The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Vegetable Ramen Noodle Stir-fry

by:
57 Comments
Picking up vegetable ramen noodle stir-fry

Vegetable Ramen is a simple and easy-to-make meatless Monday meal all instant ramen lovers must try.

The recipe is vegetarian and vegan, but you could also add your favorite protein—chicken, shrimp, pork, beef, or tofu! (Just click on those links to find out how to prepare them for stir-frying.)

Note: This post was originally published in May 2015. We have since updated it with higher quality photos, nutrition information, and clearer instructions. The recipe remains the same. Enjoy!

The Many Uses of Instant Ramen

While instant ramen may not be gourmet, it is unquestionably three things: 1) tasty 2) cheap and 3) convenient.

Everyone has their own ramen brand that they like, and they are readily available at the local grocery store. I remember in my younger days, they would go on sale for 6 cents a pack.

I’ve come up with many innovative uses for instant ramen over the years. It has long been one of our favorite ingredients to take camping (see our Camping Curry Ramen and Pho Ramen) and it’s a great shortcut to a quick meal (like Sarah’s kimchi ramen).

Adding fresh vegetables and tossing the flavor packet makes this version of instant noodles more forgivable, right?

It’s definitely a step up from my younger years when I would feel hungry coming home after school and eat the instant ramen straight out of the package. (For all the people that have eaten ramen this way—you know what I’m talking about; and for all the people who haven’t—you don’t know what you’re missing!)

Stir-frying Instant Noodles

While most of those recipes are for noodle soups, this recipe actually involves stir-frying the noodles. They hold up great to stir-frying if you don’t boil them all the way through, and the distinctive curly texture and flavor of instant noodles really makes this dish.

Plus, you can’t argue with the simplicity of the ingredients.

In fact, I bet you have everything you need in your kitchen right now! Feel free to sub veggies in and out per your taste and what you have on hand.

  • plate of stir-fried instant ramen noodles with vegetables
  • picking up ramen noodles with chopsticks

On to the recipe!

Vegetable Ramen: Recipe Instructions

Open the instant noodles and discard the flavor packet. Bring 6 cups of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for about 45 seconds to a minute, using chopsticks or a fork to stir occasionally. You want to just rehydrate the ramen until it breaks up from its rectangular form.

It’s important NOT to cook the ramen fully in this step! Once the ramen is rehydrated, immediately drain the noodles in a colander and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process and get rid of the excess starch.

cooking instant ramen in boiling water

Combine soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce (or vegetarian oyster sauce), sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper in a bowl and set aside.

Heat your wok over high heat, and add oil and garlic. Immediately add the peppers, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, and cabbage, and stir fry for 1 minute. Next, add the Shaoxing wine and stir-fry for another 15 seconds.

  • mushrooms, peppers, and carrots in wok
  • adding cabbage to wok

Next, add in the cooked noodles, pulling them apart if they are stuck together. Pour the soy sauce mixture evenly over the ramen noodles.

adding sauce to ramen noodles in wok

Stir-fry for about 20 seconds using a scooping motion with your wok spatula until the sauce is well distributed. Add in the snow peas, bean sprouts, and scallions.

adding bean sprouts and snap peas to noodles and vegetables

Mix well for another minute and serve your Vegetable Ramen!

  • bowl of stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables
  • vegetable ramen plate
Vegetable Ramen Recipe

Hope you enjoyed this vegetable ramen recipe. Other notable recipes where vegetables are the star include vegetable lo mein, vegetable fried rice and garlic baby bok choy. Check them out!

4.82 from 16 votes

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen is a simple & easy-to-make meatless Monday meal all instant ramen lovers must try. For you carnivores, just add meat to this vegetable ramen!
by: Bill
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Japanese
picking up ramen noodles with chopsticks
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Open the instant ramen and discard the flavor packet. Bring 6 cups of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for about 45 seconds to a minute, using chopsticks or a fork to stir occasionally. You want to just rehydrate the ramen until it breaks up from its rectangular form. It’s important not to cook the ramen fully in this step! Once the ramen is rehydrated, immediately drain the noodles in a colander and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process and get rid of the excess starch.
  • Combine soy sauces, oyster sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper in a bowl and set aside. Heat your wok over high heat, and add oil and garlic. Immediately add the peppers, mushrooms, carrots, and cabbage, and stir fry for 1 minute. Next, add the Shaoxing wine and stir-fry for another 15 seconds.
  • Next, add in the cooked noodles, pulling them apart if they are stuck together. Pour the soy sauce mixture evenly over the noodles. Stir-fry for about 20 seconds using a scooping motion until the sauce is well distributed. Add in the snow peas, bean sprouts, and scallions. Mix well for another minute and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 307kcal (15%) Carbohydrates: 37g (12%) Protein: 8g (16%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Sodium: 962mg (40%) Potassium: 356mg (10%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 3190IU (64%) Vitamin C: 42.2mg (51%) Calcium: 49mg (5%) Iron: 2.9mg (16%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

57 Comments

  1. Just in Thyme says

    This was colourful and simple, but had no taste. I don’t think protein would have helped; perhaps with ginger and some sriracha or other hot peppers, it would have had some flavour. liked the veg and the look was great, but it was somewhat tasteless.

    Reply