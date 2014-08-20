The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Beef Beef Rendang

Beef Rendang

Sarah
by:
74 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Beef Rendang, A Malaysian Classic, by thewoksoflife.com

I remember the first time I had beef rendang. I was about eleven years old, sitting in a Malaysian restaurant in a NJ strip mall, and it was one of the most amazing things I’d ever eaten.

I figured that it would be an extremely difficult dish to make, considering the complexity of the flavors it presented. But besides a few specialty ingredients, which can be sourced from most Asian grocers, it’s actually pretty dead simple to make.

It starts with a spice paste–whizzed up in a food processor or blender. Then the beef is added to the pot, along with the coconut milk and a few other ingredients.

Then you just simmer the heck out of it, and it’s done! SO good. Saucy perfection on a plate. A welcome change from your usual weeknight fare.

The best part is, beef rendang can be made in advance, as the flavors only get better if you allow it to sit in the fridge for a couple days.

The Origins of Beef rendang

Rendang is a dry curry originating in Indonesia, though its popularity has since spread to the neighboring countries of Malaysia and Singapore.

That’s why this beef rendang recipe is for a pretty big batch–enough for 8 people or so. You’ll want leftovers, trust me. Serve your beef rendang with white rice and/or roti, and you’re set!

If you like a simpler dish, then our coconut curry chicken is always good too.

Beef Rendang, A Malaysian Classic, by thewoksoflife.com

These Makrut lime leaves round out the unique flavor of this beef rendang. In case you didn’t know it, the proper and more accurate name is the Makrut rather than Kaffir lime. Read more about this change on our ingredients page entry for the Makrut lime.

Beef Rendang Recipe Instructions

In a blender or food processor, add the powdered cloves, nutmeg, turmeric, shallot/onion, garlic, ginger, galangal, and red chilies. Blend until smooth.

Heat a large heavy bottomed pot over medium heat and add the oil along with the mixture you just pureed. Cook for about 3 minutes, until fragrant.

Add the beef to the pot and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Then add the lemongrass, cinnamon sticks, star anise, unsweetened coconut milk, beef broth, and salt, to taste. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat to low and simmer for 90 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning.

Add the lime leaves, lime juice, brown sugar, and coconut flakes (if using) and stir. Simmer for another 2 hours, until the sauce is thick and dark, and the meat is very tender.

Taste for seasoning and adjust seasoning with salt and sugar to taste. Remove the lemongrass, lime leaves, and whole spices, and serve!

Beef Rendang, A Malaysian Classic, by thewoksoflife.com

Try this dish with our coconut rice recipe – it goes really well with southeast Asian dishes!

Beef Rendang, A Malaysian Classic, by thewoksoflife.com
Beef Rendang, A Malaysian Classic, by thewoksoflife.com
5 from 8 votes

Beef Rendang, A Malaysian Classic

The easy-to-make beef rendang is one of the most amazing curry dishes I’d ever eaten. A few specialty ingredients, from the Asian grocery is all you need to make it!
by: Sarah
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Malaysian
Beef Rendang over rice
serves: 12 servings
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 3 hours 30 minutes
Total: 3 hours 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 whole cloves (smashed into a powder)
  • 1 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons turmeric
  • 12 shallots (or 1 large onion)
  • 6 cloves garlic (peeled)
  • a 3″ piece of ginger (peeled and roughly chopped)
  • a 3″ piece of galangal (peeled and roughly chopped)
  • 6 red chilies (stemmed)
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 4 lb. boneless beef chuck or brisket (cut into 2" pieces)
  • 1 stalk lemongrass (trimmed and crushed with the back of your knife)
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 1 star anise
  • 2 cans unsweetened coconut milk (about 27 fl. ounces; 800 ml)
  • 1 cup beef broth (235 ml)
  • salt (to taste)
  • 8 Kaffir lime leaves
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup toasted unsweetened coconut flakes (optional)

Instructions

  • In a blender or food processor, add the powdered cloves, nutmeg, turmeric, shallot/onion, garlic, ginger, galangal, and chilies and blend until smooth. Heat a large heavy bottomed pot over medium heat and add the oil along with the mixture you just pureed. Cook for about 3 minutes, until fragrant.
  • Add the beef to the pot and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Then add the lemongrass, cinnamon sticks, star anise, coconut milk, beef broth, and salt, to taste. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat to low and simmer for 90 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning.
  • Add the lime leaves, lime juice, brown sugar, and coconut flakes (if using) and stir. Simmer for another 2 hours, until the sauce is thick and dark, and the meat is very tender. Taste for seasoning and adjust seasoning with salt and sugar to taste. Remove the lemon grass, lime leaves, and whole spices, and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 512kcal (26%) Carbohydrates: 14g (5%) Protein: 32g (64%) Fat: 38g (58%) Saturated Fat: 24g (120%) Cholesterol: 104mg (35%) Sodium: 312mg (13%) Potassium: 894mg (26%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 7g (8%) Vitamin A: 235IU (5%) Vitamin C: 37.2mg (45%) Calcium: 60mg (6%) Iron: 5.3mg (29%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

74 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments