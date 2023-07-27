The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Tomato Potato Soup (番茄土豆汤)

Judy
by:
0 Comments
Tomato Potato Soup

This simple tomato potato soup is a summer staple, with just 5 ingredients (plus water). It’s a light snack or side dish that replenishes your body with fluids and salt on those sweat-inducing hot days! 

A Simple Childhood Soup from Shanghai

In our cookbook, I shared stories of my childhood encounters with food while living with my grandmother in Shanghai. This soup comes from my memories of that time. 

We lived in close quarters in a multi-family building, with every family doing their cooking in the shared walkway where the only sink in the building sat. Not only did we all know each other’s business, we also knew what everyone was cooking for the day. 

In the summer, this soup was literally on every family’s table multiple times a week.

Soups that the Shanghainese cook in the summer are always simple and quick. It rotated between this tomato potato soup, tomato egg drop soup, seaweed egg drop soup, and a soup of potatoes and preserved vegetables (咸菜土豆汤). 

Back then, we didn’t have grocery stores or full pantries to work with. Many of our soups were made with water (there were no boxes or cans of pre-made stock!), and we cooked with what we had and what was in season. Tomatoes and potatoes were always key summer produce items.

Scallion, Tomatoes, and Potatoes

We recently posted an article on how to create umami with vegan ingredients, and tomatoes are one of the main items on the list. This soup really demonstrates the umami power of tomato! 

With no spices other than salt, this soup shines with just that tomato and the light aroma from the potato. I think it’s pretty tasty, for having so few ingredients! While it may sound simple, don’t knock it until you try it. 

Chinese Tomato Potato Soup

Soup in Summer?

Summer in Shanghai has some extreme heat, and I lived through a time in which there was no air conditioning. It may seem ridiculous to make hot soup in such an environment. 

But then again, TCM (traditional Chinese medicine) tells you to eat a lot of ginger in the summer, which is a warming ingredient—also seemingly counterintuitive. However, in the summer, we’re eating a lot of cooling ingredients—watermelon, cucumber, and other fruits, not to mention cold drinks or desserts, and ginger is recommended to balance those out. 

A warm soup may not be so crazy after all. Tomatoes are a “cooling” ingredient according to TCM, expelling heat from the body, while potatoes have a neutral constitution and provide energy. That said, you can serve this soup hot or at room temperature. 

Furthermore, in the heat of summer, your body loses a lot of fluids and salt from sweating. You can be generous with the salt in this soup to set off the flavor of the tomatoes and help replenish those electrolytes, and the thin broth will help you rehydrate. 

Tomato potato soup tastes best when made with fresh, in-season summer tomatoes. The tomatoes in our garden are producing fruit, and the potato plants are ready for digging, so we know we’ll be making it often in the coming weeks. 

Another Similar Summer Soup Recipe

Looking for a similar recipe that’s substantial enough to be a whole meal? While we didn’t often have pork bones when I was younger, we can get them easily today! Try our Chinese Pork Bone Soup with Tomatoes, Potatoes, and Corn

Tomato Potato Soup Recipe Instructions

Prepare the tomatoes and potatoes. If you’re not cooking the soup right away, keep the potatoes in a bowl of cold water to prevent them from oxidizing (turning brown). 

Cutting tomatoes into chunks with Chinese cleaver

Heat oil in a medium soup pot over medium-high heat, and add the tomatoes. Cook for 3-5 minutes, until tomatoes have softened and broken down a bit. 

Tomato chunks in medium soup pot
Cooking tomatoes in pot
Cooked down tomatoes in soup pot

Add the water and potato, and bring to a boil over high heat.

Adding water to tomatoes in pot
Making summer tomato potato soup

Once boiling, cover, reduce the heat to medium, and cook for 15 minutes.

Boiling tomato potato soup

Finally, add the scallion and salt to taste (don’t be afraid to be generous with the salt). 

Adding scallions to tomato potato soup

Serve hot or at room temperature!

Bowl of tomato potato soup
Spoonful of tomato potato soup
Bowl of Tomato Potato Soup

by: Judy
Course:Soups
Cuisine:Chinese
Tomato Potato Soup
serves: 6
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound tomatoes (preferably in-season fresh tomatoes; cut into 1-inch/2.5cm chunks. 1 pound/450g = about 2 large)
  • 1 pound russet potatoes (or any potato you like; cut into sticks similar to french fries. 1 pound/450g = about 3 medium)
  • 2 tablespoons neutral oil
  • 6 cups water
  • 1 scallion (finely chopped)
  • salt (to taste)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Prepare the tomatoes and potatoes. If you’re not cooking the soup right away, keep the potatoes in a bowl of cold water to prevent them from oxidizing (turning brown).
  • Heat oil in a medium soup pot over medium-high heat, and add the tomatoes. Cook for 3-5 minutes, until tomatoes have softened and broken down a bit.
  • Add the water and potato, and bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, cover, reduce the heat to medium, and cook for 15 minutes. Finally, add the scallion and salt to taste (don’t be afraid to be generous with the salt). Serve hot or at room temperature!

nutrition facts

Calories: 115kcal (6%) Carbohydrates: 17g (6%) Protein: 2g (4%) Fat: 5g (8%) Saturated Fat: 0.4g (2%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 3g Trans Fat: 0.02g Sodium: 20mg (1%) Potassium: 500mg (14%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 650IU (13%) Vitamin C: 15mg (18%) Calcium: 26mg (3%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

