fish into the oiled wok in a single layer. 

marinated fish pieces in hot wok

Reduce the heat to medium-high, and let the fish fry undisturbed for 1 minute. Then carefully flip the fish pieces and fry for another minute.

frying fish pieces in wok

Turn off the heat, and transfer the fish pieces to a plate. Set aside.

seared fish pieces on plate

With the wok over medium heat, add the ginger slices. Cook for 15 seconds, and then stir in the white parts of the scallions.

scallions and ginger in wok

Cook for another 30 seconds, and then add the garlic, carrots, and shiitake mushrooms. Stir-fry for 30 seconds. 

sliced carrots and garlic added to ginger and scallions
reconstituted shiitake mushrooms, carrots, scallions, garlic and ginger in wok

Next, add the prepared sauce mixture and the firm tofu. Gently stir everything together, and bring the mixture to a simmer. Simmer for 2 minutes. 

vegetables and sauce mixture
tofu added to vegetables and sauce in wok

Add the fish back to the wok, and simmer for another 2-3 minutes, or until you’ve heated the fish through. While the fish is simmering, place a clay pot on the stove over medium heat for 1-2 minutes. Add the lettuce to the clay pot. 

adding fish back to wok
fish addd to vegetables in wok
iceberg lettuce in clay pot

To finish the dish, drizzle in the cornstarch slurry while gently stirring everything together. The sauce should thicken nicely. Add the green portions of the scallions and cook for a few seconds, just until they start to wilt.

scallion greens added to fish in wok

Scoop the fish mixture into the clay pot over the iceberg lettuce. It should be bubbling!

Adding fish mixture to clay pot

Serve immediately!

Clay Pot Fish and Tofu

And make sure you have steamed rice to go with it!

Clay Pot Fish & Tofu spooned over bowl of rice

Clay Pot Fish and Tofu

This Chinese Clay Pot Fish and Tofu is a popular Cantonese casserole or clay pot recipe, smothered in a rich sauce that's perfect over rice!
by: Bill
Course:Fish & Seafood
Cuisine:Chinese
Clay Pot Fish and Tofu
serves: 4
Prep: 2 hours
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 2 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients

To marinate the fish:

  • 1 pound fish filets or collars (choose a flaky white fish such as striped bass, cut into 2.5-inch/6cm pieces)
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon sesame oil

For the rest of the dish:

  • 7 to 8 medium-size dried shiitake mushrooms (save 1 cup of the soaking liquid)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 tablespoon chee hou sauce
  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • teaspoon white pepper powder
  • 3 tablespoons neutral oil (such as vegetable, canola, avocado, or peanut oil)
  • 3 slices fresh ginger (⅛-inch/3mm thick)
  • 2 scallions (cut at an angle into 2-inch/5cm slices, whites and green parts separated)
  • 3 cloves garlic (sliced)
  • ¼ cup sliced carrot
  • 8 ounces firm tofu (½ a block)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch (mixed into a slurry with 1 tablespoon water)
  • ¼ head of iceberg lettuce (hand-torn into large pieces)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Soak the dried shiitake mushrooms in a bowl with 2 cups of hot water for 2 hours, or until reconstituted. Squeeze the water from the mushrooms, trim off any tough stems, and cut the mushrooms in half. Reserve 1 cup of the soaking liquid, avoiding any sediment that may have settled at the bottom of the bowl, and set aside.
  • Rinse the fish pieces and pat dry with a paper towel. Place the fish in a bowl along with the cornstarch, flour, Shaoxing wine, salt, and sesame oil. Mix well to coat the fish, and marinate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
  • Next, make the sauce mixture. Combine the reserved cup of mushroom soaking liquid with 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine, the oyster sauce, chee hou sauce, light soy sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper. Mix well and set aside.
  • Place your wok over high heat until it just starts to smoke, and add the oil, making sure to coat the sides of the wok. Stir the fish in the marinade ingredients to make sure it’s uniformly coated. Quickly and carefully, place each piece of fish into the oiled wok in a single layer.
  • Reduce the heat to medium-high, and let the fish fry undisturbed for 1 minute. Then carefully flip the fish pieces and fry for another minute. Turn off the heat, and transfer the fish pieces to a plate. Set aside.
  • With the wok over medium heat, add the ginger slices. Cook for 15 seconds, and then stir in the white parts of the scallions. Cook for another 30 seconds, and then add the garlic, carrots, and shiitake mushrooms. Stir-fry for 30 seconds.
  • Next, add the prepared sauce mixture and the firm tofu. Gently stir everything together, and bring the mixture to a simmer. Simmer for 2 minutes.
  • Add the fish back to the wok, and simmer for another 2-3 minutes, until the fish is heated through. While the fish is simmering, place a clay pot on the stove over medium heat for 1-2 minutes. Add the lettuce to the clay pot.
  • To finish the dish, drizzle in the cornstarch slurry while gently stirring everything together. The sauce should thicken nicely. Add the green portions of the scallions and cook for a few seconds, just until they start to wilt. Scoop the fish mixture into the clay pot over the iceberg lettuce. It should be bubbling! Serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 330kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 16g (5%) Protein: 27g (54%) Fat: 17g (26%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 6g Monounsaturated Fat: 8g Trans Fat: 0.04g Cholesterol: 91mg (30%) Sodium: 738mg (31%) Potassium: 445mg (13%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 1687IU (34%) Vitamin C: 4mg (5%) Calcium: 111mg (11%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

