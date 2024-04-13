The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Cabbage is Cool Again: Our Favorite Cabbage Recipes 

Kaitlin
1 Comments
Cabbage stir-fry with noodles and eggs

Cabbage is versatile, cheap, delicious, and a true blank canvas! Today we’re reminding you of some of our favorite cabbage recipes so you too can jump on the cabbage bandwagon. 

Lifelong cabbage Lovers

Maybe The New York Times just reported that cabbage is cool again among restaurant chef circles, but for us…cabbage has always been cool. (The Times does note that the classic hand-torn cabbage stir-fry has always been a staple for many folks out there.) 

We love cabbage around here, whether it’s in stir-fries, braises, soups, or dumplings. It helps that Asian varieties of cabbage are far sweeter and more enjoyable than a standard green or savoy cabbage.

The latter can sometimes take on that cruciferous, slightly earthy—in short, smelly—flavor, especially if it’s overcooked and left to languish.

Ingredients for cabbage stir-fry

While the Times reports that foodie trendsetters and trend followers have slated cabbage as this year’s standout vegetable star—they also report it lagging with home cooks. Cabbage is far from flying off the shelves.

This is in spite of cabbage-forward cult menu items leading the way in cool-factor, taste, and profit margins at New York City spots. 

But home cooks that haven’t yet embraced the cabbage are missing out! We love all varieties of cabbage in our recipes—from flat Taiwanese cabbage (the best tasting and our favorite by far!), red cabbage, napa cabbage, and regular green cabbage (hello, egg rolls!). 

Cabbage is super versatile. We regularly use it julienned in cold Chinese dishes, salads, and stir-fries. It plays an important role in a good plate of lo mein. It is one of the main filling ingredients for egg rolls. You’ll also see it in dumpling and wonton fillings.

When Judy does not know what to cook for a veggie, a simple stir-fried cabbage with garlic and a few broken dried red chili peppers is our go-to!

cross-section of napa cabbage
Taiwanese flat cabbage, thewoksoflife.com
Savoy cabbage at market, thewoksoflife.com

It’s an exciting blank canvas, super nutritious, and it’s time for everyone to embrace it once again!

Read more about Chinese vegetables in our ingredients glossary!

If you’re curious to read more about the various types of cabbage, head to our Chinese Ingredients Glossary and in particular, our page on Chinese Vegetables & Fungi.

How to store cabbage

Cabbage is not only delicious, it’s extremely economical no matter the season. At its baseline, it’s a far cry from more luxuriously priced vegetables like pre-washed salad greens, broccolini (those sweet tender stalks can be pricey!), or squash. 

Cabbage is also a money saver because of how long it lasts in the refrigerator. If you store it so that it is cool and lightly moist e.g., in a plastic bag, a tight head of cabbage can last for up to 1-2 months before it starts to look funky. 

pile of harvested napa cabbages

Cabbage has always been a strong root cellar vegetable. Tight and blemish-free heads of cabbage can last 3-4 months if stored properly in a root cellar! I will say, we haven’t held onto a cabbage that long, but it can be done! If you have loose heads of cabbage, it’s best to use those sooner, as they don’t store as well. 

Oftentimes, we will cut off a wedge of cabbage at a time and save the rest for other meals in the coming weeks. 

In case you’re curious, we tried our hand at growing napa cabbage at home! Follow our Youtube channel for more videos like this!

Do I have to wash my cabbage?

Cabbage is one of those vegetables that can look very clean. It’s tempting to just cut it and toss it right into your wok, but it’s always a good idea to cut your cabbage and let it soak at least once in cold water to get rid of pesticides and any small bugs, dirt or dust. 

washing garden grown napa cabbage

If the water runs pretty clear, one soak is probably sufficient, and you can then rinse off any remaining residue before letting the cabbage drain.

Our Top 20 Favorite cabbage recipes: 

Let’s start with recipes where cabbage is the star:

A Classic Chinese Cabbage Stir-Fry 

This is the stuff of Chinese homestyle cooking. It was a restaurant go-to during our years living in Beijing. If you want to make it vegetarian, simply omit the pork. It will still be delicious! 

Cabbage Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com
Cabbage Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

“Hot and Sour” Sichuan Cabbage Stir Fry (Suan la Bai Cai)

Hot and Sour flavors are always a welcome combination! The hot from a little chopped red chili and sour from Chinese black vinegar really shines in this cabbage stir-fry. If you love Deb Perelman’s salt & vinegar cabbage from Smitten Kitchen Keepers, we’re betting you will love this! 

Sichuan Hot and Sour Cabbage Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com
Sichuan Hot and Sour Cabbage Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

A spicy Asian Pickled Cabbage appetizer for the pickleheads

One of our favorite Sichuan restaurants in New York, Szechuan Mountain House, serves a pickled cabbage appetizer reminiscent of this simple version that is super easy to pull off at home! 

Asian Pickled Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com
Asian Pickled Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Rice Cakes with Napa Cabbage

Where would we be without napa cabbage? This easy rice cake stir-fry is the perfect gateway to absolutely loving and embracing napa cabbage. 

