Home » Recipes » Beef » Beef Chow Fun Noodles (Gon Chow Ngau Ho)

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (Gon Chow Ngau Ho)

Published: Last Updated:
By 172 Comments

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

Beef chow fun is a favorite Cantonese dish, made from stir-frying beef, he fen or sometimes called ho fun (wide rice noodles), scallions, ginger, bean sprouts and dark soy. In the U.S., it can usually be found in Cantonese restaurants that serve dim sum including one of our favorites, Pan-Fried Noodles w/ Chicken (Gai See Chow Mein).

Personally, I think beef chow fun is a sleeping favorite among Chinese food lovers, but the problem is that the traditional version isn’t widely available, and I don’t think there are a whole lot of good recipes out there (until now!).

An important element in the making of this beef chow fun dish is “wok hei” (鑊氣) which is a cooking technique that uses very high heat to create a wok sear that has its own unique umami flavor. You can see examples of old fashioned high flames in our Xian street food post where the flames are roaring hot. Wok hei is not an easy state to achieve using a home range burner but it can be done.

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

The other essential technique for making this dish is a technique called “pow wok” which essentially is a method of tossing the wok and the food without using a spatula. It is best practiced with a seasoned pow wok with a wooden handle for easy gripping as you are tossing the ingredients around. You may have seen something like it in your local takeout place with the open kitchen. For this dish, the continuous movement of the noodles in the hot wok without using a spatula (i.e. pow wokking), prevents sticking and also keeps the rice noodles whole. But don’t despair, I have cooked this dish with a metal spatula and it has turned out just fine – what’s a few broken noodles here or there anyway? We’ve written the recipe as if you’re using a spatula, but go for the “pow wok” tossing method if you’re brave enough!

Check out our Chinese Cooking tools page to see more information and pictures of carbon steel woks and more Chinese cooking tools we use in our recipes and daily cooking!

The Pow Wok Technique – The Woks of Life from The Woks of Life on Vimeo.

While all this may sound daunting, it is actually not as difficult as it sounds to get a good Beef Chow Fun on the table at home, provided that you can get fresh rice noodles at your local Asian market. You may find that it is not the easiest item to find, but all you need to do is ask your local Asian grocer and they will point you to the right aisle to get the fresh variety. You can also substitute the dried rice noodles, similar to what you would use for pad Thai. I have also made these noodles from scratch at home and now Judy has published her recipe for Homemade Rice Noodles. Give that recipe a try and you can make your own any time!

In the meantime, give the recipe a try and tell us how it goes!

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

Check out our Chinese Aromatics page for a list of different aromatics we use in our cooking!

Fresh Scallions by thewoksoflife.com

Here’s how to make it:

Start by combining 8 oz. sliced flank steak, 1/4 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon corn starch, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 1 teaspoon vegetable oil and let it marinate for about an hour. The little bit of baking soda tenderizes the meat, similar to the texture you’ll get in restaurants. The longer you marinate the beef, the more tender it gets. This is totally optional.

A useful tip for slicing the beef is to freeze it until it gets firm but not solid which makes slicing the beef much easier! Also prepare the rest of the ingredients and have them ready before you cook.

Some fresh rice noodles come as large sheets, while others are already cut. If you have the sheets, slice the rice noodles so they’re about 1 inch wide.

Heat your wok over high heat until smoking, and add 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil to coat the wok. Add the beef and sear until browned. As long as your wok is hot enough, the meat shouldn’t stick. Set aside.

A carbon steel wok works best for this dish since you’ll be using high heat!

Beef Stir-fry by thewoksoflife.com

Add another 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil to the wok, and add the 3 thin slices of ginger, first to infuse the oil with its rich flavor for about 15 seconds. Then add the scallions,

Scallions and Ginger by thewoksoflife.com

Spread the fresh rice noodles evenly in the wok and stir-fry the whole mix on high until it is mixed evenly, about 15 seconds.

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

Add 2 teaspoons of  shaoxing wine around the rim of the wok.

Next, add 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, 2 teaspoons dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoons regular soy sauce, pinch of sugar, along with the beef. Stir fry, making sure your metal wok spatula scrapes the bottom of the wok and you lift the ho fun in an upward motion to mix well and coat them evenly with the soy sauce.

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

Add a bit of salt and white pepper to taste (taste the noodles before adding salt).

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

If the wide rice noodles were cold and refrigerated when you started, you may have to toss the noodles longer to heat them through properly. If the rice noodles were fresh and at room temperature, then less time will be required. Your heat should remain as high as possible at all times to give your beef chow fun some wok hei you get at Chinese restaurants!

Add the bean sprouts and stir-fry until the bean sprouts are just tender.

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Beef Chow Fun Noodles piping hot and don’t forget the spicy chili oil on the side!

