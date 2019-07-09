The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Noodles & Pasta Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles (Cong You Ban Mian)

Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles (Cong You Ban Mian)

by:
93 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Shanghai scallion oil noodles, thewoksoflife.com

A really quick post today, along with a lightning fast recipe with only 6 ingredients! Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles, or 葱油拌面 (cong you ban mian), is an easy recipe that also happens to be one of our favorites.

We first had this Shanghai noodle dish at a popular Shanghainese restaurant in Beijing called “Shanghai Min” (Xiao Nan Guo / 小南国). It looked so good from the picture, we knew we had to try it.

It was love at first bite, and I knew I had to learn to make it and share it with everyone. After a little research, I found out how ridiculously easy it is to make. The restaurant version had ground pork in it, but I decided to take it out and make our scallion oil noodles vegetarian friendly.

One more big point: the sauce really packs a punch with an intense soy scallion flavor, so spoon a small amount over each individual portion of noodles and save any leftovers for quick meals later!

Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles,

Note: We originally published this scallion oil noodles recipe in February 2014. Since then, we recently re-tested and re-photographed the recipe to post this improved version with clearer photos! 

The Importance of Julienned Scallions

The best part of a bowl of scallion oil noodles is the crispy fried scallions. Make sure that you julienne the scallions properly, cutting them into shorter lengths, and then thinly slicing them lengthwise into thin strips.

how to julienne scallions, thewoksoflife.com

julienned scallions, thewoksoflife.com

This will ensure that your scallions have a good crispy texture!

Ok, on to the recipe.

Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles: Recipe Instructions

Heat oil in your wok over medium heat, add the scallions, and let them fry slowly. You can start with the white parts of the scallions:

Frying scallions in oil, thewoksoflife.com

And then add the green parts after they’ve wilted down a bit.

Frying scallions, thewoksoflife.com

This part of the process takes some time, so be patient and allow the scallions to crisp up.

Frying scallions, thewoksoflife.com

Fried scallions, thewoksoflife.com

Once they start to turn golden brown, remove the scallions from the oil and set aside.

removing fried scallions from oil, thewoksoflife.com

To the oil, add both kinds of soy sauce and the sugar. Use low heat and cook the mixture for about two minutes, until it starts to bubble up.

Soy sauce mixture for noodles, thewoksoflife.com

If you want to add pork to your noodles, simply brown the ground pork over high heat with about 3 tablespoons oil. Stir in 1/2 cup chopped scallions, and season with a bit of salt.

This recipe serves six. Portion out the noodles into bowls, and start with a tablespoon of sauce (it really doesn’t take much!). You can keep adding a bit more until the saltiness is to your liking. If using the pork, add a spoonful of your crispy pork and scallion mixture to the top, along with a small handful of the reserved fried scallions.

In our case, we tossed all the noodles with sauce in a big bowl, and then added the scallions afterwards as a garnish.

Tossing noodles with sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Toss it all together and dig in.

Scallion Oil Noodles, thewoksoflife.com

Picking up scallion oil noodles with chopsticks, thewoksoflife.com

Store any leftover sauce in the fridge for an even faster meal later!

Shanghai Scallion oil noodles, thewoksoflife.com

Cong you ban mian, thewoksoflife.com

5 from 15 votes

Shanghai Soy Scallion Noodles

Soy Scallion Shanghai Noodles, or 葱油拌面, really packs a punch with an intense soy scallion flavor. It is one of the most simple yet so tasty Chinese noodle dishes we've had.
by: Judy
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Chinese
Shanghai scallion oil noodles, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 6
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup oil
  • 8 ounces scallions (225g, julienned)
  • 3 tablespoons dark soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons light soy sauce
  • 4 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 pound Chinese white noodles (450g, cooked until al dente)
  • if you want to add the pork component, you'll also need 1 cup ground pork, 3 more tablespoons oil, and an extra 1/2 cup of chopped scallion

Instructions

  • Heat oil in your wok over medium heat, add the scallions, and let them fry slowly. Once they start to turn golden brown, remove the scallions from the oil and set aside.
  • To the oil, add both kinds of soy sauce and the sugar. Use low heat and cook the mixture for about two minutes, until it starts to bubble up.
  • If you want to add pork to your noodles, simply brown the ground pork over high heat with about 3 tablespoons oil. Stir in 1/2 cup chopped scallions, and season with a bit of salt.
  • This recipe serves six. Portion out the noodles into bowls, and start with a tablespoon of sauce (it really doesn't take much!). You can keep adding a bit more until the saltiness is to your liking. If using the pork, add a spoonful of your crispy pork and scallion mixture to the top, along with a small handful of the reserved fried scallions.
  • Toss it all together and dig in.

Tips & Notes:

Nutrition info does not include optional pork component!

nutrition facts

Calories: 404kcal (20%) Carbohydrates: 57g (19%) Protein: 14g (28%) Fat: 15g (23%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 886mg (37%) Potassium: 142mg (4%) Fiber: 5g (20%) Sugar: 11g (12%) Vitamin A: 375IU (8%) Vitamin C: 7.1mg (9%) Calcium: 31mg (3%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

93 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Michelle says

    5 stars
    just so, so good, and quite quick to throw together too! I haven’t mastered the art of making my scallions as crispy as they seem to be in the pictures, but practice makes perfect :)

    Reply