Rice Cakes with Napa Cabbage and Pork
Napa cabbage rice cake stir-fry

Northern Chinese Sour Cabbage Stew

This Northern Chinese Sour Cabbage Stew is in regular rotation at Sarah and Justin’s house. It’s addictive and delicious—a true one pot meal with Chinese pickled napa cabbage (sauerkraut also works great and is even more pickley!), and pork belly slices that get dipped into gloriously garlicky soy sauce. Everything gets washed down with a bite of steamed rice and a gulp of hot, slightly sour soup. Heavenly. 

Northern Chinese Sour Cabbage Stew with Pork and Glass Noodles
Northern Chinese Sour Cabbage Stew

Egg rolls! 3 Choices: Vegetable, Classic Pork & Shrimp, and Chicken

This is a classic use of lots and lots and lots of cabbage. You can use standard green cabbage that you find at the grocery store for any of these egg roll recipes. We have something for everyone! Classic pork and shrimp, veggie only, and a chicken version that tastes as good as its porky counterpart! 

fried chicken egg rolls on platter
restaurant-style egg roll recipe
Vegetable egg roll cross-section, thewoksoflife.com
chicken egg roll filling
air fried egg rolls

Quick and Easy Cabbage and Glass Noodles

This is a great dish for our gluten-free pals and vegetarian folks out there, as it makes for a satisfying meal all on its own or with a bowl of steamed rice! We have a version without eggs and with eggs!

Without eggs:

Stir Fried Cabbage with Glass Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com
Stir Fried Cabbage with Glass Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

With eggs:

Cabbage Stir-fry with Eggs and Glass Noodles
Cabbage stir-fry with noodles and eggs

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork and Cabbage

A heartier sweet potato glass noodle, cabbage, and pork combine into this comforting dish! 

Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com
Braised Glass Noodles with Pork & Napa Cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Xi’An Stuffed Pancakes

We first tried these in the Northwestern Chinese city of Xi’An—from a street vendor. They’re deliciously crisp on the outside, and the savory cabbage and pork filling is so satisfying. They may take a little more effort to make than handing over 10 RMB (about $1.40) for one in Xi’An, but they’re well worth it.

Xi’an Stuffed Pancake Street Food Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com
Chinese stuffed pancakes

And now, some recipes where cabbage plays a key supporting role:

Easiest Pork & Cabbage Potsticker Recipe

You don’t even have to pleat these easy potstickers, making this one of our easiest dumpling recipes to date!

The Easiest Pork & Cabbage Potstickers, for Lazy Cooks
Easiest Pork and Cabbage Potstickers Recipe Ever by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Dumplings

These vegetable dumplings are a perennial reader favorite. While there are many vegetables in the filling, cabbage gives it body, texture, and sweetness.

Chinese-vegetable-dumplings
Vegetable Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Wonton Soup

We salt napa cabbage to release excess water before combining it with ground chicken and seasoning to make a tasty wonton filling. Freeze a batch so you can make wonton soup anytime you like!

Squeezing water out of chopped, salted napa cabbage
Chicken Wonton Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

You’ll be shocked at how quickly the combination of napa cabbage and roast duck makes a tasty noodle soup stock. A drizzle of chili oil might be all you need to complete this comforting bowl of noods.

duck noodle soup
Duck Noodle Soup Recipe

Ultimate Asian Vegetable Stock

Sarah came up with this incredibly flavorful—all vegan—stock. One of the key flavor-makers is roasted napa cabbage. Roasting it in the oven brings out its sweetness and richness to create an umami-filled stock without any meat or bones.

Roasted napa cabbage, thewoksoflife.com
Spoonful of Chinese vegetable stock, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Mei Fun

Cabbage is often a key ingredient in noodle stir-fries, including my mom’s Chicken Mei Fun. Use regular green cabbage, savoy cabbage, or Taiwanese cabbage here.

Chicken Mei Fun Ingredients, including noodles, vegetables, chicken, and ginger, thewoksoflife.com
Chicken Mei Fun, thewoksoflife.com

Yaki Udon

Another noodle dish with cabbage! Yaki udon in Japanese translates to “fried udon.” It is a dish of stir-fried udon noodles with shredded meat, julienned vegetables, soy sauce, and mirin. The first step involves frying the noodles in butter, dashi powder, and garlic to make them extra flavorful.

Yaki Udon, thewoksoflife.com
Yaki udon, thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Spring Rolls

Like egg rolls, spring rolls often have cabbage in the filling to give them sweetness and body. As you can see below, there is very little meat—it’s mostly cabbage and a host of other supporting veggies.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com
Homemade Spring Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Rice Cake Soup

Napa cabbage gives this soup sweetness and texture. It is delicious, warm, and comforting.

Stirring in napa cabbage, thewoksoflife.com
Chinese Rice Cake Soup, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein

And finally, this list wouldn’t be complete without a lo mein recipe! Most of our lo mein recipes include cabbage, but cabbage is really the main vegetable in Sarah’s chicken version!

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com
Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

We hope you’ve been inspired to cook more with cabbage, one of the most underrated vegetables in the produce aisle. Do you have favorite ways to cook cabbage? Let us know in the comments below!

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

