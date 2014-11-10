The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Copycat Takeout Egg Rolls

Copycat Takeout Egg Rolls

Published:
By

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Egg rolls–the quintessential Chinese takeout food. This egg roll recipe is a copycat of the basic version you’ll find in takeout places and Chinese buffets. Egg rolls are a very much Americanized creation that evolved from Chinese spring rolls (check out our Shanghai Style Spring Roll recipe).

We decided to post this egg roll recipe after one of our readers asked us how to make them. It’s been a very long time since I made them in my parents’ takeout restaurant, and I’ve never actually made them at home. But we figured there were probably more curious people out there who’d want to give this recipe a try.

How to make Restaurant Quality Egg rolls

I first attempted to make these beside my father, who was a Chinese chef working at the Holiday Inn restaurant in upstate New York before he became a business owner working in his own restaurant. Back then, chefs and kitchen hands were judged by how many pounds of egg roll wrappers they could go through in one hour. If you were any good, you could tear through 25-30 pounds of wrappers per hour, and all the egg rolls would look like perfect little clones of each other. I wasn’t particularly good at it (25 lbs/hour was a far off dream), but I could make them well enough. It’s a relatively easy process, and you’ll get the hang of it quickly.

You can make these using the traditional ingredients in this egg roll recipe or get creative yourself with just about any fresh vegetables and meat. Make a good sized batch. They freeze and reheat nicely for after-school or game day snacks. You can even cut the egg roll wrappers into smaller squares, and make minis for party snacks. Need I say more?

You’ll need:

  • 8 cups shredded savoy cabbage
  • 8 cups shredded green cabbage
  • 2 cups shredded carrot
  • 2 cups shredded celery
  • 3 scallions, chopped
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon five spice powder (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 3 cups shredded or diced roast pork
  • 2 cups cooked shrimp, chopped (optional)
  • 1 package egg roll wrappers (about 24 pieces)
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • Peanut or vegetable oil, for frying

 

How to make egg roll filling

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Put the cabbage, carrots, and celery into the boiling water and cook for about 2 minutes. Transfer the veggies to an ice bath and drain. Thoroughly squeeze out all the excess water from the vegetables (you can put the drained veggies in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out the water). This is a very important step because if the filling is too wet, you will have a wet filling and soggy egg rolls!

The Chinese bamboo strainer/spider really comes in handy for scooping veggies out of the boiling water and even for frying the egg rolls if you are making a large batch of them. Check out our Chinese Cooking tools page to see the tools we use in our kitchen.

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Once dry, transfer the veggies to a large mixing bowl. Add the scallions, salt, sugar, sesame oil, 2 tablespoons oil, five spice powder (if using), white pepper, roast pork, and cooked shrimp (if using). Toss everything together. The filling is ready to be wrapped!

One of our readers reported back his egg rolls were bland so it would be good to try the filling for seasoning and add more salt or seasonings to your taste.  As a general rule, the filling will taste a little bit more salty at this point until it has a chance to absorb the seasoning but remember, you can add seasoning when you eat it but if it is too salty, then there is little that can be done to save the batch so season with this point in mind.  You may also want to wrap a test egg roll (we always did at the restaurant before we made a batch of 600) and fry it to check the taste before you wrap the entire lot!

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Back in the day, the egg roll wrappers at the restaurant used to come in 5-pound bundles. Each person would start with one and work their way down the stack, which made about 120 egg rolls. We were pretty expert at making sure we had enough filling so that there’d be no leftover wrappers. It’s not an exact science, so play it by ear.

How to wrap egg rolls:

The way to wrap these egg rolls is to first take a small fistful of filling, squeeze it a little in your hand until it is compressed together, and place it on the wrapper. Check out the photos below to see how to wrap them. Basically, it’s similar to the method you’d use to wrap a burrito. Just add a thin layer of egg to make sure it stays sealed. Line them up on a lightly floured surface, and continue assembling until you run out of ingredients.

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Check out out Chinese Noodles and wrappers page to see more on egg and spring roll wrappers and all kinds of noodles.

