Chinese Pickled Cucumbers (酱黄瓜)

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

Most Asian people––most people––are familiar with pickled vegetables. But what they represent, at least for the Chinese, has changed over the years. In the old days, pickles were considered a poor man’s meal, since there’s no oil or fat, or 油水 (you-shui). But now that most meals in China–and elsewhere for that matter–are overflowing with oil and fat, pickled vegetables, and most recently, Chinese pickled cucumbers, have been elevated to a palate cleanser. Or, if someone is feeling under the weather, a little bit of pickled vegetable is often used as an appetite enhancer. A far cry from the old days, no?

Today I’m proudly adding this recipe for Chinese Pickled Cucumbers to our culinary genealogy. This is actually my first attempt at making any kind of Chinese pickled vegetables, so I chose a straightforward recipe. Despite being simple to make, these Chinese Pickled Cucumbers are delicious–and crunchy! It’s too bad these photos don’t provide much by way of conveying texture or sound, so you’ll have to take my word for it. These pickles are almost like eating potato chips!

Maybe that is my inner health nut talking, but really, these pickles go great with congee, oatmeal, maybe even a sandwich, or just to cleanse your palate between courses! Plus, this recipe is not only quick to make––it’s gone in a hurry, too.    

Now that I’ve tackled Chinese pickled cucumbers, I feel an urgency to tackle the secrets and inner workings of even more Chinese pickled vegetable recipes like pickled long beans, pickled chilies, pickled mustard greens, etc., no matter how complicated they are! You’ll all have a front row seat to my successes (and failed attempts).

Living in a world where even milliseconds are too long to wait, we all seem to have almost no time and even less patience. Like one reader recently commented: “I truly wish that double tapping your photo also meant the dish would appear on my table!” I too live in hope that one day food will magically appear on tables just like it does in the Harry Potter movies.

But the more we learn to expect instant gratification, the less patience we have. I’m afraid that these “slow” pickling methods are being forgotten and will soon be lost forever to the home cook, and replaced entirely by generic factory pickles. Who wants that?! That said, I’ve got a lot of work to do. But before I take on the Herculean task of the world of Chinese pickles, let’s enjoy this simple pickled cucumber recipe first!  

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

Rinse off the cucumbers and wipe them dry. Trim off both ends, and cut each cucumber into 4 equal sections. Cut each section into 6 equal-sized strips.

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to a bowl and add ½ teaspoon sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. Toss, cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

At the same time, make the sauce by combining 2 ½ teaspoons sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon black vinegar, 2 tablespoons light soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon dark soy sauce, 2 bay leaves, 4 cloves of garlic, and the chili peppers. Stir and make sure the sugar and salt are completed dissolved.

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

Once the cucumber has marinated for 1 hour in the fridge, dump out the liquid from the bowl they were sitting in. You should be able to get rid of at least ¼ cup of liquid.

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

Now add the prepared sauce, and mix everything well. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator overnight.

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

The cucumbers should be ready to serve the next morning with a hot bowl of congee!

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Pickled Cucumbers (酱黄瓜)

We're adding this recipe for Chinese Pickled Cucumbers to our culinary genealogy. These easy-to-make Chinese Pickled Cucumbers are delicious--and crunchy!
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time1 hr 5 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pickled cucumbers
Servings: 4
Calories: 58kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Rinse off the cucumbers and wipe them dry. Trim off both ends, and cut each cucumber into 4 equal sections. Cut each section into 6 equal-sized strips. Transfer to a bowl and add ½ teaspoon sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. Toss, cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour.
  • At the same time, make the sauce by combining 2 ½ teaspoons sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon black vinegar, 2 tablespoons light soy sauce, ¼ teaspoon dark soy sauce, 2 bay leaves, 4 cloves of garlic, and the chili peppers. Stir and make sure the sugar and salt are completed dissolved.
  • Once the cucumber has marinated for 1 hour in the fridge, dump out the liquid from the bowl they were sitting in. You should be able to get rid of at least ¼ cup of liquid. Now add the prepared sauce, and mix everything well. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator overnight. The cucumbers should be ready to serve the next morning with a hot bowl of congee!

Nutrition

Calories: 58kcal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 1401mg | Potassium: 362mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 335IU | Vitamin C: 7.3mg | Calcium: 41mg | Iron: 0.9mg

 

49 Comments

  1. Haley says

    5 stars
    Yum! I made this last night and had some of them for lunch paired with a Japanese egg salad sandwich. My pickle-picky kiddo approves as well! Usually we pour a boiling brine over the sliced cucumbers and let it cool and sit in the fridge (it takes two weeks for a good pickle that way), but these are perfect pickle texture the next day! The chili peppers do not make it spicy, my picky eater agrees! I have saves this recipe to my favorites, it will be a new family staple. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe and organizing the steps with pictures, it was a help! Now to marinade Char Siu pork tonight. :D

    Reply

