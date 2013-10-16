Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish)

This Chinese braised beef and turnips is a traditional dish, where all you need is one pot, a few ingredients, and a bit of time. It’s so easy to make…just get everything in the pot, turn the heat down, and go do some laundry, watch a few episodes of Game of Thrones, or re-grout your bathroom (that’s what WE did).

Chinese turnips are long, white vegetables (see the ingredients glossary for more info) that you can find in any Asian grocery. If you’ve never had it, it’s definitely worth a try.

Recipe Instructions

Rinse, dry, and cut the beef.

Get your star anise, cloves, and ginger ready.

Heat cooking oil and ginger in a wok or heavy-bottomed pot over high heat.

Add the beef and lightly brown all sides.

Now add your shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, star anise, cloves, sugar, 3 cups of the water and bring everything to a boil. Then turn down the heat to simmer for about 75 – 90 minutes using low heat. For simmering, the heat should be high enough that the liquid is moving, but not boiling. Stir the pot occasionally to avoid sticking or burning.

By now, the sauce should be almost dry. It’s a good time to skim out any excess fat.

Then add the chunks of Chinese radish or turnip (also called daikon radish).

Add the last 2 cups of water to the pot as well, and let it simmer for another 30 – 40 minutes (until the turnip is soft and tender).

Serve this Chinese braised beef and turnip dish hot over rice!