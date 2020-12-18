The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Chicken & Poultry Cantonese Chicken with Pickled Mustard Greens

Cantonese Chicken with Pickled Mustard Greens

Bill
by:
21 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Chicken with Pickled Mustard Greens

Stir-fried/braised chicken with pickled mustard greens, better known in our family as haam choy chow gai, is a Cantonese classic recipe and one of my Grandma’s favorite dishes. 

How do I really know this? Well, when your grandma comes to your house for Thanksgiving dinner, and she brings her own food (this dish) it’s pretty convincing.

It was Thanksgiving 2016, and she arrived at the house with a whole fresh chicken, ginger, her homemade sour pickled mustard greens (haam choy), and a request for me to steam some rice.

Since I was the host, I was also the sous chef for my kau mou, Cantonese for aunt on my mother’s side—jiù mā (舅母) in Mandarin. 

I got her everything she needed, from a sharp cleaver and cutting board to all the sauces and spices. That Thanksgiving, I picked up a few pointers for cooking one of grandma’s favorites.

Chicken with Ham Choy Ingredients

What is Haam Choy? 

Haam choy is a type of Cantonese or Hakka-style sour pickled mustard green. We posted my grandma’s haam choy recipe just a couple days ago. 

Made from gai choy (Cantonese) or jiè cài (Mandarin), it’s salty, sour, and even a little sweet from the addition of sugar in the pickling liquid. When cooked with fresh chicken, it’s a Chinese centenarian’s preferred meal over turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes. 

Buying Or Making Haam Choy

You can buy haam choy from the Chinese grocery store in vacuum sealed packages like this:

Vacuum pack of pickled sour mustard

But making your own is going to make this dish taste that much better. Check out grandma’s haam choy recipe.

Chinese Pickled Mustard Greens Ham Choy

Confused about what this ingredient even is? Read more about Chinese mustard greens in our Chinese ingredients glossary article.

Stir-frying vs. Braising

Stir-fried dishes generally involve the quick cooking of protein and/or vegetables over high heat. Any protein is usually velveted—marinated and either fried in oil, poached in water, or seared in the wok. The dish is seasoned, and everything comes together quickly over very high heat. 

Braising usually involves a browning process first, followed by long simmering in some braising liquid. 

This dish has characteristics of both stir-frying and braising. You stir-fry the ingredients first, and follow that with what I’m calling a “quick braise” in a good amount of sauce to marry the flavors together. 

Whole Chicken vs. Boneless Chicken Pieces

For this Cantonese-style chicken with pickled mustard greens, most Chinese prefer to use a whole chicken chopped into bite-sized chunks with the bone in. Especially older Chinese folks! 

Indeed, there’s something to that, especially for braised dishes like this one. The bones create a concentrated, flavorful sauce—even in a quick-braised dish like this one. 

The inclusion of the chicken skin on those pieces also gives the sauce a nice sticky (almost gelatinous) texture, like the sauce in another Woks of Life favorite recipe, our Sticky Oyster Sauce Chicken. If that’s what you prefer, definitely do it! If you haven’t tried it, it’s worth experimenting with. 

That said, many are intimidated by the task of chopping up a whole raw chicken. Most people also don’t appreciate picking on bones or putting up with an occasional bone fragment. Just ask Sarah, who says her dislike for chicken cut this way is her “most non-Chinese characteristic!”

Thus, for ease of preparation and eating, you can use boneless breast or chicken thighs. It’s just as tasty, and my grandma can attest to it!

Cantonese Chicken with Pickled Mustard Greens

On to the recipe. 

Cantonese Chicken with Pickled Mustard Greens: Recipe Instructions

Place the chicken chunks into a bowl with the water, soy sauce, oyster sauce, vegetable oil, and white pepper. Mix until thoroughly combined and set aside for 30 minutes. 

After 30 minutes, mix the cornstarch into the marinated chicken, massaging everything together until the chicken has absorbed any standing liquid. 

Meanwhile, mix the sauce by combining the chicken stock, oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, and white pepper. Set aside.

Place a clean, dry wok over medium high heat, and add 2 tablespoons of oil and the smashed ginger slices.

Ginger in oiled wok

After 15 seconds, add the pickled mustard greens. Stir-fry for 1 minute to sear the greens and dry them out slightly.

Stir-frying pickled mustard greens with ginger

Next, add the smashed garlic, white parts of the scallions, and dried red peppers (if using). Stir-fry for another 30 seconds. Searing the aromatics and the mustard greens like this really brings out their flavors.

Stir-frying mustard greens with aromatics

Move the mustard greens to the sides of the wok, and turn the heat up to the highest setting.  Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the open middle area of the wok, and add the chicken in 1 layer.

Adding chicken to hot wok

Let the chicken fry for 1 minute on each side, or until lightly browned. Move the mustard greens and aromatics around with the chicken so they don’t burn.

Add the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok and stir everything together for 10 seconds. 

Adding Shaoxing wine to chicken and mustard greens in wok

Add prepared sauce mixture to deglaze the wok, mixing everything together until combined.

Adding sauce mixture to chicken and mustard greens

Then push all of the ingredients to the middle of the wok. Turn the heat down so the liquid is at a slow simmer. 

Chicken and mustard greens piled in center of the wok

Cover and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Covering the wok

After 3-4 minutes, the sauce will have reduced.

Removing the cover from ham choy chicken

If it looks too dry, add a little more stock. If it’s still too wet, simmer a bit longer with the cover off until it has reduced to your liking. 

Turn the heat back up to medium high heat and add the green parts of the scallions.

Add enough of the cornstarch slurry to thicken the sauce (you don’t have to use it all) and stir together for 20-30 seconds.

Thickening chicken and mustard green sauce with cornstarch

Plate and serve with steamed rice.

Chinese Chicken with Pickled Mustard Greens
Ham Choy Chicken Stir-fry
4.67 from 6 votes

Cantonese Chicken with Pickled Mustard Greens

Stir-fried chicken with pickled mustard greens (haam choy) is a Cantonese classic, and one of our 101-year-old grandma’s favorite recipes.
by: Bill
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:chicken with pickled mustard greens
Cantonese Chicken with Pickled Mustard Greens
serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

For the chicken and marinade:

  • 1 pound boneless chicken thighs (cut into 1 ½ inch chunks; can substitute boneless chicken breast)
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch

For the rest of the dish:

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Place the chicken chunks into a bowl with the water, soy sauce, oyster sauce, vegetable oil, and white pepper. Mix until thoroughly combined and set aside for 30 minutes.
  • After 30 minutes, mix the cornstarch into the marinated chicken, massaging everything together until the chicken has absorbed any standing liquid.
  • Meanwhile, mix the sauce by combining the chicken stock, oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, and white pepper. Set aside.
  • Place a clean, dry wok over medium high heat, and add 2 tablespoons of oil and the smashed ginger. After 15 seconds, add the pickled mustard greens, and stir-fry for 1 minute, until the greens are seared and slightly dry.
  • Next, add the smashed garlic, white parts of the scallions, and dried red peppers (if using). Stir-fry for another 30 seconds. Searing the aromatics and the mustard greens like this really brings out their flavors.
  • Move the mustard greens to the sides of the wok, and turn the heat up to the highest setting.  Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the open middle area of the wok, and add the chicken in 1 layer. Let the chicken fry for 1 minute on each side, or until lightly browned. Move the mustard greens and aromatics around with the chicken so they don’t burn.
  • Add the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok and stir everything together for 10 seconds.
  • Add prepared sauce mixture to deglaze the wok, mixing everything together until combined. Then push all of the ingredients to the middle of the wok. Turn the heat down so the liquid is at a slow simmer.
  • Cover and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until the sauce has nearly completely reduced. If it looks too dry, add a little more stock. If it’s still too wet, simmer a bit longer with the cover off until it has reduced to your liking.
  • Turn the heat back up to medium high heat and add the green parts of the scallions. Add enough of the cornstarch slurry to thicken the sauce (you don’t have to use it all) and stir together for 20-30 seconds. Plate and serve with steamed rice.

nutrition facts

Calories: 393kcal (20%) Carbohydrates: 8g (3%) Protein: 20g (40%) Fat: 31g (48%) Saturated Fat: 15g (75%) Cholesterol: 111mg (37%) Sodium: 584mg (24%) Potassium: 751mg (21%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 325IU (7%) Vitamin C: 2mg (2%) Calcium: 40mg (4%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

21 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.