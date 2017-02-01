The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Recipes » Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans

Published: Last Updated:
By

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

Listen up, people! Don’t let the words, “pork trotters” (also known less delicately as pig’s feet) deter you from reading this post!

While it may be hard to believe, this porky extremity is actually a well-known Asian beauty secret. It’s very likely one of the reasons why many Asians have mastered looking much younger than their actual age! Specifically, it’s one of the reasons why Chinese women don’t shy away from hunkering down with a plate of braised pork trotters.

Before the recipe, I’ll tell you about a memorable encounter: once while brunching at dim sum, I saw an old Chinese couple sitting next to us. They each ordered a big bowl of braised tendon––nothing else––picked their bowls clean, paid for them, got up, and left. They came specifically for that one dish and one dish only. But I wasn’t surprised one bit and quickly ordered a bowl for us. You see, it’s a well-known, age-old fact passed down from grandparents, to parents, to me, and from me to my girls that eating these foods are are good for the joints and skin, because they are loaded with collagen!

I don’t have to tell you that the beauty industry spends millions on advertising to sell collagen as the fountain of youth in beauty creams. What they won’t tell you is that instead of rubbing collagen onto your face, you can go straight to the source with some delicious pork! Asians can’t get enough. Chinese, Taiwanese, Japanese, and Koreans all enjoy a good pig foot–braised, boiled, served up in a soup, you name it.

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

Of course, the debate is still out as to whether eating collagen technically does help us stay young, but generations of beauty advice can’t all be for nothing, right? Let me just say that my mother LOVES this dish, and she looks great for her age–smooth silver grey hair and all!

You’ll need:

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

After your soybeans have been soaked overnight, prepare your pork trotters. Have your butcher cut them into large chunks. Rinse them thoroughly, and place them in a pot filled with enough water to completely submerge them. Bring the water to a boil, letting it boil for a couple of minutes. Turn off the heat, drain and rinse the pork trotters clean. Pat them dry, and set aside.

Heat the oil in a wok or large Dutch oven over medium low heat. Add the ginger, the white parts of the scallion, the star anise, cinnamon, bay leaves, dried hot chili peppers and dried tangerine peel..

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

Let everything infuse for a few minutes, taking care not to let the aromatics burn. Now, carefully add the pork trotters, and brown them on both sides.

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

Time to drain the soybeans. Add the soybeans, along with the rock sugar, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, and water. Stir thoroughly, and cover. Let the pork trotters braise for 70-80 minutes on low heat until tender.

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

Be sure to stir periodically to prevent sticking. Towards the end of the cooking time, add salt to taste. Don’t prolong the cooking too much. In this case, “falling off the bone” is not what we want.

If there is still too much liquid at the end of your cooking time, just turn up the heat and cook off the liquid to the right consistency. You’ll want some thickened sauce at the end. Garnish with the green parts of the scallion, and serve.

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 4 votes

Braised Pork Trotters with Soybeans

Braised pork trotters with soybeans is a tasty, textural delight of a Chinese dish. Our recipe offers easy and clear instructions for how to make it!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time1 hr 30 mins
Total Time1 hr 45 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pork trotters
Servings: 6 servings
Calories: 313kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • After your soybeans have been soaked overnight, prepare your pork trotters. Have your butcher cut them into large chunks. Rinse them thoroughly, and place them in a pot filled with enough water to completely submerge them. Bring the water to a boil, letting it boil for a couple of minutes. Turn off the heat, drain and rinse the pork trotters clean. Pat them dry, and set aside.
  • Heat the oil in a wok or large Dutch oven over medium low heat. Add the ginger, the white parts of the scallion, the star anise, cinnamon, bay leaves, dried hot chili peppers and dried tangerine peel. Let everything infuse for a few minutes, taking care not to let the aromatics burn. Now, carefully add the pork trotters, and brown them on both sides.
  • Time to drain the soybeans. Add the soybeans, along with the rock sugar, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, and water. Stir thoroughly, and cover. Let the pork trotters braise for 70-80 minutes on low heat until tender. Be sure to stir periodically to prevent sticking. Towards the end of the cooking time, add salt to taste. Don’t prolong the cooking too much. In this case, “falling off the bone” is not what we want.
  • If there is still too much liquid at the end of your cooking time, just turn up the heat and cook off the liquid to the right consistency. You’ll want some thickened sauce at the end. Garnish with the green parts of the scallion, and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 313kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 23g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 71mg | Sodium: 848mg | Potassium: 423mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 80IU | Vitamin C: 2.6mg | Calcium: 68mg | Iron: 3.6mg

 

41 Comments

  1. Carol Liu says

    Can I cook this dish using fresh/frozen soy beans? If so when would you add the soy beans as it probably would not take them as long to cook as reconstituted dry soybeans.

    • Judy says

      Hi Carol, you can use fresh/frozen soy beans and add them about 15 – 20 minutes before the dish is done (longer if you want them more well done, which is how I like them.)

  2. Nellie Teo says

    5 stars
    I cook this dish yesterday, it was really very tasty. Thank you for the recipe. Simple and nice . I ate it for two days.

  3. Eric Wilson says

    Hey guys, I tried looking for 果皮, but came up short. I found it, but it is under the name 陈皮 (che2n pi2)。I am looking forward to making this recipe but in order to get the pig trotters, I should go to the market earlier. Anyway, thanks for this article. 新年快乐！！！

    Reply

      • Eric Wilson says

        Right!!! But the two words together have a completely different meaning than each one separately. In Chinese Medicine 陈皮 refers to a dried tangerine/orange peel. That is one of the most enjoyable parts of learning Chinese….all those tricky things like that.
        Making it right now as I type this. Smells great!

        • Eric Wilson says

          This recipe is awesome!!!! The only thing I would recommend is taking out the tangerine peel before it gets too soft when you begin simmering and taking out the anise seeds as well. Once it cooks down, the seeds will break apart and they are uncomfortable when they get stuck in your teeth. The liquid becomes a nice rich gravy that was perfect for rice. I am so grateful for having found this website. I currently live in China, so most of these items are at the neighborhood grocery store at Chinese prices ($2 bottles of Shaoxing wine). Looking forward to exploring more. Thanks, guys.

  4. Georgina says

    5 stars
    Haha!! I loved that title!!!!!!!!!
    I thought it would be because the food would be sooo good, you would fall in face first!!! Hahaha!
    I am actually a veggie, so not going to try this one unfortunately, but I just looove reading all your posts and your recipes and photos are awesome.

    Thanks for my first laugh of the day x
    Georgina @mushypeacurry

  5. Jack says

    When you say have your butcher cut them into chunks you mean across or through the bone? So an average size trotter should be cut into about how many pieces?

