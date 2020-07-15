The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Condiments Chinese Cold “Salad” Dressing (凉拌汁)

Chinese Cold “Salad” Dressing (凉拌汁)

Judy
by:
25 Comments
Jump to Recipe
All Purpose Chinese Cold Salad Dressing, thewoksoflife.com

This all-purpose Chinese Cold “salad” dressing is ready to add flavor to blanched or steamed vegetables, tofu, seaweed, noodles, etc. With this sauce, you can make a variety of refreshing, cooling dishes during the warmer months, and use it for anything you have on hand. 

Chinese “Salad”

When we say “salad,” we mean it in the broader sense—not lettuce leaves. We’re talking about a broad array of Chinese cold dishes often served as appetizers.

In the summertime, people like to make 凉拌菜 (liángbàn cài), with whatever they have on hand to minimize cooking and heat in the kitchen. The concept is indeed similar to making salad. 

But in China, it will take awhile before you see people munching on big bowls of raw lettuce and grilled chicken. At a Shanghai mall food court, there was an experimental salad bar like what you would find in any American city during the lunch rush, but there was NO ONE in line. They were too distracted by all this other good stuff: 

Shengjian Bao, thewoksoflife.com

Yangrou Chuan in mall foodcourt, thewoksoflife.com

Chinese mall foodcourt, thewoksoflife.com

Sweet potato soft serve with tapioca pearls, thewoksoflife.com

Evidently, people in Shanghai would rather stay slim with a seaweed salad than a Western-style leafy salad! 

A Dressing for Anything!

This Chinese dressing will make your dinner planning that much easier. I would even make double, triple or quadruple this recipe and keep it refrigerated to be used throughout the week. 

It’s all in the flavor of the aromatics: garlic, ginger, Thai chilies, scallions, cilantro… The sauce is so tasty, it can be added to just about anything.

Chopping aromatics on cutting board, thewoksoflife.com

Simply blanch or steam some vegetables, say: carrots, celery, zucchini, cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, eggplant, peppers, string beans, even mushrooms. You could also include some traditional Chinese add-ins like tofu, seitan, five-spiced tofu, bean threads, seaweed, wood ears, noodles, etc. 

If it’s sitting at the back of your refrigerator, chances are you can make it a part of this cold salad! 

This recipe is good for about a pound of vegetables. As with any salad dressing, add sauce to your dish until it reaches your ideal preference. 

I used this recipe for 12 ounces of seaweed salad. The seaweed tasted perfect with the tangy sauce.

Chinese seaweed salad, thewoksoflife.com

Here are some examples of dishes you can make:

As you can see from above, we’ve already published recipes for many of these cold dishes. But with this sauce, you can whip up an alternative version of any of those dishes!

Recipe Instructions 

In a large heat-proof bowl, arrange the minced garlic, minced ginger, the white parts of the chopped scallion, and chopped Thai chilies so they are adjacent to each other at the bottom of the bowl (don’t messily pile them all on top of each other).

Bowl with ginger, garlic, scallions, thai chili, thewoksoflife.com

Now infuse the Sichuan peppercorns in oil. In a small pot, heat 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil with the Sichuan peppercorns over low heat until fragrant, taking care not to burn the peppercorns. After about 10 minutes, remove the peppercorns using a fine meshed strainer or slotted spoon.

Sichuan peppercorn infused oil, thewoksoflife.com

Heat the infused oil just until it begins to smoke. Pour it carefully over the arranged aromatics in the bowl. It will bubble and sizzle!

Pouring hot infused oil over aromatics, thewoksoflife.com

Carefully stir to evenly distribute the heat. 

Stirring aromatics in hot oil, thewoksoflife.com

Now add in the sugar, vinegar, light soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, salt and five spice powder. Mix well.

Finally add in the green parts of the chopped scallion and the cilantro. (If pre-making the sauce, leave these last ingredients out and add them right before serving.) 

Stirring scallions and cilantro into sauce, thewoksoflife.com

And that’s it! A tasty Chinese salad dressing of sorts, for cold dishes to take you through the rest of the summer!

All Purpose Chinese Cold Salad Dressing, thewoksoflife.com

5 from 5 votes

Chinese Cold “Salad” Dressing 凉拌汁

This all-purpose Chinese Cold “salad” dressing recipe is ready to add flavor to blanched/steamed vegetables, tofu, seaweed, noodles, or anything you want!
by: Judy
Course:Condiments
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:chinese salad dressing
All Purpose Chinese Cold Salad Dressing, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 6
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a large heat-proof bowl, arrange the minced garlic, minced ginger, the white parts of the chopped scallion, and chopped Thai chilies so they are adjacent to each other at the bottom of the bowl (don’t messily pile them all on top of each other).
  • Now infuse the Sichuan peppercorns in oil. In a small pot, heat 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil with the Sichuan peppercorns over low heat until fragrant, taking care not to burn the peppercorns.
  • After about 10 minutes, remove the peppercorns using a fine meshed strainer or slotted spoon. Heat the infused oil just until it begins to smoke. Pour it carefully over the arranged aromatics in the bowl. It will bubble and sizzle! Carefully stir to evenly distribute the heat.
  • Now add in the sugar, vinegar, light soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, salt and five spice powder. Mix well.
  • Finally add in the green parts of the chopped scallion and the cilantro. (If pre-making the sauce, leave these last ingredients out and add them right before serving.)

Tips & Notes:

Nutrition information for dressing only (1 of 6 servings).

nutrition facts

Calories: 92kcal (5%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 2g (4%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Sodium: 547mg (23%) Potassium: 130mg (4%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 263IU (5%) Vitamin C: 34mg (41%) Calcium: 17mg (2%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

25 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook