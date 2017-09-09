The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew)

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew)

Published: Last Updated:
By 16 Comments

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Soondubu Jigae, or soft tofu stew, is one of the most popular and recognizable spicy Korean stews. Loaded with pork, kimchi, plenty of silken tofu, and finished off with an egg cracked on top, it’s a delicious meal that’s surprisingly easy to make at home. Once you’ve made the base stock, the whole dish comes together in one pot.  

As for your cooking equipment of choice, you can easily make soondubu in a small stockpot, or you can use a traditional Korean earthenware pot, AKA a ttukbaegi, which can be placed directly over the burner. These can be bought at most Korean grocery stores (like H-Mart), but you can also find them online. We have the small single serving size, but this recipe makes two servings, or two small pots’ worth of soondubu.

This recipe is very lightly adapted from the online master of Korean food, Maangchi––the ingredients are mostly the same as what she calls for, but I’ve adjusted the process a bit, as I find that cooking in those little Korean earthenware pots can be a bit tight on real estate, which makes it difficult to mix in ingredients at various stages.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

For more Korean dishes, check out our recipes for Kimchi Jigae, Kimchi Pancakes, and Easy Beef Bibimbap!

You’ll need:

  • 10 large dried anchovies, heads and belly removed (this is easier than it sounds)
  • ⅓ of a small daikon radish (5 ounces), peeled, washed, and sliced thinly
  • 1 6 x 4 inch piece of dried kelp
  • 3 dried shiitake mushrooms
  • 5 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup pork belly (or any other cut of pork, about 2-3 ounces per serving), cut into small pieces
  • 1 cup kimchi, roughly chopped (most of the jarred kinds are already cut)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 4 tablespoons Korean chili flakes
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1 package of silken tofu (if you can find it, use a Korean brand, as it’s a denser, richer tofu!)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 scallion, diced into small rounds

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

First make the anchovy stock. Place the trimmed dried anchovies, radish slices, kelp, and shiitake mushrooms in a medium pot with 5 cups of water.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Bring the water to a boil. Once the stock is boiling, turn the heat down to medium-low and simmer for 25 minutes.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

After 25 minutes, strain the stock. Save the mushrooms and slice thinly to put into your soondubu.

Now you’re ready to assemble the soondubu. Heat a small pot or your handy dandy earthenware Korean stew pot over medium-high heat. It takes a few minutes for the earthenware pot to get hot–don’t rush it, as there’s a chance it could crack if heated too quickly.

Add the oil to the pot, followed by the garlic and onions. (Note, if you’re cooking these two servings in two separate individual-serving pots, you’ll have to split all the ingredients down the middle for each.)

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir fry until the onions are translucent. Turn the heat up to high, and add the pork belly. Let brown and caramelize.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the kimchi and stir to combine.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Add about 1 1/3 cups of the anchovy stock (or 2/3 cup each for the individual pots), followed by the salt, sugar, Korean chili flakes, and sesame oil. Stir to combine.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the tofu, about a quarter of a standard block or half of a tube (if you are using a Korean brand that comes in cylindrical form). