Beef Lo Mein

Beef Lo Mein. My go-to cheap late-night dinner choice in college, and probably one of the more popular choices on your average takeout menu. This is a home-cooked version that tastes awesome, while using more vegetables and less oil. Yay!

You can get lo mein noodles at the Asian grocery. They’re yellow egg noodles, and usually labeled “lo mein,” or “oil noodle”; you’ll recognize them when you see them.

Oddly enough, you can’t really get them in Beijing. You’re shocked. I know right!? You can’t get lo mein in CHINA (or Beijing at least)?!? Go figure. We decided to use just a regular white noodle, often used around these parts in noodle soups. They worked great. You can also try using linguine or spaghetti. Both my parents assure me that they’re a decent substitute; I’ll take their word for it.

Once you have decided on the noodle you will be using, the rest is simple. Make this beef lo mein recipe at home just once and you may never so back to the Chinese takeout restaurant. Ok, I lied.  I still go sometimes when I need a quick more times than not, I feel like my home version is better!

For you vegans and vegetarians  or maybe for those of you who just want a meatless Monday meal, check out our Vegetable Lo mein. It’s pretty darn good too!

Okay, here we go!

You’ll need:

Slice the beef into thin 2-3 inch strips. If you have a thick piece, you can cut it in half cross-wise to get thinner strips. Totally optional, of course.

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com
Put the beef in a small bowl and mix in the corn starch, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and oil. This is what gives the beef its flavor and shiny, seared outside. Set aside.

DSC_0083
If using white noodles, boil them in about 2 quarts of water. If you’re lucky enough to find them, some types of yellow lo mein noodles available today from Asian grocery stores don’t require boiling but be sure to follow the directions on the noodle package that you purchase!!

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com

Rinse the noodles in cold water and drain in a colander. Again, if using the pre-cooked yellow lo mein noodles, you can blow on past this step. As I mentioned earlier, if you can’t get lo mein or other fresh noodles at your Asian grocer, fresh or dried linguini pasta can work also.

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com

Cut your veggies and have them all ready for cooking.

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the wok until smoking slightly and add 1 tablespoon oil to coat the wok and sear the beef. Remove the beef from the pan and set aside.

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com

Add the garlic, and all the vegetables except the dark green parts of the scallion, bean sprouts and the snow peas. Stir-fry on high heat for a minute and add the wine in a circle around the perimeter of the wok.

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com

Add the noodles…

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com

And the beef…

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com

Mix well, making sure to scrape the bottom of the pan, for about 30 seconds. Then cover the wok for one minute. Remove cover and add the remaining tablespoon of regular soy sauce, the dark soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, sugar, green portion of the scallions, bean sprouts and snow peas. Mix well and stir-fry for another minute, or until any remaining liquid has evaporated.

Plate your beef lo mein and serve!

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Lo Mein by thewoksoflife.com

4.78 from 9 votes

Beef Lo Mein

This Beef Lo Mein home-cooked version tastes awesome, is easy to make, uses more vegetables and less oil than takeout. It's a must-try beef lo mein recipe!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: beef lo mein
Servings: 4
Calories: 215kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Slice the beef into thin 2-3 inch strips and mix well in a bowl with corn starch, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and oil. Set aside.
  • If using white noodles, boil them in about 2 quarts of water, rinse in cold water and drain. If using lo mein egg noodles, you can skip this step. If you can't get lo mein or other fresh noodles at your Asian grocer, fresh or dried linguini pasta will do also.
  • Cut your veggies and have them all ready for cooking. Heat the wok until smoking slightly and add a couple tablespoons oil to coat the wok and sear the beef. Take the beef out of the pan and set aside.
  • Add the garlic and all the vegetables to the pan except the dark green parts of the scallion, bean sprouts and the snow peas. Stir-fry on high heat for a minute and add the wine in a circle around the perimeter of the wok.
  • Add the noodles and beef back to the pan and mix well from the bottom up for about 30 seconds. Then cover the wok for one minute. Remove cover and add the remaining tablespoon of regular soy sauce, the dark soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, sugar, dark green parts of the scallion, bean sprouts and snow peas. Mix well and stir-fry for another minute, or until any remaining liquid has evaporated. Plate and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 215kcal | Carbohydrates: 28g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 33mg | Sodium: 447mg | Potassium: 462mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 3340IU | Vitamin C: 48.1mg | Calcium: 61mg | Iron: 2.1mg

 