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

How to fry egg rolls:

In a small pot, heat oil to 325 degrees. You don’t need too much–just enough to submerge the egg rolls. Carefully place a couple egg rolls into the oil, and fry them for about 5 minutes until golden brown. Keep them moving in the oil to make sure they fry evenly.

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

My father used to tell me that frying egg rolls was a fool-proof task. You just slide them gently into the oil, and keep them moving while they are frying. When they’re done, they’ll “call” you with a slightly louder sizzling noise. That splattering noise is signaling that the filling is getting hot inside. The steam is escaping, causing the oil to bubble up.

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

You can serve them after they’ve cooled a bit.

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Freeze leftovers in freezer bags and reheat them in the oven. Enjoy folks!

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Egg Rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

4.85 from 26 votes

Copycat Takeout Egg Rolls

Egg rolls--the quintessential crispy, savory Chinese takeout food. Here's a 100% accurate copycat easy-to-follow takeout egg rolls recipe to make at home!
Prep Time1 hr 30 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time2 hrs
Course: Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine: Chinese
Servings: 24
Calories: 186kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 8 cups savoy cabbage (shredded)
  • 8 cups green cabbage (shredded)
  • 2 cups carrot (shredded)
  • 2 cups celery (shredded)
  • 3 scallions (chopped)
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon five spice powder (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 3 cups roast pork (char siu, shredded or diced)
  • 2 cups cooked shrimp (chopped, optional)
  • 1 package egg roll wrappers (about 24 pieces)
  • 1 egg (beaten)
  • Peanut or vegetable oil (for frying)

Instructions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Put the cabbage, carrots, and celery into the boiling water and cook for about 2 minutes. Transfer the veggies to an ice bath and drain. Thoroughly squeeze out all the excess water from the vegetables (you can put the drained veggies in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out the water). This is a very important step because if the filling is too wet, you will have a wet filling and soggy egg rolls!
  • Once dry, transfer the veggies to a large mixing bowl. Add the scallions, salt, sugar, sesame oil, 2 tablespoons oil, five spice powder (if using), white pepper, roast pork, and cooked shrimp (if using). Toss everything together. The filling is ready to be wrapped!
  • The way to wrap these egg rolls is to first take a small fistful of filling, squeeze it a little in your hand until it is compressed together, and place it on the wrapper. Check out the photos below to see how to wrap them. Basically, it's similar to the method you'd use to wrap a burrito. Just add a thin layer of egg to make sure it stays sealed. Line them up on a lightly floured surface, and continue assembling until you run out of ingredients.
  • In a small pot, heat oil to 325 degrees. You don't need too much--just enough to submerge the egg rolls. Carefully place a couple egg rolls into the oil, and fry them for about 5 minutes until golden brown. Keep them moving in the oil to make sure they fry evenly.
  • My father used to tell me that frying egg rolls was a fool-proof task. You just slide them gently into the oil, and keep them moving while they are frying. When they're done, they'll "call" you with a slightly louder sizzling noise. That splattering noise is signaling that the filling is getting hot inside. The steam is escaping, causing the oil to bubble up.
  • You can serve them after they've cooled a bit. Freeze leftovers in freezer bags and reheat them in the oven.

Notes

Makes about 2 dozen.

Nutrition

Calories: 186kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 85mg | Sodium: 582mg | Potassium: 269mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 2105IU | Vitamin C: 18mg | Calcium: 73mg | Iron: 1.6mg

 

174 Comments

  2. Paige says

    I’m so excited about your recipes and website!!!!!! Can these egg rolls be made ahead of time and then fried when all the guest have arrived? I’m hosting a cocktail hour for our nieces and nephews using your recipes. I’d love some suggestions for others snacks.
    Paige

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Paige, yes, making them ahead of time works, but I suggest you fry them once first. Reheating them in the fryer makes for a fresher and tastier egg roll, but baking in the oven also works. Happy cooking!

      Also, check out our list of appetizers in our recipe index for other ideas – roast pork puffs or curry puffs are always crowd pleasers!

      Reply

  3. Steve says

    5 stars
    Made these tonight minus the carrot and celery but added too much white pepper for my mom to eat but her and my cousin liked them over the Martha Stewart ones I made last week but was just a lil too spicy for them so gotta use less next time.. As for me I loved them.. Had to use napa cabbage cause couldn’t find savoy but man they were good.. I’m glad I found this one after the beef lo mein recipe I loved so much so this will also be my go to egg roll recipe. Will try others as well since you guys are 2 for 2. Thank you..

    Reply

  4. Gary says

    5 stars
    This recipe was my first try at making egg roles. It takes a bit of practice to role these puppies up, but they sure turned out great. My only suggestion is that when you prepare a roll, wet all the edges of the wrap with egg so it seals as you go – and this makes the rolling go faster.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Gary, yes, it does take a bit of practice. I remember when I made them at the restaurant for the first time and it was very challenging. Every one of mine look different while my father’s rows and rows of egg rolls all looked like identical soldiers! Practice makes perfect so make these often :)

      Reply

  5. Gwynn Evans says

    3 stars
    I like the recipe although I haven’t tried it yet. It is impossible to print out without all 59 pages. I am no made of money. You need to make this printer friendly. I can’t completely rate this as I can’t read the recipe through all the gobbledy gook I get on my computer to print.

    Reply

  6. John says

    5 stars
    Really good recipe and easy to make. I never tried egg rolls because I thought they would be too hard and involved. Now I regret not doing this.years ago as it is so easy.
    They turned out perfect right out of the pan. I had to keep them warm for several hours and they got soft by then. Is there an easy way to keep them crispy? Or cooking them when ready to eat the best choice?
    Also could we prepare them and keep them in the refrigerator to cool later? How long would you say they would keep unfrozen?

    Thanks for the recipe

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi John,
      The crispiness is a definite attraction for these egg rolls! Best method is to refry them in oil before eating, which is what restaurants do. Otherwise, you can reheat them in the oven, which also works. These egg rolls freeze really well, but I would say a fresh batch would keep in the fridge for a few days with no issues. Enjoy!

      Reply

  7. Mike F says

    These look just like the egg rolls I had as a child at China Chalet in Closter NJ. I have been dying for them!!! You say your father owned q restaurant. Was it China Chalet?????

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Mike F. Haha, these are authentic quality albeit “standard” egg rolls that all Chinese restaurants used make! I feel that in general, egg rolls have gone down in quality and popularity – not sure which came first, but in any event, you can make your own batch at home now. :) My parents owned a smaller Chinese place many many years ago in Orange, NJ.

      Reply

    • Pete says

      5 stars
      Mike F, I grew up in Harrington Park and loved China Chalet as a kid. First time I made these egg rolls I thought, wow, these are even better!

      Reply

  8. Lynnea says

    5 stars
    We loved this recipe! It’s actually better than the egg rolls we were getting from our regular take out place. We’ll be making these from now on.
    Also, this recipe freezes VERY nicely. I made enough to feed an army and now it only takes a few minutes to cook them up.

    Reply

  9. Cyntia says

    5 stars
    I tried this tonight looking for a different egg roll recipe. I swapped out the shrimp and pork and just used ground beef (it’s what i had on hand). Draining the vegetables was such a fantastic tip. I must say, these have to be the best egg rolls I’ve made. Fantastic recipe!

    Reply

  10. Alex says

    I never comment but these were great. I did add one tablespoon of peanut butter to this recipe,these tasted like my favorite Chinese take out place. Just fantastic! Thanks so much for a great recipe.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Alex, you’re welcome. I still have yet to try adding the peanut butter, since everyone says it is a great addition :) Keep on cooking with us!

      Reply

      • Kathy3882 says

        They’ve added peanut butter to the egg rolls at our favorite Chinese restaurant. OMG…..It’s phenomenal…it’s magnificent…it’s a must try!!!

        Reply

        • Bill says

          Hi Kathy, yes, the peanut butter is a tasty addition! Wondering if your favorite restaurant added a lot of peanut butter where you could clearly taste and/or see it in the filling. Or was it more subtle?

          Reply

