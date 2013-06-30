Hi everyone, Sarah here.

Okay. So let’s be real. I LOVE this chicken with sticky rice. I pine for it. I request it often. I’ve always depended on my dad to make it, since I had no idea how to make it myself. And that was kind of tragic, especially since he’s thousands of miles away at the moment.

But no more, my friends. No more. Finally, here is the recipe, written out for all to enjoy, courtesy of my dad, the maestro of all things sticky rice.

You may not realize the magnitude of this event. I’ve never seen this roasted chicken with sticky rice dish at a restaurant or anywhere else besides our house. But now, it’s available to anyone in the world! (including…ahem…me.)

And I have to tell you that I made this for the first time by myself the other day, and man, was it good. Surprisingly simple, too.

Basically, you take chicken thighs and marinate them in all sorts of wonderful things like garlic, shallots, scallions, five spice powder, rice wine, and soy sauce. THEN, you make a batch of ooey gooey delicious sticky rice with shiitake mushrooms and maybe a little bit of Chinese sausage.

And you tuck the rice underneath the chicken and roast the whole shebang for about a half hour. And when that pan comes out of the oven, it is like…

Hallelujah chorus.

The chicken gives the sticky rice all this amazing flavor and…

Just try it.

Scroll down for the complete roasted chicken with sticky rice recipe. Here’s the step-by-step.

You’ll need:

So the very first thing you want to do is soak your mushrooms in hot water.

A good trick to use is to put a plate over the bowl to make sure that everything is submerged. Soak these for an hour or two, until they’re nice and soft.

Then you’re going to want to slice and dice everything, including the shallot, garlic, onion, scallion, sausage and mushrooms.

Then combine the shallot, garlic, 1 1/2 tablespoons of the soy sauce, wine, five spice powder, and sesame oil into a stainless steel or glass bowl and add the chicken, making sure to coat it well with the marinade. Let it marinate in the fridge for an hour or two.

Then it’s time to cook the sticky rice. There are several methods you could use, but if you have a rice cooker, then it makes things easy. Sticky rice needs very little water to cook; just follow the directions for sticky rice on your rice cooker and you should be fine. (You may have heard that you should let the rice soak overnight before cooking. For this dish, that step isn’t necessary).

Once the sticky rice is cooked and the chicken is almost done marinating, heat a wok or large skillet over medium heat and cook the onion in a bit of oil until translucent.

Then add the Chinese sausage and stir fry for another minute.

Then stir in the mushrooms and scallion. Season with salt and ground white pepper.

Cook another minute and add in the cooked sticky rice, 1 teaspoon of salt, and the last 1 teaspoon of soy sauce and mix thoroughly.

Take the rice out of the pan and let it cool off a little. Try not to eat too much of it while you’re waiting.



Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Take your chicken and wrap each piece around a ball of sticky rice, tucking all sides under. Lay it in a baking dish.

Repeat until all the chicken and sticky rice is finished, and arrange the pieces close to each other. Add about 2 cups of chicken broth to the baking pan and reserve the rest if needed during baking. Then combine ½ teaspoon of salt with ¼ tsp of 5 spice powder, and sprinkle a dash of the mixture over the top of each chicken portion.

Bake for about 35 minutes, and add additional broth if the bottom of the pan if it looks dry. Watch it closely, as you don’t want it to dry out. Once the meat is cooked through, broil it on low for 2-3 minutes until the skin is golden brown and crispy.

So. Good.

Serve this roasted chicken with sticky rice all by itself! Maybe add a side of stir fried bok choy to balance the dish out.

Here’s the printable recipe: