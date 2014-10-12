Classic Pork Fried Rice – A Chinese Takeout favorite

Pork fried rice is probably one of the most popular take-out dishes out there, as well as a classic Chinese dish (anything involving rice and pork is likely to be a winner with a Chinese audience). In my parents’ restaurant, we used to serve pork fried rice as a side dish accompanying tons of other main dishes, so we were churning out orders of it on a regular basis.

You can make your own roast pork using our cha siu roast pork recipe here, or if you have a good Chinese market or restaurant near you that sells BBQ pork, definitely consider buying it instead. Asian groceries with a hot bar usually make a fresh batch of the stuff every day.

Pork Fried Rice does not sound all that glamorous at first blush, but when done right, it is truly awesome. Just writing this post is making me hungry again.

But first, on with this classic roast pork fried rice favorite!

You’ll need:

Start by combining the hot water, honey, sesame oil, shaoxing wine (if using), soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and white pepper in a small bowl. This is the sauce that you’ll be adding to the rice, and it’s much easier to have it combined and ready to go before you start cooking.

Take your cooked rice and fluff it with a fork or with your hands (you can rinse your hands in cold water if the rice starts sticking to them). There shouldn’t be any big clumps!

With the wok over medium heat, add a tablespoon of oil and sauté the onions until translucent.

Then stir in the roast pork.

Add the rice and mix well. If the rice is cold from the refrigerator, continue stir-frying until the rice is warmed up, which will take about 5 minutes. If the rice was made fresh, then you just need to mix until everything is incorporated.

When it comes to fried rice, leftovers are the best but how exactly did you make the rice in the first place? If you have not purchased a rice cooker yet, then you really should consider purchasing one and we recommend that you purchase a simple one for cooking rice. Check out our Chinese Cooking Tools page for some more information and some useful links to products.

Add the sauce mixture and salt and mix with a scooping motion until the rice is evenly coated with sauce. You will have to break up any remaining clumps of rice with the wok spatula as best as possible, but no need to be obsessive. The rice should be hot by this time.

Toss in your mung bean sprouts…

Eggs…

…and scallions.

Mix thoroughly for another minute or two and serve!

Pretty authentic, if I do say so myself!

And even better with a little hot sauce!

Enjoy these fried rice dishes with your family folks!