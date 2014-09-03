The Woks of Life

Vegetable Lo Mein

By
By 126 Comments

Vegetable Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

This vegetable lo mein isn’t so much a takeout dish makeover so much as just a really simple, versatile noodle dish that can be a staple vegetarian meal or a go-to meatless Monday dinner. Vegetable lo mein is healthy, tasty, and very easy to make. In China, fresh eggless hand-pulled noodles are readily available (understatement), so that’s what we used, but you can feel free to use packaged fresh white noodles or the lo mein egg noodles from the Asian grocery store. You can even sub in dried spaghetti if you have nothing else!

I like to think of this vegetable lo mein dish as a white canvas. You have your noodles and sauce as a base, and virtually any vegetables you like as your paint palette. Ok, admittedly a little corny on the metaphor front. I can practically hear the echoes of Sarah’s voice editing this post, “you and your metaphors!”

In any case, you can feel free to use onions, scallions, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, carrots, peppers, mushrooms, napa cabbage, any leafy greens, peas, or even thinly sliced celery. The beauty is that you can adapt this vegetable lo mein noodle dish to you and your family’s tastes and better yet, any of the local seasonal vegetables you have available.

This recipe is similar to our early and very popular Beef Lo Mein recipe. But with better photos! I think it’s great how much Sarah’s photography has improved over the past year. She is still photographing most of our pictures, and I am still lagging behind on my photography and composition skills. But I guess we all have our strengths. One of mine is making up noodle recipes, so let’s get on with the dish!

Other notable recipes where vegetables are the star include Vegetable ramen, Vegetable fried rice and garlic baby bok choy!

For this vegetable lo mein recipe, you’ll need:

Vegetable Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

These noodles we used for this specific post were purchased at a wet market in Beijing China but you definitely should go to our Chinese Noodles and Wrappers page to see the variety of fresh and dried noodles you can use for our recipes.

Vegetable Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Boil water in a large pot for the noodles. If using the lo mein egg noodles, you can skip this step, as those noodles do not require any pre-cooking. But if using fresh white noodles, you will have to boil them. Just cook until al dente, drain, and rinse in cold water. Set aside.

In a small bowl, combine the soy sauces, sesame oil, dissolved sugar, and five spice powder if using. Heat oil in a wok over high heat and add the garlic, mushrooms, and the white parts of the scallions.

Vegetable Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for 30 seconds and add the peppers and carrots. Make sure your hot is searing hot, and then hit it with the shaoxing wine. Stir fry for another minute.

Vegetable Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the snow peas and leafy greens to the wok and cook until the greens are just wilted.

Vegetable Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add your noodles. Make sure that before you add them to the pan, they’re somewhat loose and not all clumped together (you can rinse them in warm water to loosen them up before adding them to the pan).

Pour your sauce mixture over the noodles and stir-fry until the color of the noodles are uniform.

Vegetable Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

A folding or scoop and lift motion works well.

Vegetable Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Once everything is well-combined, dish out the noodles and serve.

Vegetable Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve the vegetable lo mein with your favorite chili oil or hot sauce – yes, that’s a dish of Sriracha!

Vegetable Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Vegetable Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 12 votes

Vegetable Lo Mein

This vegetable lo mein is a really simple, versatile and healthy noodle dish. Vegetable lo mein can be a staple vegetarian meal or a meatless Monday dinner!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: vegetable lo mein
Servings: 4
Calories: 416kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Boil water in a large pot for the noodles. If using the lo mein egg noodles, you can skip this step, as those noodles do not require any pre-cooking. But if using fresh white noodles, you will have to boil them. Just cook until al dente, drain, and rinse in cold water. Set aside.
  • In a small bowl, combine the soy sauces, sesame oil, dissolved sugar, and five spice powder, if using.
  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok over high heat and add the garlic, mushrooms, and the white parts of the scallions. Stir-fry for 30 seconds and add the peppers and carrots. Make sure your wok is searing hot, and then add the Shaoxing wine. Stir-fry for another minute.
  • Next, add the snow peas and leafy greens to the wok and cook until the greens are just wilted. Then add your noodles. Make sure that before you add them, they’re somewhat loose and not all clumped together (you can rinse them in warm water to loosen them up before adding them to the wok).
  • Pour your sauce mixture over the noodles and stir-fry until the color of the noodles are uniform. A folding or scoop-and-lift motion works well for that. Once everything is well-combined, dish out the noodles and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 416kcal | Carbohydrates: 84g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 1116mg | Potassium: 283mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 3890IU | Vitamin C: 57.2mg | Calcium: 16mg | Iron: 1.2mg

 

126 Comments

  2. Harlie says


    I loved the recipe turned out amazing. Noodles seemed a little dry I had to sub dry Sherry and used kluski egg noodles. Added a bit more low sodium soy and some oyster sauce thought might help maybe should double sauce next time not sure any suggestions?

    Reply

  3. Julianne says


    I stumbled onto your website completely unaware of what I had just found. This is culinary gold. I feel more confident than I ever have cooking Chinese recipies. Your informational sections on different ingredients has made all the difference. I have made the old Shanghai bread, beef and broccoli and now this. Each recipie resulted in food which exceeded what I thought I was capable of producing in my own home.

    Thank you for taking time to write your blog. Through food, it has shared with me Chinese culture; had it not been for your blog, I may never have found the most wonderful Chinese market by my house, and the woman who owns it. I now frequent the market and have received wonderful advice from her about cooking.

    I am eternally thankful.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Julianne, thanks so much for sharing your story with us. We are so happy to hear you are cooking with us. Hope you signed up to receive our email updates!

      Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Lorraine, we have not gotten around to providing the nutritional information on our recipes yet, but with all the vegetables in this dish, how could you go wrong? :)

      Reply

  7. Ella says


    So easy and good! I swapped out the veggies for what I had in the fridge, so green peppers and green beans instead of red peppers and snow peas, and leek instead of scallion. They were great! I also added a little minced ginger before the garlic. It was delicious. Not too much sauce but not too dry, and not too salty or sweet. Thank you!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Kathy, I don’t see the specific issue you describe, but we have reported this to our ad provider. Thanks for your patience!

      Reply

