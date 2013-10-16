The Woks of Life

Recipes » Beef » Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish)

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish)

Published:
56 Comments

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish), by thewoksoflife.com

This Chinese braised beef and turnips is a traditional dish, where all you need is one pot, a few ingredients, and a bit of time. It’s so easy to make…just get everything in the pot, turn the heat down, and go do some laundry, watch a few episodes of Game of Thrones, or re-grout your bathroom (that’s what WE did).

Chinese turnips are long, white vegetables (see the ingredients glossary for more info) that you can find in any Asian grocery. If you’ve never had it, it’s definitely worth a try.

Here’s what you need:

Rinse, dry, and cut the beef.

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish), by thewoksoflife.com

Get your star anise, cloves, and ginger ready.

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish), by thewoksoflife.com

Heat cooking oil and ginger in a wok or heavy-bottomed pot over high heat.

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the beef and lightly brown all sides.

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish), by thewoksoflife.com

Now add your cooking wine, light soy sauce, star anise, cloves, sugar, 3 cups of the water and bring everything to a boil. Then turn down the heat to simmer for about 75 – 90 minutes using low heat. For simmering, the heat should be high enough that the liquid is moving, but not boiling.   Stir the pot occasionally to avoid sticking or burning.

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish), by thewoksoflife.com

By now, the sauce should be almost dry. It’s a good time to skim out any excess fat.

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish), by thewoksoflife.com

Then add the Chinese turnip chunks.

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the last 2 cups of water to the pot as well, and let it simmer for another 30 – 40 minutes (until the turnip is soft and tender).

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish), by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this Chinese braised beef and turnip dish hot over rice!

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish), by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish), by thewoksoflife.com

4.25 from 4 votes

Chinese Braised Beef and Turnips (Daikon Radish)

This Chinese braised beef and turnips is a traditional dish, where all you need is one pot, a few ingredients, and a bit of time. Chinese braised beef and turnips is so easy to make...just get everything in the pot, turn the heat down, and let it cook until tender!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time2 hrs
Total Time2 hrs 10 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chinese braised beef
Servings: 6
Calories: 347kcal
Author: Judyt

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Prep your beef. Heat cooking oil and ginger in a wok or Dutch oven over high heat. Add the beef and lightly brown all sides. Now add your cooking wine, light soy sauce, star anise, cloves, sugar, 3 cups of the water and bring everything to a boil. Then turn down the heat to simmer for about 75 – 90 minutes using low heat. For simmering, the heat should be high enough that the liquid is moving, but not boiling.   Stir the pot occasionally to avoid sticking or burning.
  • After that, the sauce should be almost dry. This is a good time to skim out any excess fat. Then add the turnips and the last 2 cups of water. Allow the stew to simmer for another 30 – 40 minutes, until the turnip is soft and tender. Serve hot over rice.

Nutrition

Calories: 347kcal | Carbohydrates: 10g | Protein: 33g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 94mg | Sodium: 582mg | Potassium: 882mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin C: 33.2mg | Calcium: 62mg | Iron: 3.9mg

 

56 Comments

  2. Rick Hooper says

    Hi,

    Great job on the blog. I have made many of your recipes and look forward to more. On this one however, I think the meat must be uncovered for both simmering periods to reduce the sauce. I tried covered (as directed in a comment response) and the sauce barely reduced after one hour. I removed the cover and continued to simmer for 30 minutes and finally added vegetables without adding more water because meat was very tender. Served over noodles and it was delicious.

    Also, you suggested using sake to someone who didn’t have enough sjinxian wine. I suggest using dry sherry instead. I know this is made with grapes but fino sherry tastes much like the Chinese rice wine and is widely available.

    Keep up the great work.

    Reply

  3. J. Ong says

    2 stars
    This recipe didn’t turn out well for me. I had success with your Lo Bak Go recipe, but after 2 hours my beef was still tough; I even left it on for another 3 hours and finally some of the of smaller pieces softened, but the liquid never thickened and the flavor of the meat was washed out. I did start with a high heat and then lowered it. Perhaps it was because I cooked this in a dutch oven, which holds onto the braising liquid more than a wok? I’m going to try this again with some alterations and see if they make a difference…

    Reply

