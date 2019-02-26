The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese pork recipes » Asian Pork Chops: A Quick & Easy Family Recipe

Asian Pork Chops: A Quick & Easy Family Recipe

Published: Last Updated:
By 55 Comments

Asian Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

This Quick and Easy Asian Pork Chops recipe has been in the family for years. My great grandmother made up the method and taught it to my mom, who taught Sarah and me how to make it.

Tried and true, Asian Pork Chops are an easy 30-minute meal great for weeknights and lazy meals when you want something packed with flavor without too much effort.

Check out more Quick & Easy Recipes here!

Note: This Asian Pork Chop recipe was originally published in January 2014. Our older recipes are some of our family’s favorites, so we have updated this recipe with new photos and stories!

Asian Pork Chops: Family Origins

Growing up, my parents both worked full-time jobs with long commutes, and I’m honestly not sure how they pulled it off most of the time.

Come to think of it, I guess Sarah and I were pretty independent kids. Out of practicality and my mother’s no-fuss parenting approach, we started making our school lunches pretty young—as much out of a certain pickiness as budding cooks (getting the right ham to cheese ratio on a brown bag sandwich was important) as it was from my mom’s lack of time.

So when my mom came home after a long day of work and still needed to put a full meal on the table, these Quick and Easy Asian Pork Chops were a regular in her rotation. And not once when these pork chops showed up on the table did anyone complain, because not only were they fast, they were tender and delicious.

Making an Asian Pork Chop Dinner in 30 Minutes

Here are a few tips to pull off a successful 30-minute Asian Pork Chop dinner:

  • Center cut, bone-in pork chops are key, as they have the right amount of fat. The fact that they’re on the bone also means they don’t dry out as quickly when cooked.
  • As for the marinade, it’s easily made with a pretty average set of Asian pantry items. Just make sure to get the pork chops marinating right away, because they only need 20 minutes, and you can assemble the rest of your dinner in that time!
  • While the pork chops are marinating, make your rice and wash your veggies. Then, cook the pork chops on a super hot skillet until they’re cooked through, transfer them to a plate to rest, cook your veggies in the same pan, and bam, dinner is on the table. The veggies soak up all the yummy extra flavor and saves you an extra pan to wash.

So weekday warriors, please enjoy this recipe! I have a feeling Asian Pork Chops will be on the menu for many weekdays to come.

Asian Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Pork Chops: The Recipe

Combine all the marinade ingredients together in a shallow dish, including 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1/4 teaspoon white pepper, 1 teaspoon of sesame oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon five spice powder, and 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine.

Marinate the pork chops in this mixture for 20 minutes to an hour. Not too long, or they may become too salty!

Asian Pork Chop Marinade, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet or frying pan over high heat.

Sear the pork chops on one side for 1 minute (discard any leftover marinade).

Turn the heat down to medium-high and continue to cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side until cooked through but juicy.

Asian Pork Chops cooked in a cast iron pan, by thewoksoflife.com

Searing Asian Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Allow the seared pork chops to rest for a few minutes before cutting them. Set them aside on a plate.

While the pork chops are resting, you can grab any leafy green vegetables of choice and saute them (maybe with a little garlic and extra oil if you need it) in the same pan you cooked the pork chops in.

Seared Bok Choy, thewoksoflife.com

Season to taste with salt, grab some steamed rice, and voila! Dinner is served!

Asian Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Asian Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
4.84 from 12 votes

Quick and Easy Asian Seared Pork Chops

These Asian pork chops are marinated for a quick 20 minutes and then seared to perfection for a quick and easy dinner!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: asian pork chops
Servings: 2
Calories: 369kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Combine all ingredients from the soy sauce to the wine in a shallow dish. Marinate the pork chops in this mixture for 20 minutes to an hour.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large skillet. Sear the pork chops on both sides until cooked through (you can discard any leftover marinade). It should take 5 minutes per side for 1-inch thick pork chops, as long as they were at room temperature when you started cooking them.
  • Allow to cool for 5 minutes. Enjoy!

Nutrition

Calories: 369kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 30g | Fat: 25g | Saturated Fat: 15g | Cholesterol: 90mg | Sodium: 598mg | Potassium: 529mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Calcium: 9mg | Iron: 1mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Avocado Smoothies with Boba
Thai Basil Beef (Pad Gra Prow)
Huevos Rancheros Nachos with Avocado Crema

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

55 Comments

  1. Susan says

    5 stars
    This has become my go to recipe for pork chops. Sometimes I add grated ginger and garlic and omit the Chinese 5 spice. I’ve been cooking them on the grill all summer and they come out just as good. Tender and juicy!

    Reply

  2. holi says

    Ok, help me! What is the lovely green veggie? I saw that first when I looked at the plate!?
    Love your blog so easy and fun to read.

    Reply

  3. Chris23235 says

    5 stars
    This was delicious, I made it for a friend and her son, both love pork chops done the traditional way and both love chinese cuisine, so I thought they could like it. They loved it and urged me right after dinner to promise them, to make it again. The fice spice powder was the perfect fit for the pork meat.
    I had Pimientos de Padron as veggies and after frying them in the pan I made the pork chops, I added some light soy sauce and pepper to the pan, it was very good.

    Thanks for the recipe (and all the other recipes before), I love your site.

    Reply

  4. Sharon Raymond says

    Fantastic Asian Pork Chop! OMG simple and delicious!!! This is a keeper in our house! Woks of Life I love you and your website and the research you do! Thank you for inspiring me everyday!!

    Reply

  5. Cathy says

    5 stars
    Hi,

    This dish was very tasty and so quick & easy to make.
    My only issue was that after ‘marinating’ the meat I put the meat along with the remaining ‘marinade’ in the pan and cooked it that way. My husband said he could taste a lot of soy sauce. So my question is was i meant to discard leftover marinade?
    But apart from the stronger taste of soy sauce it was still very delicious & so Juicy!
    I also only marinated the meat for 10 minutes.

    Thankyou
    Cathy ?

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables