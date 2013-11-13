Beef Lo Mein. My go-to cheap late-night dinner choice in college, and probably one of the more popular choices on your average takeout menu. This is a home-cooked version that tastes awesome, while using more vegetables and less oil. Yay!

You can get lo mein noodles at the Asian grocery. They’re yellow egg noodles, and usually labeled “lo mein,” or “oil noodle”; you’ll recognize them when you see them.

Oddly enough, you can’t really get them in Beijing. You’re shocked. I know right!? You can’t get lo mein in CHINA (or Beijing at least)?!? Go figure. We decided to use just a regular white noodle, often used around these parts in noodle soups. They worked great. You can also try using linguine or spaghetti. Both my parents assure me that they’re a decent substitute; I’ll take their word for it.

Once you have decided on the noodle you will be using, the rest is simple. Make this beef lo mein recipe at home just once and you may never so back to the Chinese takeout restaurant. Ok, I lied. I still go sometimes when I need a quick more times than not, I feel like my home version is better!

For you vegans and vegetarians or maybe for those of you who just want a meatless Monday meal, check out our Vegetable Lo mein. It’s pretty darn good too!

Okay, here we go!

You’ll need:

Slice the beef into thin 2-3 inch strips. If you have a thick piece, you can cut it in half cross-wise to get thinner strips. Totally optional, of course.



Put the beef in a small bowl and mix in the corn starch, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and oil. This is what gives the beef its flavor and shiny, seared outside. Set aside.



If using white noodles, boil them in about 2 quarts of water. If you’re lucky enough to find them, some types of yellow lo mein noodles available today from Asian grocery stores don’t require boiling but be sure to follow the directions on the noodle package that you purchase!!

Rinse the noodles in cold water and drain in a colander. Again, if using the pre-cooked yellow lo mein noodles, you can blow on past this step. As I mentioned earlier, if you can’t get lo mein or other fresh noodles at your Asian grocer, fresh or dried linguini pasta can work also.

Cut your veggies and have them all ready for cooking.

Heat the wok until smoking slightly and add 1 tablespoon oil to coat the wok and sear the beef. Remove the beef from the pan and set aside.

Add the garlic, and all the vegetables except the dark green parts of the scallion, bean sprouts and the snow peas. Stir-fry on high heat for a minute and add the wine in a circle around the perimeter of the wok.

Add the noodles…

And the beef…

Mix well, making sure to scrape the bottom of the pan, for about 30 seconds. Then cover the wok for one minute. Remove cover and add the remaining tablespoon of regular soy sauce, the dark soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, sugar, green portion of the scallions, bean sprouts and snow peas. Mix well and stir-fry for another minute, or until any remaining liquid has evaporated.

Plate your beef lo mein and serve!