Cold Sesame Noodles, An Old Chinese favorite

Bill
by:
33 Comments
These cold sesame noodles are quick and easy to make, especially if you make a bigger batch of the sauce and store it in a jar in your refrigerator. Just omit the warm water if you decide to make enough for storage and it should keep for a few weeks. You can make the basic dish and then each person can add in whatever extras they like – more soy sauce, Chinese black vinegar, hot chili sauce, etc.

Sarah and I had a battle of the presentations for this cold sesame noodle dish, so check it out.

Recipe Instructions

Cook the fresh noodles al dente and reserve some of the cooking liquid. Rinse the noodles with cold water and drain.

Don’t let them sit too long, as they tend to stick together. If you have to pre-cook them, then you can rinse with some warm water and drain again.

Stir together all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl until combined (peanut butter, salt, sesame oil, canola/vegetable oil, sesame paste, soy sauce, garlic, orange juice, rice wine vinegar, and 3 tablespoons reserved cooking water from the noodles).

Julienne the scallion, cucumber, and carrot. Blanch the bean sprouts in boiling water for 15 seconds and put into an ice bath. Drain.

In a bowl or on a plate, add the noodles and sauce. Arrange the vegetables over the noodles, and sprinkle chopped cilantro, scallion, crushed peanuts and toasted sesame seeds over the top. Serve immediately.

Here’s my cold sesame noodle plate:

And here’s Sarah’s:

Put some rice vinegar and soy sauce on the table in case you decide it needs more of either depending upon your personal preference.

Toss it all together when ready to eat these cold sesame noodles and enjoy!

I think Sarah won the cold sesame noodles presentation challenge!

5 from 8 votes

Cold Sesame Noodles

These cold sesame noodles are quick and easy to make, especially if you store a batch of sauce in a jar in your refrigerator. Cold Sesame noodles sauce is convenient and a great meal to have anytime but it is especially good during the hot summer months!
by: Bill
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Chinese
Bowl of noodles with julienned vegetables and chopsticks
serves: 2
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

FOR THE NOODLES:

FOR THE SAUCE:

  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon Chinese sesame paste
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoon rice wine vinegar (or white vinegar)
  • 3 tablespoons reserved cooking water from the noodles

Instructions

  • Cook the noodles al dente and reserve some of the cooking liquid. Rinse the noodles with cold water and drain.
  • Stir together all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl until combined. Julienne the scallion, carrot, and cucumber.
  • Blanch bean sprouts in boiling water for 15 seconds and put into an ice bath and drain.
  • In a bowl, pour the sauce over the noodles. Add the vegetables, chopped cilantro, crushed peanuts and toasted sesame seeds on top and serve immediately, along with extra toppings like chili sauce, rice vinegar, or soy sauce.

nutrition facts

Calories: 673kcal (34%) Carbohydrates: 88g (29%) Protein: 24g (48%) Fat: 27g (42%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Sodium: 1185mg (49%) Potassium: 309mg (9%) Fiber: 9g (36%) Sugar: 16g (18%) Vitamin A: 5405IU (108%) Vitamin C: 12.7mg (15%) Calcium: 33mg (3%) Iron: 1.1mg (6%)

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