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Chow Fun Noodles (gon chow ngau ho) by thewoksoflife.com

4.8 from 25 reviews
Beef Chow Fun Rice Noodles (Gon Chow Ngau ho)
 
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
Beef chow fun is a favorite Cantonese dish (popular at dim sum), made from stir-frying beef,wide rice noodles, scallions, ginger, bean sprouts and dark soy.
Author:
Recipe type: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 2 servings
Ingredients
For the beef & marinade:
  • 8 oz. flank steak (sliced into ⅛ thick pieces)
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon corn starch
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
For the rest of the dish:
Instructions
  1. Combine the beef and marinade ingredients and let it marinate for about an hour. The little bit of baking soda tenderizes the meat.The longer you marinate the beef, the more tender it gets. This is totally optional.
  2. A useful tip for slicing the beef is to freeze it until it gets firm but not solid which makes slicing the beef much easier!
  3. Some rice noodles come as large sheets, while others are already cut. If you have the sheets, slice the rice noodles so they're about 1 inch thick.
  4. Heat your wok over high heat until smoking, and add 1½ tablespoons oil to coat the wok. Add the beef and sear until browned. As long as your wok is hot enough, the meat shouldn't stick. Set aside. Add a 1½ tablespoons more vegetable oil to the wok. Then add the ginger first to infuse the oil with its rich flavor for about 15 seconds. Add the scallions.
  5. Spread the noodles evenly in the wok and stir-fry the whole mix on high until it is mixed evenly, about 15 seconds. Add the Shaoxing wine around the rim of the wok.
  6. Next, add the sesame oil, soy sauces, pinch of sugar and the beef. Stir fry, making sure your metal wok spatula scrapes the bottom of the wok and you lift the ho fun in an upward motion to mix well and coat them evenly with the soy sauce.
  7. Add a bit of salt and white pepper to taste (taste the noodles before adding salt)
  8. If the noodles were cold and refrigerated when you started, you may have to toss the noodles longer to heat them through properly. If the noodles are fresh, then less time will be required. Your heat should remain as high as possible at all times. Add the bean sprouts and stir-fry until the bean sprouts are just tender. Serve!

 

172 Comments

  1. Andreas says

    With beef and soy bean sprouts in my fridge I was desperately looking for some recipe using those and not much else. Well I found this. And while it didn’t look as pretty as in your photos, but rather a bit brownish it sure tasted great.

    I used Vietnamese rice noodles of the kind that is used for Phở or Pad Thai, because that’s what I had available. It worked quite well even though the ones you use seem to be a little bit thicker.

    Thanks a lot for this recipe, I’ll make this again – with the right type of noodles if I manage to find them.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Andreas, sounds like you did great! We actually used fresh rice noodles. We cut them so they were about 1 inch wide––wider than any dried noodles I’ve seen in the market. Wondering if you used a regular lighter soy and a dark soy sauce and if so, what brand they were. I am trying to collect info about soy sauce types/brands and the color results people are getting with them in their final dishes. You’re welcome and glad you are cooking with us!

      Reply

      • Andreas says

        Hi Bill,

        yes, the “wide” dried rice noodles I get are exactly 1cm, so that’s far from an inch. Haven’t seen any fresh ones in the stores so far.

        What do you mean by “We cut them to be 1 inch wide”? Are they sold in like squares or did you mean by “fresh”, that you made them yourself from rice flour?

        I use Pearl River Bridge “Superior Dark” and “Superior Light” soy sauce. Apart from the ubiquitous Lee Kum Kee and some Thai, Japanese, Indonesian and Korean Variants that’s what’s the easiest to get around here. There are one ore two brands commonly sold in supermarkets, but they seem to be produced and distributed in Europe only, so that wouldn’t be of much help to you.

        Reply

        • Bill says

          Hi Andreas, Some Chinese supermarkets sell fresh noodles that come in a folded sheet, so that is what I am referring to when I say I cut them. I have seen dried rice noodles that are wider than a cm but not quite an inch when rehydrated. They are still pretty good when fresh is not available. Pearl River is a great brand and is what we use in our kitchen.

          Reply

          • Andreas says

            Hi Bill,

            thank you for your answer. I’ll ask for the noodle sheets the next time I go to the Chinese store.

  3. William says

    Out of curiosity, is the quantity of dark soy sauce supposed to be 2 teaspoons rather than 2 tablespoons? I can’t replicate this recipe perfectly due to equipment limitations, but every time I’ve tried stir frying with a 1:1 ratio of light to dark soy, the resultant dish is far darker than shown in the pictures, whereas the three times I’ve used a 3:1 ratio (which is what 2 tablespoons of light and 2 teaspoons of dark would be), the color has been nearly identical to said pictures. I’m using Pearl River Bridge rather than Lee Kum Kee, if that matters.

    Also I’d like to say that this site has been an invaluable resource in helping me learn the basics of cooking East Asian cuisine. I greatly appreciate the effort you’ve put into making it. :)

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi William, thanks for pointing it out. I will have to check that because 2 tablespoons of dark soy sauce is indeed, a lot! Luckily the dark soy sauce is not that salty!

      Reply

      • William says

        Did you ever check on this? I’ve tried two other stir fry dishes since I posted this, one with a 3:1 light:dark and the other 1:1, and the results were the same as before with regards to the coloration.

        Reply

        • Bill says

          Hi William, I realized that it was so long ago I couldn’t remember what I did, but to get that lighter color, it should be 2 teaspoons dark soy sauce and I modified the post. You can adjust both amounts of soy sauces based on your own taste preferences, as you probably have done making this dish. Also use less soy sauce if you use a chili oil or chili sauce with salt added as a condiment when eating the dish. Thanks so much for pointing it out!

          Reply

          • William says

            No problem – it’s the least I could do to show my gratitude for this recipe. I would have found it a lot more difficult to replicate a quality restaurant version of this dish without it. :)

  4. Christopher says

    I just discovered your web site, beautifully done. I made this recipe for the first time last night after running around trying to track down the ingredients. So you also led me to learn more about Chinatown in NYC. Thank you. I don’t cook Chinese food very often, as in almost never. It turned out really well, although I overcooked the noodles a bit. My wife’s family is Cantonese and it passed her test. Even my 10 year old liked it, and it is one of his favorites at dim sum. Thank you so much! I look forward to trying many of your other recipes.

    Reply

  5. Lauren B. says

    This recipe was very good and easy to follow and so much fun to make.

    For years I’ve ordered Chinese takeout and chow fun is one of my favorite dishes to order. I thought I’d try a hand at making it at home.

    The dish turned out great. It was lighter (in a good, healthier way) but just as tasty than the chow fun I’ve ordered from restaurants.

    I have made this a few times already and it always comes out amazing! I refer this site and this recipe in particular to friends and family!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Lauren, excellent to hear. You’re right about being able to cook a healthier version at home! You can use much less oil, increase the bean sprouts and scallions, and even add a few more veggies to the dish. ;-)

      Reply

  6. Hoi San says

    This is one of the most traditional recipies I have found. The preparing of the beef and the smell of the cooking wine reminds me of when I was a kid watching my parents cook it.
    A must was to eat it with Chille Sauce, like Saracha but with out all those seasonings.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Hoi San, for me, this is truly a traditional classic we had and continue to have when we go out to dim sum, but we also make it at home now!

      Reply

  7. Carollie says

    No mention was made on how to treat the flank steak. Is it sliced BEFORE marinating, or do you marinate the whole flank steak? Freeze it for xxx minutes to make slicing easier?

    Also, how can 1/4 teaspoon baking soda possibly tenderize 8 ounces of meat?

    The TWO stars is for the lack of clarity on instructions.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Carollie, the beef definitely must be sliced before marinating. Freezing times will vary for different refrigerators and the size of your piece of flank steak. Note that the meat should be “frosted” and firm, but not frozen solid. As for the baking soda, it will definitely tenderize the beef! Leave it for at least 60 minutes and if you want it like the texture at Chinese restaurants, overnight.

      If you put too much baking soda, you will taste it in the meat, which is not desirable. One method restaurants use is to add much more baking soda for an overnight marinade and then rinse the beef under cold running water for 10 minutes to rinse out the baking soda, but then the beef flavor is lost. That is why this step and ingredient is left as optional in the recipe.

      I will update the recipe with some more details, but read through our comments for tips like these, try making the dish first, and then rate the dish for taste. ;-)

      Reply

      • essell says

        Bill, your kindness and lack of ego are a thing of beauty, a lesson to me. This poster was hostile, not reading what I read. A question though. I am not a beef eater. Would you chane anything besides the marinating, etc steps to replace with another animal protein, ie chickem, pork or shrimp? or keep the seasonings and marinating step? Thanks again fir such a great resource!

        Reply

  8. Terry says

    I have finally found fresh flat rice noodles for Chow Fun, so I’m going to make this dish for dinner tonight. Whenever we go out to eat, this dish is always ordered because I know the kids will gobble it up. Can’t wait to serve it to them tonight and see their faces light up!

    Reply

  9. Liz says

    Was a total hit! Both my parents and in-laws were impressed I could make a traditional Cantonese dish!

    Added sliced yellow onions along with the ginger and green onion for additional flavour. Also I needed another tablespoon of light soy sauce.

    I used a non-stick pan. Next time, will use a stainless steel pan to get the high flame wok flavor in there. Thanks for the great recipe!!

    Reply

  10. Jennifer says

    Absolutely delicious!

    I’ve made your Beef Chow Fun several times and each time it’s just sheer happiness/comfort food. I always do the marinade to tenderize the flank steak; it’s worth the effort.

    I’m lucky to live in SF and have Asian supermarkets nearby that sell fresh chow fun noodles because they truly make the dish.

    I’ve made the mistake of adding too much oil at the onset so it’s a little greasy – but even with my heavy hand on the oil- still oh-so-good!

    I find this recipe feeds 3 hungry people though I may have added another couple ounces of noodles.

    Reply

