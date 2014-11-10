The Woks of Life

Copycat Takeout Egg Rolls

Copycat Takeout Egg Rolls

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Egg rolls–the quintessential Chinese takeout food. This egg roll recipe is a copycat of the basic version you’ll find in takeout places and Chinese buffets. Egg rolls are a very much Americanized creation that evolved from Chinese spring rolls (check out our Shanghai Style Spring Roll recipe).

We decided to post this egg roll recipe after one of our readers asked us how to make them. It’s been a very long time since I made them in my parents’ takeout restaurant, and I’ve never actually made them at home. But we figured there were probably more curious people out there who’d want to give this recipe a try.

I first attempted to make these beside my father, who was a Chinese chef working at the Holiday Inn restaurant in upstate New York before he became a business owner working in his own restaurant. Back then, chefs and kitchen hands were judged by how many pounds of egg roll wrappers they could go through in one hour. If you were any good, you could tear through 25-30 pounds of wrappers per hour, and all the egg rolls would look like perfect little clones of each other. I wasn’t particularly good at it (25 lbs/hour was a far off dream), but I could make them well enough. It’s a relatively easy process, and you’ll get the hang of it quickly.

You can make these using the traditional ingredients in this recipe or get creative yourself with just about any fresh vegetables and meat. Make a good sized batch. They freeze and reheat nicely for after-school or game day snacks. You can even cut the egg roll wrappers into smaller squares, and make minis for party snacks. Need I say more?

You’ll need:

  • 8 cups shredded savoy cabbage
  • 8 cups shredded green cabbage
  • 2 cups shredded carrot
  • 2 cups shredded celery
  • 3 scallions, chopped
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon five spice powder (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 3 cups shredded or diced roast pork
  • 2 cups cooked shrimp, chopped (optional)
  • 1 package egg roll wrappers (about 24 pieces)
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • Peanut or vegetable oil, for frying

 

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Put the cabbage, carrots, and celery into the boiling water and cook for about 2 minutes. Transfer the veggies to an ice bath and drain. Thoroughly squeeze out all the excess water from the vegetables (you can put the drained veggies in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out the water). This is a very important step because if the filling is too wet, you will have a wet filling and soggy egg rolls!

The Chinese bamboo strainer/spider really comes in handy for scooping veggies out of the boiling water and even for frying the egg rolls if you are making a large batch of them. Check out our Chinese Cooking tools page to see the tools we use in our kitchen.

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Once dry, transfer the veggies to a large mixing bowl. Add the scallions, salt, sugar, sesame oil, 2 tablespoons oil, five spice powder (if using), white pepper, roast pork, and cooked shrimp (if using). Toss everything together. The filling is ready to be wrapped!

One of our readers reported back his egg rolls were bland so it would be good to try the filling for seasoning and add more salt or seasonings to your taste.  As a general rule, the filling will taste a little bit more salty at this point until it has a chance to absorb the seasoning but remember, you can add seasoning when you eat it but if it is too salty, then there is little that can be done to save the batch so season with this point in mind.  You may also want to wrap a test egg roll (we always did at the restaurant before we made a batch of 600) and fry it to check the taste before you wrap the entire lot!

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.comHomemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Back in the day, the egg roll wrappers at the restaurant used to come in 5-pound bundles. Each person would start with one and work their way down the stack, which made about 120 egg rolls. We were pretty expert at making sure we had enough filling so that there’d be no leftover wrappers. It’s not an exact science, so play it by ear.

The way to wrap these egg rolls is to first take a small fistful of filling, squeeze it a little in your hand until it is compressed together, and place it on the wrapper. Check out the photos below to see how to wrap them. Basically, it’s similar to the method you’d use to wrap a burrito. Just add a thin layer of egg to make sure it stays sealed. Line them up on a lightly floured surface, and continue assembling until you run out of ingredients.

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Check out out Chinese Noodles and wrappers page to see more on egg and spring roll wrappers and all kinds of noodles.

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.comHomemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.comHomemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

In a small pot, heat oil to 325 degrees. You don’t need too much–just enough to submerge the egg rolls. Carefully place a couple egg rolls into the oil, and fry them for about 5 minutes until golden brown. Keep them moving in the oil to make sure they fry evenly.

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

My father used to tell me that frying egg rolls was a fool-proof task. You just slide them gently into the oil, and keep them moving while they are frying. When they’re done, they’ll “call” you with a slightly louder sizzling noise. That splattering noise is signaling that the filling is getting hot inside. The steam is escaping, causing the oil to bubble up.

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

You can serve them after they’ve cooled a bit.

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Freeze leftovers in freezer bags and reheat them in the oven. Enjoy folks!

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.comHomemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.comHomemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Copycat Takeout Egg Rolls
 
Egg rolls--the quintessential crispy, savory Chinese takeout food. Here's a 100% accurate copycat easy-to-follow takeout egg rolls recipe to make at home!
Ingredients
  • 8 cups shredded savoy cabbage
  • 8 cups shredded green cabbage
  • 2 cups shredded carrot
  • 2 cups shredded celery
  • 3 scallions, chopped
  • 2½ teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • ¼ teaspoon five spice powder (optional)
  • ¼ teaspoon white pepper
  • 3 cups shredded or diced roast pork
  • 2 cups cooked shrimp, chopped (optional)
  • 1 package egg roll wrappers (about 24 pieces)
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • Peanut or vegetable oil, for frying
Instructions
  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Put the cabbage, carrots, and celery into the boiling water and cook for about 2 minutes. Transfer the veggies to an ice bath and drain. Thoroughly squeeze out all the excess water from the vegetables (you can put the drained veggies in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out the water). This is a very important step because if the filling is too wet, you will have a wet filling and soggy egg rolls!
  2. Once dry, transfer the veggies to a large mixing bowl. Add the scallions, salt, sugar, sesame oil, 2 tablespoons oil, five spice powder (if using), white pepper, roast pork, and cooked shrimp (if using). Toss everything together. The filling is ready to be wrapped!
  3. The way to wrap these egg rolls is to first take a small fistful of filling, squeeze it a little in your hand until it is compressed together, and place it on the wrapper. Check out the photos below to see how to wrap them. Basically, it's similar to the method you'd use to wrap a burrito. Just add a thin layer of egg to make sure it stays sealed. Line them up on a lightly floured surface, and continue assembling until you run out of ingredients.
  4. In a small pot, heat oil to 325 degrees. You don't need too much--just enough to submerge the egg rolls. Carefully place a couple egg rolls into the oil, and fry them for about 5 minutes until golden brown. Keep them moving in the oil to make sure they fry evenly.
  5. My father used to tell me that frying egg rolls was a fool-proof task. You just slide them gently into the oil, and keep them moving while they are frying. When they're done, they'll "call" you with a slightly louder sizzling noise. That splattering noise is signaling that the filling is getting hot inside. The steam is escaping, causing the oil to bubble up.
  6. You can serve them after they've cooled a bit. Freeze leftovers in freezer bags and reheat them in the oven.

 

158 Comments

  1. bonny says

    great recipe! this food blog is seriously legit! i’ve been testing each recipe weekly and haven’t found one to fail me! i was on a time crunch so just bought cole slaw prepackaged veggies. i used ground pork instead of diced pork roast. so much flavor and excellent recipe. my next experiment is to use my fiber waste from juicing in place of the cabbage. i hate wasting good food. let’s hope it taste just as good!

    Reply

  2. Sarah says

    I would like to make 200 of these for our summer camp this year. (We will probably have about 100 folks; with fried rice, bourbon chicken, and roasted vegetables, I think 1 or 2 per person is enough.) I’m glad I saw the instructions about frying once. I can make ahead, fry, and will have commercial convection ovens available for reheating. Will they reheat crispy, or is there anything I need to do at that step to make sure they’re crispy?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Sarah, wow, that is some undertaking feeding so many people! The egg rolls are best and crispiest (like fresh) when refried, but they should be somewhat crispy when reheated in the fast high heat of the convection oven. You will have to allow some space between each egg roll.

      Reply

      • Sarah says

        Thank you! I don’t have a convection oven at home to test it, but the kids aren’t picky so I think even a little crispy will be okay. I may downsize and make them in wonton wrappers instead.

        Reply

        • Bill says

          You’re welcome Sarah! If you decide to downsize, cut the egg roll skins into four neat squares, because some wonton wrappers are different from egg roll wrappers and may not fry up the same. Happy cooking!

          Reply

  3. Manderz says

    First, I made these according to the exact recipe. They are great. Then I did some experimenting since they aren’t quite like the eggrolls that I’m used to from Long Island. As another suggested, I added some extra salt (kosher)…2 teaspoons and this seemed to be the perfect amount. These tasted great as well. Then I added 1/2 cup of peanut butter to the entire mixture. This got me a little bit closer to what I’m looking for in an eggroll. Also, it’s important to shred the vegetables because I didn’t (I chopped) and now I understand how that was a misstep. The shredding allows the veggies to get compacted together so that you have a full eggroll. Also, I used half canola and half peanut oil to fry in. Seemed to be a good tasting mixture. Lastly, on my quest to find MY NY eggroll, I didnt realize that the leftover eggrolls should be fried and then frozen. I was freezing raw. They do in fact crack but more importantly that second fry is key to getting close to a NY eggroll! The veggies are cooked perfectly by the 2nd fry and the wrapper gets that perfect eggroll look! Thank you for the recipe and all of your tips! It is the closest that I’ve gotten to as for what I’m looking for in an eggroll. Sorry about the long post. Just wanted to give my results for “experimenters” like me!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Manderz, thanks for sharing all of your findings and tips! All restaurants definitely fry the egg rolls once and freeze them for storage. They keep a defrosted batch in the refrigerator for the day’s orders and fry again to order when served. Keep up the great cooking and I’m sure you will find the ultimate egg roll you are seeking ;-)

      Reply

  4. Dorothy Bridge says

    These are amazing and a big hit at home and work. The first time I made them, it was quite a process but now, it’s easier and worth the process. When I figure how to upload a photo, I’ll show the finished work. Thanks for this and a lot of other delicious recipes. I share your website with everyone!

    Reply

  5. Barry Dichter says

    Hi Bill

    Before finding your site, it had been many years since I had a NY Egg Roll. So when I stumbled upon The Woks of Life and made them they came out like I remembered them. I am hooked. Made 24 last time and they lasted 3 days………… just like Hanukkah.

    We’re making them again for the Super Bowl and need the Egg Roll nectar of the gods.

    Three questions

    You use two types of cabbages, Green & Savoy. Is green cabbage Napa cabbage?

    Do you make your duck sauce from scratch or off-the-shelf? We have several Chinese markets in the Austin area so if it is off-the-shelf, what brand of duck sauce do you recommend? Mustard is no problem as I mix that yellow 2×4 to the back of the head from the can.

    I was going to roll them on Saturday and want to know if I can leave them in the fridge overnight without them getting soggy and then fry up on Sunday, or if I should fry on Saturday and then give’m a quick fry on Sunday before kickoff. To me it doesn’t seem to make sense to freeze them just for overnight.

    THX – BarryD

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Barry, I think Koon Chun may make a plum sauce that is similar to the Chinese restaurant duck sauce, but I don’t buy it as I like them plain. :) I remember wah Yoan was the brand we used to use at my parents’ restaurant, though it came in 5 gallon buckets!

      I don’t use napa cabbage, but it could work. There are three varieties of cabbage you could use that would be best for these egg rolls. One is the regular green round cabbage you find in any supermarket (one that you’d use to make cole slaw). Savoy cabbage, which is slightly sweeter in taste and not quite as hard or stiff as regular cabbage, is another option. Finally, if you can find it, Taiwanese cabbage is a great choice. It’s flatter with a disc-like shape, and the leaves are less tight. See ourfried cabbage with glass noodles recipe for a photo.

      As for prepping the egg rolls for game day, I suggest that you fry them all first after you make them and take them out right way when they are done, so the skin does not overcook or get too dark. Drain them as usual, let them cool, and store them in the fridge overnight. Reheating in the oven or quick frying like you suggest makes for a better game day egg roll. Happy cooking and have a great super bowl Sunday party!

      Reply

  6. Kelli Umbstaetter says

    Hi Bill. It’s Kelli again. ? Sorry to keep bugging you but I’ve thought of one more question. I promise that this one will be the last……I hope. Lol. I noticed that you said that once the egg rolls were fried they could be frozen and reheated in the oven. Do the egg eolls HAVE to be fried before they can be frozen or can I freeze un-fried rolls for frying later?

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Kelli, No worries on the questions! I recommend frying them first and then freezing them. For reheating, you can put them in the oven or refry them, which is what all restaurants do. You can freeze the egg rolls before frying, but for extended periods in the freezer, you risk the egg roll skin drying out and cracking or coming undone. Happy cooking!

      Reply

