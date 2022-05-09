The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Vegan Detox Soup!

by:
13 Comments
Bowl of Vegan Detox Soup

I’ve seen a lot of detox soup recipes out there, but I think this version, which uses Asian ingredients like wakame (dried seaweed), ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, and silken tofu, is particularly tasty. It also happens to be vegetarian, vegan, low-fat, and quick to make! 

A Quick Shot of Umami

Some of you may be skeptical about the fact that this soup takes only about 15 minutes to cook, and that the base of the soup is actually just water. Aren’t most soups simmered for at least an hour, using chicken or vegetable broths as a base? 

Well, if you’ve tried my Easy Button Mushroom Soup, you know that it IS possible to make a tasty soup in such a short time with just good ol’ water, as long as you have some good ingredients to go into it.

This soup has umami from the addition of tomato, mushrooms, and light soy sauce—all naturally occurring sources of glutamate, the umami-triggering amino acid. 

We also add dried wakame, which, while not as high in glutamate as some other types of seaweed, adds a ton of flavor to the soup. If you don’t already have dried seaweed, it’s a great ingredient to have around. We add it to wonton soup, noodle soups, and everyday soups like this one for extra nutrients and flavor. 

Ingredients for Vegan Detox Soup

Miso paste is another great ingredient to add to this soup if you have it on hand—a tablespoon adds extra flavor and richness. 

You’ll be surprised at how quick and delicious this soup really is. 

Bowl of Vegan Detox Soup

A Healthy, Satisfying Soup

This soup is also packed with nutrients and health benefits from its various ingredients, including: 

  • Ginger: antibacterial properties, antioxidants, aids digestion
  • Tomato: major source of the antioxidant lycopene, as well as Vitamin C, potassium, Vitamin A, and vitamin K
  • Mushrooms: Vitamin D, B Vitamins
  • Silken Tofu: protein
  • Dried Seaweed: antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, good source of iodine
  • Spinach: Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, iron, folate, and potassium

Plus, FIBER! 

But enough about health stuff—this soup is also very tasty, satisfying, and filling. If you want to make it even more of a full meal, you can add cooked soba (buckwheat noodles) or leftover brown rice. 

Ok, on to the recipe! 

Detox Soup Recipe Instructions

Heat a soup pot over medium heat. Add the olive oil, and followed by the ginger.

ginger in oil

Cook for 30 seconds, then add the tomato chunks. Cook for a few minutes until the tomatoes are softened around the edges.  

  • cooking tomatoes in soup pot
  • cooked tomatoes in soup pot

Now stir in mushrooms, and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Adding mushrooms to soup pot

Then add the water, silken tofu, dried seaweed, light soy sauce and white pepper powder. Cover, bring to a boil, and simmer for 3 minutes over medium heat.

making vegan detox soup

Finally, stir in the black vinegar, sesame oil, baby spinach, and salt to taste.

Baby spinach added to soup pot

When the soup has come back up to a boil and the spinach has wilted down, top with the scallions and/or cilantro and serve. 

Vegan Detox Soup Asian-Inspired

Note: Great additions to this soup include: 1 tablespoon miso paste, 1 cup cooked brown rice, or 6 ounces cooked soba noodles!

Chinese soup spoon dipped into Vegan Detox Soup
Vegan Detox Soup

I’ve seen a lot of detox soup recipes out there, but this version, which uses Asian ingredients like wakame (dried seaweed), ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, and silken tofu, is particularly tasty. It also happens to be vegetarian, vegan, low-fat, and quick to make!
by: Judy
Course:Soups
Cuisine:Asian Inspired
Vegan Detox Soup Asian-Inspired
serves: 2
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil or any neutral-flavored cooking oil
  • 2 slices ginger (julienned—or kept whole if you don’t like eating the ginger)
  • 8 ounces tomato (cut into large chunks)
  • 4 ounces mushroom (such as button, cremini, oyster, or shiitake, thinly sliced)
  • 4 cups water
  • 8 ounces silken tofu (cubed)
  • 2 tablespoons dried seaweed (wakame)
  • 2 teaspoons light soy sauce
  • 1/8 teaspoon white pepper powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Chinese black vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 4 ounces baby spinach
  • salt to taste
  • 2 tablespoons scallions and/or cilantro (chopped)
Instructions

  • Heat a soup pot over medium heat. Add the olive oil, and followed by the ginger. Cook for 30 seconds, then add the tomato chunks. Cook for a few minutes until the tomatoes are softened around the edges.
  • Now stir in mushrooms, and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Then add the water, silken tofu, dried seaweed, light soy sauce and white pepper powder. Cover, bring to a boil, and simmer for 3 minutes over medium heat.
  • Finally, stir in the black vinegar, sesame oil, baby spinach, and salt to taste. When the soup has come back up to a boil and the spinach has wilted down, top with the scallions and/or cilantro and serve.

Tips & Notes:

Note: Great additions to this soup include: 1 tablespoon miso paste, 1 cup cooked brown rice, or 6 ounces cooked soba noodles!

nutrition facts

Calories: 246kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 13g (4%) Protein: 11g (22%) Fat: 18g (28%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g Monounsaturated Fat: 11g Sodium: 431mg (18%) Potassium: 1012mg (29%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 6327IU (127%) Vitamin C: 34mg (41%) Calcium: 133mg (13%) Iron: 4mg (22%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

13 Comments

  3. Cheryl says

    Sounds delish, haven’t tried it yet. But isn’t two tablespoons of wakame a lot? When I add it to miso soup I use less than a teaspoon per serving, and it’s plenty after it expands.

  6. JENNIFER says

    Thanks so much, we were looking for a new detox soup. We are not use to tofu, what is the difference between silken and other tofu?

  7. Alberto Viofive says

    On what planet does “2 slices ginger (julienned—or kept whole if you don’t like eating the ginger)” create a predictable mass? Sliced by length or width? A really BIG bulb, or a small one? Does it even matter? Should it even be a part of the recipe?

    • Claire says

      “2 slices of ginger” is about as much of a predictable mass as “two carrots” or “three cloves of garlic”–it’s not going to be exactly the same for everyone, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s really not a big deal, and I’m not sure why you are so upset.

    • JayBee says

      Ginger root is always wonderfully wonky so it’s difficult to say precisely, but I am guessing Judy means a roughly 1 inch/2.5 cm slice lengthwise and maybe 3mm widthwise – like a 2p coin in the UK or a quarter in the US. And yes I did look up the size of these coins!

    • Tracey says

      Your comment to these lovely people who are trying to help us all comes off as rude. The sassiness is not necessary.
      The joy of cooking is from tweaking a recipe to suit yourself. Love ginger? Use 2 big slices. Not sure, add 2 small slices. Cook, taste…not much flavour, add more ginger. If it does not matter …then leave it out.

