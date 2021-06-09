The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Zongzi Recipes for the Dragon Boat Festival!

Sarah
by:
7 Comments
Wrapped Zongzi, thewoksoflife.com

The Dragon Boat Festival is coming up (It will be on Monday, June 14th this year), and that means it’s time to make Zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings! Luckily, we have a few zongzi recipes you can try, including savory and sweet. We also have a lazy version for those of you who aren’t feeling up to all that wrapping.

Read on to find out more about the Dragon Boat Festival, why we eat zongzi, and our favorite recipes for making them.

What Is the Dragon Boat Festival?

The Dragon Boat Festival is a traditional Chinese holiday that has been celebrated for centuries. In Chinese, it is known as the Duan Wu Festival or Duānwǔ Jié (端午节).

The holiday occurs on the 5th day of the 5th month of the Chinese calendar, and on the Gregorian calendar, it usually falls in June (though it can sometimes be in May).

Jianshui Zong (Alkaline Rice Dumplings - 碱水粽), by thewoksoflife.com

The origins of the festival are kind of fuzzy. There are a few different origin stories, the most popular of which is that the festival commemorates an ancient Chinese poet named Qu Yuan.

Qu Yuan was not just a poet, but also an advisor to the State of Chu during the Warring States Period. Jealous officials falsely accused him of conspiracy to have him expelled from court, and he was subsequently exiled.

Long story short, Qu Yuan committed suicide on the 5th day of the 5th lunar month by jumping into the Miluo River. The local people believed him to be an honorable man. They searched for him in boats along the river, throwing rice balls into the water for the fish to eat so they wouldn’t eat the poet’s body.

PRETTY GRIM STUFF!

Nowadays, though, the holiday isn’t all that doom and gloom. It’s about family gatherings, an excuse to take a couple days off, dragon boat races, and lots of sticky rice!

Dragon Boat racing by thewoksoflife.com

What Are Zongzi?

The traditional food of the Dragon Boat Festival is zongzi. If you are of Cantonese descent, the pronunciation “joong” may be more familiar.

How to Cook Zongzi in an Instant Pot, thewoksoflife.com

We think of them as Chinese tamales. Instead of corn masa, they’re filled with sticky rice, and instead of corn husks, bamboo leaves/reed leaves are used.

Zongzi (Cantonese Style), by thewoksoflife.com

In addition to the sticky rice, other tasty fillings include meat, salted duck egg yolks, Chinese sausage, beans, or sweet fillings. The rice itself may also be flavored.

Filling Zongzi (Cantonese Style), by thewoksoflife.com
Filling zongzi leaves with sticky rice, pork, peanuts, Chinese sausage, and salted duck egg yolk.
Jianshui Zong (Alkaline Rice Dumplings - 碱水粽), by thewoksoflife.com
Filling zongzi leaves with sticky rice and sweet red bean paste.

In China, you can find zongzi all over the place this time of year. Some families make them at home, while others just go to local stores to buy them.

China's Dragon Boat Festival & Rice Dumplings Galore! - thewoksoflife.com
A shop owner making zongzi in advance of the Dragon Boat festival.
China's Dragon Boat Festival & Rice Dumplings Galore!
Judy (my mom) buying zongzi at a shop in Shanghai.

That said, we prefer to make them ourselves. You can not only make exactly the fillings you like, you can also control the ratio of tasty fillings to rice!

Zongzi Recipes & Tips:

Ok, let’s talk about our family’s zongzi recipes. My mom, being from Shanghai, has a great Shanghainese version, which she makes with dark soy sauce, and of course, pork belly. Chestnuts are another delicious optional add-in. In a way, it’s an echo of another famous Shanghainese dish—red braised pork belly, or hong shao rou.

My dad’s side of the family is Cantonese, and Cantonese-style zongzi is a bit different. There’s no dark soy sauce involved, and the fillings include not just pork belly, but also peanuts, salted duck egg yolks, and Chinese sausage.

Then there are the “alkaline” zongzi, which we call jianshui zong. This version is sweet, with a red bean filling, but what makes them super distinctive is the potassium carbonate solution that you soak the rice in. It turns the rice a deep golden color, and gives it a distinctive flavor. Served with syrup, it is a sweet treat you can enjoy right after you finish all your savory zongzi!

Finally, we have a “lazy zongzi” recipe. Making zongzi is a labor intensive process. It can take up a whole day! Just the cooking process can take several hours. While this should be a communal activity for families to do together, it may also be a bit daunting.

For those of you who might be intimidated by the wrapping process, or just don’t have time, our Lazy Zongzi recipe essentially involves steaming sticky rice with the goodies you might find in zongzi, without having to wrap everything in bamboo leaves. The texture of the rice won’t be as gooey (because you steam the rice, rather than boiling it in the leaves), but it’ll still be super tasty!

If you don’t mind wrapping your own zongzi, but want a faster way to cook them, we also have instructions for cooking Zongzi in an Instant Pot!

Check out the recipes below, and enjoy celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival with family and friends!

1. Shanghai Style Pork Zongzi

Shanghai Style Pork Zongzi (Sticky Rice Dumplings), by thewoksoflife.com

2. Cantonese-style Zongzi

Cantonese pork zongzi

3. Jianshui Zong

Jianshui Zong (Alkaline Rice Dumplings - 碱水粽), by thewoksoflife.com

4. Lazy Zongzi (No Wrapping Necessary!)

Zongzi (Cantonese Style), by thewoksoflife.com

5. How to Cook Zongzi in an Instant Pot

Filling Instant Pot with zongzi, thewoksoflife.com

  1. AvatarKathryn J Langlois says

    Oh, this is amazing! I had a sweet treat in Vietnam around this time of year, and I never knew what it was. Now I recognize the wrapping, it mustve been a sweet zongzi!

    Reply

  3. AvatarDave says

    I am so excited about this topic and the delicious recipes that you all have provided for us. To witness a Dragon Boat Festival first hand is an exciting awe inspiring experience one never forgets. I live near Portland, Oregon. Portland is a sister city to Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Each year Portland celebrates the Dragon Boat Festival in traditional style. The dragon boats are a site to behold. and when you add the dynamics of the races, words cannot fully convey the experience. For those who would like to learn more here is a link to the Portland, OR. Teams http://www.pksca.net/home.php?layout=1040 So get cooking up these delicious recipes and enjoy the video found on the website.

    Reply

  4. AvatarCarl Yee says

    This makes my mouth water. So hard to find around here, I think I will do some just for me. Thanks for the recipes. Hint: We used this no wrap recipe for Thanksgivings for a substitute for corn bread stuffing, or an additional stuffing for we Asians.

    Reply

  5. AvatarMimi Y Wan says

    My dad’s birthday is on Duan Wu day! We always had zongzis to celebrate. All yours look lovely and delicious. I am no where near places that sell them and I am hopeless at making them. Thanks for making me remember my day and the delicious zongzis!

    Reply

  6. AvatarCandace says

    I loved these growing up when my mother made them and continue to love them as an adult. I have fond memories of helping my mother and recall how labor intensive they are. My mom preserved her own duck eggs and also added dried Chinese mushrooms, dried shrimp as well as the sausage in her cantonese recipe. Sometimes she would aslso add red bean or mung bean with the rice for a different texture. She was also generous with the filling so I always loved eating them. It made for a hearty breakfast or lunch. I will have to try the lazy version as I don’t have the time to attempt the traditional way so thank you for posting that! The shanghai version looks very tasty as well!

    Reply

  7. AvatarWilma says

    Thank you Sarah
    I am going to try these.
    I LOVE all you traditional Chinese recipes ,- my fav food – especially the healthy.plant based ones
    I just leave out the meat
    I going to try to wrap my zongzis in
    banana skins ,( just learned they are edible

    Take care

    Reply

