Take Out Style Chinese Spare Ribs

Have you ever cooked something that actually tastes a lot better the next day? Well these Chinese restaurant takeout style spare ribs are a perfect case. A few months back, we posted a recipe for these Chinese roasted ribs. We decided to post it again using the second half of the BBQ sauce that we’d saved from the last rib recipe.

The flavors actually intensify over time and really meld together, so don’t worry about making too much! In fact, sometimes we’ll double the sauce recipe and just keep it around for later. It will keep for a few months in an airtight container in the fridge.

This time, we used baby back pork ribs because they’re a bit more tender. It’s all personal preference, of course, but we like these “fun size” spare ribs. They also marinate quicker. Rather than letting them sit overnight, leave them for 4-6 hours. Just add more sauce so that it’s more concentrated.

At the Holiday Inn, when we would have a run on ribs, we would marinate them faster by packing on more sauce to speed the marinating process. If you do this, just brush off some of the extra sauce before putting them in the oven.

So without further ado, here’s the recipe!

Recipe Instructions

To make the BBQ sauce, stir together the garlic, pineapple, ground star anise, salt, sugar, honey, peanut oil, hoisin sauce, ground bean sauce, tomato puree or paste, ketchup, five spice powder, orange juice, white pepper, and paprika.

In a zip-loc bag, add the ribs and half the sauce. Either marinate them overnight, or for 4-6 hours with a little extra sauce. Store the leftover sauce for later use.

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Prepare a roasting pan lined with heavy duty foil for easy clean-up.

Add about 2 cups of water to the pan so there is about a half inch of water. Place a roasting rack on top of the pan and place your spare ribs on the rack (rib side up) and place in your preheated oven.

Roast for 30 minutes. Flip the racks over and roast for another 45-60 minutes.

Add water to the roasting pan as the water dries up during the roasting process. If you like, you can finish them with a couple minutes under the broiler.

Serve these BBQ Chinese spare ribs right out of the oven after they have cooled enough to eat. They are at their best fresh out of the oven!