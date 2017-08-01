The Woks of Life

15-Minute Chicken Curry, Takeout-Style

15-Minute Chicken Curry, Takeout-Style, by thewoksoflife.com

When I was growing up, my family would drive through Manhattan’s Chinatown at least once a month, whether it was for weekend dim sum, visiting family, or just heading into the city. We’d drive in via the Holland Tunnel, and in minutes, we’d be surrounded by familiar Chinese restaurants and seemingly endless fruit and vegetable vendors.

On the way out of the city at the end of the day, we had a pretty reliable tradition of stopping off at one of Chinatown’s mainstay takeout restaurants (like NY Noodletown) to order dinner to take home. My sister would go for the Cantonese roast meats––Char Siu Pork, Soy Sauce Chicken, and Roast Pork Belly. My mom would get braised beef with tofu, and my dad would order a special seafood congee with lots of scallions and ginger.

As you can probably tell from all the links above, we’ve covered several of these favorite dishes on our blog. But we haven’t yet covered one of my favorites––a really quick takeout-style Chicken Curry, served over lots of steamed rice.

Chicken curry was one of the dishes that I always looked forward to on any trip to Chinatown, and it’s actually incredibly easy to make. You only need a handful of ingredients, many of which you probably already have in your pantry or refrigerator, and it takes 15 minutes flat to prepare.

Just make sure to wear an apron or a black t-shirt, and use metal (as opposed to wood or bamboo) utensils to stir-fry this chicken curry dish––the turmeric and curry powder can leave stains. But of course, the risk is totally worth it.

15-Minute Chicken Curry, Takeout-Style, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

In a medium bowl, combine the sliced chicken breast, 1 teaspoon vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon cornstarch. For more information and preparing chicken for stir fries, see Bill’s post on Chicken velveting 101.

15-Minute Chicken Curry, Takeout-Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add a couple tablespoons of oil, and then add the chicken to the pan in one layer. Stir-fry the chicken just until it turns opaque, and remove from the wok. Set aside.

15-Minute Chicken Curry, Takeout-Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok, and add the onions. Stir-fry for one minute, then stir in the chicken stock, curry powder, turmeric, sugar, and salt to taste.

15-Minute Chicken Curry, Takeout-Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Combine the remaining 1 teaspoon of cornstarch with 2 teaspoons of water and mix until the cornstarch is dissolved. Stir it into the curry and stock mixture, and simmer for 1 minute, until thickened. If the sauce isn’t thick enough, add more cornstarch slurry. If it’s too thick, add more chicken stock.

For more detailed information on the many ways to use cornstarch to get authentic results at home with our recipes, see our post on How to Use Cornstarch in Chinese Cooking.

15-Minute Chicken Curry, Takeout-Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cooked chicken back to the wok, and stir for another 30 seconds.

15-Minute Chicken Curry, Takeout-Style, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your homemade take-out style chicken curry with steamed rice and a big spoon!

15-Minute Chicken Curry, Takeout-Style, by thewoksoflife.com

15-Minute Chicken Curry, Takeout-Style, by thewoksoflife.com

15-Minute Chicken Curry, Takeout-Style, by thewoksoflife.com

15-Minute Chicken Curry, Takeout-Style

This takeout-style chicken curry uses only a handful of ingredients––many of which you probably already have in your pantry. Find out how to make it!
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chicken curry
Servings: 4
Calories: 197kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 12 oz. boneless skinless chicken breast (340g, thinly sliced)
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch (divided)
  • 1 medium onion (halved and sliced into small wedges)
  • 1 ½ cups chicken stock (355 ml)
  • 4 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • salt

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the sliced chicken breast, 1 teaspoon vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and 1 teaspoon cornstarch.
  • Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add a couple tablespoons of oil, and then add the chicken to the pan in one layer. Stir-fry the chicken just until it turns opaque, and remove from the wok. Set aside.
  • Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok, and add the onions. Stir-fry for one minute, then stir in the chicken stock, curry powder, turmeric, sugar, and salt to taste.
  • Combine the remaining 1 teaspoon of cornstarch with 2 teaspoons of water and mix until the cornstarch is dissolved. Stir it into the curry and stock mixture, and simmer for 1 minute, until thickened. If the sauce isn’t thick enough, add more cornstarch slurry. If it’s too thick, add more chicken stock.
  • Add the cooked chicken back to the wok, and stir for another 30 seconds. Serve with steamed rice.

Nutrition

Calories: 197kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 54mg | Sodium: 618mg | Potassium: 474mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 45IU | Vitamin C: 3.3mg | Calcium: 24mg | Iron: 1.4mg

 

