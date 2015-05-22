The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » noodle recipes » Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

Published: Last Updated:
By 44 Comments

Vegetable Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Ramen is a simple and easy-to-make meatless Monday meal all instant ramen lovers must try. (For you devout carnivores, just add your favorite meat, and you’re also ready to go!) Despite the bad press instant ramen gets about being unhealthy and generally bad for you, it is unquestionably two things: 1) tasty and 2) cheap!

I’ve come up with many innovative uses for instant ramen over the years, and this is one of them. Adding fresh vegetables and tossing the sodium and MSG-laden flavor packet makes this version of instant noodles more forgivable, right? It’s definitely a step up from my younger years when I would feel hungry coming home after school and eat the instant ramen straight out of the package. For all the people that have eaten ramen this way–you know what I’m talking about; and for all the people who haven’t–you don’t know what you’re missing!

Everyone has their own ramen brand that they like and they are readily available at the local grocery store. I remember in my younger days, they would go on sale for 6 cents a pack but even with inflation, I’d say they are still considered cheap at the price of a buck for 4 ramen packets. If budget is not the driving factor and you just like ramen noodles then go for some fresh ramen noodles at your local Asian grocery store.

I digress.

Let’s get back to how delicious this Vegetable Ramen dish is and how easy it is to make. The distinctive curly texture and flavor of instant noodles really makes this dish, and you can’t argue with the simplicity of the ingredients. In fact, I bet you have everything you need in your kitchen right now! Feel free to sub veggies in and out per your taste and what you have on hand.

Other notable recipes where vegetables are the star include Vegetable lo mein, Vegetable fried rice and garlic baby bok choy!

Vegetable Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Open the instant ramen and discard the flavor packet. Bring 6 cups of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for about 45 seconds to a minute, using chopsticks or a fork to stir occasionally. You want to just rehydrate the ramen until it breaks up from its rectangular form. It’s important not to cook the ramen fully in this step! Once the ramen is rehydrated, immediately drain the noodles in a colander and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process and get rid of the excess starch.

Vegetable Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Combine soy sauces, oyster sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper in a bowl and set aside. Heat your wok over high heat, and add oil and garlic. Immediately add the peppers, mushrooms, carrots, and cabbage, and stir fry for 1 minute. Next, add the Shaoxing wine and stir-fry for another 15 seconds.

Vegetable Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add in the cooked noodles, pulling them apart if they are stuck together. Pour the soy sauce mixture evenly over the ramen noodles.

Vegetable Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for about 20 seconds using a scooping motion with your wok spatula until the sauce is well distributed. Add in the snow peas, bean sprouts, and scallions.

Vegetable Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix well for another minute and serve your Vegetable Ramen!

Vegetable Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.34 from 6 votes

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen is a simple & easy-to-make meatless Monday meal all instant ramen lovers must try. For you carnivores, just add meat to this vegetable ramen!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Japanese
Keyword: vegetable ramen
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 307kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Open the instant ramen and discard the flavor packet. Bring 6 cups of water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook for about 45 seconds to a minute, using chopsticks or a fork to stir occasionally. You want to just rehydrate the ramen until it breaks up from its rectangular form. It's important not to cook the ramen fully in this step! Once the ramen is rehydrated, immediately drain the noodles in a colander and rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process and get rid of the excess starch.
  • Combine soy sauces, oyster sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper in a bowl and set aside. Heat your wok over high heat, and add oil and garlic. Immediately add the peppers, mushrooms, carrots, and cabbage, and stir fry for 1 minute. Next, add the Shaoxing wine and stir-fry for another 15 seconds.
  • Next, add in the cooked noodles, pulling them apart if they are stuck together. Pour the soy sauce mixture evenly over the noodles. Stir-fry for about 20 seconds using a scooping motion until the sauce is well distributed. Add in the snow peas, bean sprouts, and scallions. Mix well for another minute and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 307kcal | Carbohydrates: 37g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Sodium: 962mg | Potassium: 356mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 3190IU | Vitamin C: 42.2mg | Calcium: 49mg | Iron: 2.9mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Seaweed Egg Drop Soup (紫菜蛋花汤)
Sichuan Boiled Beef (水煮牛肉 - Shuizhu Niurou)
Quick and Easy Coconut Rice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

44 Comments

  1. Vini says

    4 stars
    Definitely a quick and easy dish to make. I think the type of ramen used makes a huge difference because some type will soak up the sauce while others will just coat the noodles. I didn’t have mung bean sprouts so left that out and I added cilantro instead of green onions. I think the mung bean sprouts would have given a nice crunch to the dish. But it was still good and simple.

    Thank you for the recipe!!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables