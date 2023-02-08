The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

Bill
by:
1 Comments
Classic Authentic Shrimp Egg Foo Young Recipe

There’s just something about Shrimp Egg Foo Young. Everyone loves the combination of fluffy egg, shrimp, aromatic onions, and crunchy bean sprouts—all doused with a tasty brown gravy. If it doesn’t sound good to you at first—just wait until you taste it. You’ll see what we mean! 

Also, for the first time, we’ve got instructions for the traditional deep-frying method AND a pan-frying method that is much lighter on oil. We’ll share our thoughts on the difference but leave it up to you to decide which is better! 

Restaurant Memories

Shrimp Egg Foo Young was one of the most popular dishes at Sun Hing, my family’s Chinese restaurant from the 80s and 90s. (Now that it’s 2023, it’s crazy to think how many years ago that was!) 

We served a lunch special that came with two shrimp egg foo young patties and pork fried rice, and it was one of our most ordered items! When I blogged this with Sarah and Kaitlin, the smells and tastes brought back many memories.

NOTE!

You can serve the shrimp egg foo young with pork fried rice or plain white rice—we usually go the classic route, and eat it with plain rice. 

Restaurant-style egg foo young is deep fried in a wok full of oil which makes the egg patties fluffy and crispy. 

Restaurants use the oil for deep frying other dishes like General Tso’s Chicken and sweet and sour pork. The same oil may be used for stir-fried dishes, so the oil is not wasted. Reusing frying oil in this way actually gives some extra flavor to stir-fried dishes. What’s not used by the end of the day is usually discarded. 

Many home cooks wonder how to recreate that restaurant flavor they crave. Part of it may just be the reuse of that “fresh” frying oil. All in all, we don’t see it as a bad thing! 

What Is Shrimp Egg Foo Young?

This dish is a bit retro, so if you’re not familiar, Shrimp Egg Foo Young is a deep-fried omelet with eggs, a protein, diced onion, and bean sprouts. You may see it spelled Egg Foo Young, Egg Foo Yung, or Egg Fu Yung.

plate of egg foo young

As with many Americanized Chinese dishes, you can usually find choices of shrimp, pork, chicken, vegetables, and even tofu. If you’re not a fan of shrimp, check out our chicken egg foo young recipe!

The Original Egg Foo Young Recipe?

The original egg foo young or 芙蓉蛋 (foo yung daan in Cantonese or fúróng dàn in Mandarin), is a Cantonese dish popular in Hong Kong cafés or diners known as cha chaan teng (茶餐厅).

It is pan-fried rather than deep-fried. We make it with a mixture of eggs, char siu roast pork, shrimp, Chinese chives, and bean sprouts, though the ingredients can vary. 

Sarah created this original Hong Kong-style Furong Omelet recipe for our cookbook, The Woks of Life: Recipes to Know and Love from a Chinese American Family. I can vouch for it; it’s extremely tasty. If you have the book, check it out! If you haven’t, grab a copy. It’s one of our favorite new book recipes!

Can I Make Egg Foo Young without Deep Frying?

If you don’t want the hassle of deep frying and dealing with leftover oil, you can make a pan-fried egg foo young in a wok, cast-iron skillet or nonstick frying pan! 

Less oil and fewer calories make a pan-fried egg foo young a bit healthier, but it doesn’t come without compromise. The deep fried egg foo young will always come out noticeably fluffier, thicker and crispier.

deep-fried and pan-fried egg foo young patties side by side
Here you can see deep-fried egg foo young patties (top left corner) and pan-fried patties side by side.

The high and quick heat of deep frying expands the egg foo young omelet with hot steam while frying. Check out our video on this page for a taste comparison of deep fried and pan-fried egg foo young. Then you decide how you want to make it! 

Shrimp Egg Foo Young Recipe Instructions

Ingredients for shrimp egg foo young
Ingredients for the Shrimp Egg Foo Young batter.
ingredients for egg foo young gravy
Ingredients for the egg foo young gravy. (Ingredient measurements are in the recipe card at the bottom of the post.)

1. Velvet the shrimp 

Combine the chopped shrimp with ⅛ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon sugar, and ½ teaspoon cornstarch. Set aside. 

2. Make the Egg Foo Young Gravy

In a medium pot or saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Whisk in 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour to make a roux, along with the turmeric and paprika. Cook for 15-20 seconds. 

Oil, flour, turmeric, and paprika in wok
whisking roux for egg foo young gravy

Add the minced garlic and onion. Whisk for another 30 seconds.

egg foo young gravy roux with onion and garlic

Whisk in the 3 cups of the low-sodium chicken stock.

egg foo young gravy before thickening

Bring the mixture to a simmer, and add the light soy sauce, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper. The roux should thicken the gravy slightly.

Dissolve the 3 tablespoons of cornstarch in the remaining ¼ cup of chicken stock to make a slurry. Slowly stir in two-thirds of the mixture.

pouring cornstarch slurry into egg foo young gravy to thicken

Let cook for 30 seconds, until the gravy is thick enough to coat a spoon. Add more of the cornstarch slurry if needed. Add more salt or soy sauce to your taste, but be careful not to over-salt the gravy. Cover and set aside.

egg foo young gravy in wok

3. Make the Egg Foo Young Batter

In a wok or deep pot, preheat 6 cups of frying oil to 335-350°F (170-175°C). Use a digital instant-read or candy thermometer to check the temperature––too high a temperature will result in burned Egg Foo Young patties, and too low a temperature will cause extra greasy patties or ones that fall apart!

reading oil temperature in wok with instant read thermometer at 350°F

Don’t jump ahead to mixing the batter until your oil is close to the target temperature. Beating the eggs at the last minute will help form nice patties. 

Now for the batter. Place the velveted shrimp into a mixing bowl with the diced onions, bean sprouts, eggs, sesame oil, scallions, and the remaining 1 teaspoon of cornstarch. Do not add any salt or seasonings to this mixture, or your Egg Foo Young patties may not hold together when frying!

shrimp, bean sprouts, scallions, onion, in glass mixing bowl
cracking eggs onto shrimp, bean sprouts, scallions

Use a large soup ladle or hoak (a Chinese ladle that’s often used together with a Chinese spatula) to fold the mixture together until just combined. The eggs should look like they are slightly beaten and only just mixed with the rest of the ingredients. If you over-mix the eggs or mix the eggs too early, the whole mixture will become too watery, and will not form a patty during frying.

ingredients for egg foo young batter in glass mixing bowl
mixing egg foo young batter in mixing bowl

4. Fry the Egg Foo Young Omelets

This recipe makes 6 patties. Using your ladle, carefully drop three separate scoops (about ¾ cup) of the mixture into the wok for the first batch (you can also work in batches of 2 if your wok is smaller).

NOTE:

We have a very large wok, so I cooked all 6 patties at once!

Using ladle to drop egg foo young batter into oil in a large wok

The correct technique is to tilt your ladle close to the oil, and pour the mixture starting from the edge where the oil meets the wok. Pour it slowly, so the ladle barely touches the oil. If the ladle does touch the hot oil, the egg will cook while it’s still in the ladle, and it will stick. You won’t have a smooth drop for the next Egg Foo Young patty. 

dropping egg foo young patty into oil
two egg foo young patties in frying oil
Making shrimp egg foo young

If you notice that any of your patties are smaller than the others, you can quickly ladle on additional egg!

ladling additional egg on to egg foo young patty

Let the patties fry for about 2 minutes, making sure the oil stays at 335-350°F (170-175°C). To speed up the cooking time, you can also use your wok spatula to gently spoon some hot oil on top of the uncooked patty. When each patty is solid and turning golden brown around the edges, use your wok spatula to turn them over in the same order that you dropped them into the oil.

how to flip an egg foo young patty
flipping an egg foo young patty in hot oil

Here’s how the patties should look after flipping:

flipped egg foo young patties in hot oil

After another 1-2 minutes, scoop out each patty with a wire strainer or Chinese spider, giving it a few gentle taps to remove excess oil. Place each patty on a wire rack over a sheet pan to drain. Repeat until all of your patties are cooked.

In the restaurant, we actually would stack and then squeeze the patties together between our hoak and wok spatula (or using the side of the wok) to remove excess oil quickly and efficiently. But if you’re not confident, this can be risky with all that hot oil!

Squeezing excess oil out of egg foo young patties
squeezing excess oil out of egg foo young

Alternative cooking method: Pan-frying!

If you’d rather not deep-fry the patties, you can pan-fry them. Heat a large cast iron skillet or non-stick pan over medium-high heat. If using cast iron, heat the pan just until it starts to smoke. This will create a non-stick surface after you add the oil. 

Spread 1-3 tablespoons of oil to the pan (1 tablespoon per patty), and spoon the batter into the pan as if you were making pancakes—1-3 patties, depending on how many you can fit in your pan. Reduce the heat to medium, and flip after 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Cook for another 1-2 minutes, depending on how well done you like your eggs. 

Repeat with the remaining patties (you can still get 6 large patties, or you can make them smaller if you like, to make flipping easier).

pan-fried egg foo young patties

5. Serve! 

Transfer the egg foo young patties from the cooling rack to a serving plate. (Ideally these are served individually, rather than on a big family-style platter, but either works so long as you dig in right away!)

Pour some of the gravy over the top, and serve with additional gravy on the side. You can also optionally sprinkle some additional scallions/and or sesame seeds over the top.

egg foo young patties on plate with white rice

Serve…

pouring gravy over egg foo young
Shrimp Egg Foo Young on a plate with white rice

And enjoy immediately!

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

This is a real-deal Shrimp egg foo young recipe that we used to make in our family’s Chinese takeout restaurant. Learn how the restaurants do it!
by: Bill
Course:Main Course
Cuisine:American/Chinese
Classic Authentic Shrimp Egg Foo Young Recipe
serves: 4
Prep: 45 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

For the egg foo young patties:

  • 10 ounces peeled, deveined shrimp (medium to large size; roughly chopped)
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch (divided)
  • 4-6 cups neutral oil (for frying, such as canola or peanut oil)
  • 1 medium onion (diced)
  • 2 cups mung bean sprouts
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 scallion (chopped)

For the gravy:

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

Velvet the Shrimp:

  • Combine the chopped shrimp with ⅛ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon sugar, and ½ teaspoon cornstarch. Set aside.

Make the Egg Foo Young Gravy:

  • In a medium pot or saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Whisk in 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour to make a roux, along with the turmeric and paprika. Cook for 15-20 seconds.
  • Add the minced garlic and onion. Whisk for another 30 seconds. Whisk in the 3 cups (700ml) of the low-sodium chicken stock.
  • Bring the mixture to a simmer, and add the oyster sauce, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper. The gravy should be slightly thickened from the roux.
  • Dissolve the 3 tablespoons of cornstarch in the remaining ¼ cup (60ml) of chicken stock to make a slurry. Slowly stir in two-thirds of the mixture. Let cook for 30 seconds, until the gravy is thick enough to coat a spoon. Add more of the cornstarch slurry if needed. Add more salt or soy sauce to your taste, but be careful not to over-salt the gravy. Cover and set aside.

Make the Egg Foo Young Batter:

  • In a wok or deep pot, preheat 6 cups of frying oil to 335-350°F (170-175°C). Use a digital read or candy thermometer to check the temperature––too high a temperature will result in burned Egg Foo Young patties, and too low a temperature will cause extra greasy patties or ones that fall apart! Don’t jump ahead to mixing the batter until your oil is close to the target temperature. Beating the eggs at the last minute will help form nice patties.
  • Now for the batter. Place the velveted shrimp into a mixing bowl with the diced onions, bean sprouts, eggs, sesame oil, scallions, and the remaining 1 teaspoon of cornstarch. Do not add any salt or seasonings to this mixture, or your Egg Foo Young patties may not hold together when frying!
  • Use a large soup ladle or hoak (a Chinese ladle that’s often used together with a Chinese spatula) to fold the mixture together until just combined. The eggs should look like they are slightly beaten and only just mixed with the rest of the ingredients. If you over-mix the eggs or mix the eggs too early, the whole mixture will become too watery, and will not form a patty during frying.

Cook the Egg Foo Young Omelets:

  • This recipe makes 6 patties. Using your ladle, carefully drop 2-3 separate scoops (about ¾ cup) of the mixture into the wok for the first batch (depending on how many you can fit in your wok). The correct technique is to tilt your ladle close to the oil, and pour the mixture starting from the edge where the oil meets the wok. Pour it slowly, so the ladle barely touches the oil. If the ladle does touch the hot oil, the egg will cook while it’s still in the ladle, and it will stick. You won’t have a smooth drop for the next Egg Foo Young patty.
  • Let the patties fry for about 2 minutes, making sure the oil stays at 335-350°F (170-175°C). To speed up the cooking time, you can also use your wok spatula to gently spoon some hot oil on top of the uncooked patty. When each patty is solid and turning golden brown around the edges, use your wok spatula to turn them over in the same order that you dropped them into the oil.
  • After another 1-2 minutes, scoop out each patty with a wire strainer or Chinese spider, giving it a few gentle taps to remove excess oil. Place each patty on a wire rack over a sheet pan to drain. Repeat until all of your patties are cooked.

Serve!

  • Transfer the egg foo young patties from the cooling rack to a serving plate. (Ideally these are served individually, rather than on a big family-style platter, but either works so long as you dig in right away!) Pour some of the gravy over the top, and serve with steamed rice and additional gravy on the side.

Tips & Notes:

If you’d rather not deep-fry the patties, you can pan-fry them. Heat a large cast iron skillet or non-stick pan over medium-high heat. If using cast iron, heat the pan just until it starts to smoke. This will create a non-stick surface after you add the oil. 
Spread 1-3 tablespoons of oil to the pan (1 tablespoon per patty), and spoon the batter into the pan as if you were making pancakes—1-3 patties, depending on how many you can fit in your pan. Reduce the heat to medium, and flip after 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Cook for another 1-2 minutes, depending on how well done you like your eggs. 
Repeat with the remaining patties (you can still get 6 large patties, or you can make them smaller if you like, to make flipping easier).

nutrition facts

Calories: 446kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 20g (7%) Protein: 25g (50%) Fat: 30g (46%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 8g Monounsaturated Fat: 17g Trans Fat: 0.1g Cholesterol: 335mg (112%) Sodium: 986mg (41%) Potassium: 496mg (14%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 649IU (13%) Vitamin C: 10mg (12%) Calcium: 105mg (11%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

