Chicken and Broccoli with White Sauce

Bill
by:
85 Comments
Chicken and Broccoli is the Spaghetti and Meatballs of the Chinese takeout world—basic, familiar, and ubiquitous.

This is a healthy, tasty, and super easy dish to make at home. While we have Chicken and Broccoli with Brown Sauce, which is more of a gravy (and SUPER delicious too, by the way), this version of the dish has a really light white sauce.

Rather than searing the chicken (i.e. oil velveting), the chicken is water velveted, or blanched, making for a lighter flavored dish.

Why go to a takeout place and order from the “healthy” menu when you can whip this up at home?

Chinese Takeout Chicken & Broccoli

It’s just a great, simple dish, and it deserves a simple post. So with that, on to the recipe!

Note: This recipe was first published in November 2013. We have since re-tested and re-photographed it, and added metric measurements and clearer instructions. Enjoy!

Takeout Chicken Broccoli with White Sauce: Recipe Instructions

In a medium bowl, combine the sliced chicken, water, oyster sauce, cornstarch, and vegetable oil. Massage the marinade ingredients until absorbed by the chicken, and set aside for 30 minutes to marinate. 

Meanwhile, make the sauce mixture. Combine the sugar, salt, sesame oil, white pepper, and chicken stock, and set aside. 

Ingredients for Chicken and Broccoli

Bring 6 cups of water to a boil. Blanch the broccoli for 1-2 minutes, drain, and set aside.

Blanching broccoli in a wok, thewoksoflfie.com

How long you cook your broccoli is a personal preference. If you like your broccoli crunchy, 1 minute is plenty of time. If you like your broccoli soft, for 2 minutes (or even a little longer), or until it is to your liking. 

Removing blanched broccoli to a colander

Let the water come back up to a boil. Add the chicken, and stir to separate the pieces. Cook just until the chicken turns opaque, and remove using a strainer. Set aside. 

Removing blanched chicken from wok

Heat your wok over medium high heat. Add the vegetable oil, ginger, and garlic.

Ginger and garlic in oil in wok

Cook for 20 seconds, and add the rice wine around the perimeter of the wok.

Next, stir up the warmed chicken stock and seasonings, and add it into the wok. Keep stirring for another minute to combine, and let everything come up to a simmer.

Mix the cornstarch and water together into a slurry. Pour the cornstarch slurry into the liquid slowly, stirring constantly, until thickened.

Adding cornstarch slurry to sauce in wok

Use only ¾ of the slurry, and check the thickness of the sauce. Add the rest if necessary. Or if the sauce is too thick, add more chicken stock or water.

Add the chicken and broccoli back to the wok…

Adding chicken to sauce in wok
Adding broccoli to wok

Stir it in for 30 seconds. Taste for seasoning, and adjust if needed. Serve immediately!

5 from 21 votes

Chinese Takeout Chicken and Broccoli (with a white sauce) is a light healthy, easy dish to make at home, and it's better than ordering out!
by: Bill
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:chicken and broccoli
Plate of Chicken and broccoli over rice
serves: 3
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the chicken:

  • 12 ounces boneless skinless chicken breast (thinly sliced)
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil

For the rest of the dish:

  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • ¾ cup low sodium chicken stock (warmed)
  • 4 cups broccoli florets
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh ginger (minced)
  • 2 teaspoons garlic (minced)
  • 1 tablespoon clear rice wine (or Shaoxing wine)
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch (mixed with 2 tablespoons/30 ml water)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the sliced chicken, water, oyster sauce, cornstarch, and vegetable oil. Massage the marinade ingredients until absorbed by the chicken, and set aside for 30 minutes to marinate.
  • Meanwhile, make the sauce mixture. Combine the sugar, salt, sesame oil, white pepper, and chicken stock, and set aside.
  • Bring 6 cups of water to a boil. Blanch the broccoli for 1-2 minutes, drain, and set aside. How long you cook your broccoli is a personal preference. If you like your broccoli crunchy, 1 minute is plenty of time. If you like your broccoli soft, for 2 minutes (or even a little longer), or until it is to your liking.
  • Let the water come back up to a boil. Add the chicken, and stir to separate the pieces. Cook just until the chicken turns opaque, and remove using a strainer. Set aside.
  • Heat your wok over medium high heat. Add the vegetable oil, ginger, and garlic. Cook for 20 seconds, and add the rice wine around the perimeter of the wok.
  • Next, stir up the warmed chicken stock and seasonings, and add it into the wok. Keep stirring for another minute to combine, and let everything come up to a simmer.
  • Mix the cornstarch and water together into a slurry. Pour the cornstarch slurry into the liquid slowly, stirring constantly, until thickened. Use only ¾ of the slurry, and check the thickness of the sauce. Add the rest if necessary. Or if the sauce is too thick, add more chicken stock or water.
  • Add the chicken and broccoli back to the wok, and stir it in for 30 seconds. Taste for seasoning, and adjust if needed. Serve immediately!

nutrition facts

Calories: 260kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 17g (6%) Protein: 29g (58%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 73mg (24%) Sodium: 743mg (31%) Potassium: 867mg (25%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 790IU (16%) Vitamin C: 110mg (133%) Calcium: 72mg (7%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

85 Comments

  1. AvatarMary B Navarro says

    5 stars
    Excellent! I love this velviting method. I may have left the chicken velviting too long — the oyster taste was a bit overwhelming. Adding more ginger and sugar to offset worked. In retrospect? Wished I would have hydrated some shiitake mushrooms to add some more interest . . . but then it wouldn’t be chicken & broccoli! Ha!

