Recipes Beef Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish)

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish)

Judy
by:
70 Comments
Jump to Recipe
This Chinese braised beef and turnips is a traditional dish, where all you need is one pot, a few ingredients, and a bit of time. It’s so easy to make…just get everything in the pot, turn the heat down, and go do some laundry, watch a few episodes of Game of Thrones, or re-grout your bathroom (that’s what WE did).

Chinese turnips are long, white vegetables (see the ingredients glossary for more info) that you can find in any Asian grocery. If you’ve never had it, it’s definitely worth a try.

Recipe Instructions

Rinse, dry, and cut the beef.

Get your star anise, cloves, and ginger ready.

Heat cooking oil and ginger in a wok or heavy-bottomed pot over high heat.

Add the beef and lightly brown all sides.

Now add your shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, star anise, cloves, sugar, 3 cups of the water and bring everything to a boil. Then turn down the heat to simmer for about 75 – 90 minutes using low heat. For simmering, the heat should be high enough that the liquid is moving, but not boiling.   Stir the pot occasionally to avoid sticking or burning.

By now, the sauce should be almost dry. It’s a good time to skim out any excess fat.

Then add the chunks of Chinese radish or turnip (also called daikon radish).

Add the last 2 cups of water to the pot as well, and let it simmer for another 30 – 40 minutes (until the turnip is soft and tender).

Serve this Chinese braised beef and turnip dish hot over rice!

4.41 from 5 votes

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish)

This Chinese braised beef and turnips is a traditional dish, where all you need is one pot, a few ingredients, and a bit of time. Chinese braised beef and turnips is so easy to make...just get everything in the pot, turn the heat down, and let it cook until tender!
by: Judyt
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:chinese braised beef
serves: 6
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 2 hours
Total: 2 hours 10 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Prep your beef. Heat cooking oil and ginger in a wok or Dutch oven over high heat. Add the beef and lightly brown all sides. Now add your cooking wine, light soy sauce, star anise, cloves, sugar, 3 cups of the water and bring everything to a boil. Then turn down the heat to simmer for about 75 – 90 minutes using low heat. For simmering, the heat should be high enough that the liquid is moving, but not boiling.   Stir the pot occasionally to avoid sticking or burning.
  • After that, the sauce should be almost dry. This is a good time to skim out any excess fat. Then add the turnips and the last 2 cups of water. Allow the stew to simmer for another 30 – 40 minutes, until the turnip is soft and tender. Serve hot over rice.

nutrition facts

Calories: 347kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 10g (3%) Protein: 33g (66%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 94mg (31%) Sodium: 582mg (24%) Potassium: 882mg (25%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin C: 33.2mg (40%) Calcium: 62mg (6%) Iron: 3.9mg (22%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Follow us on Facebook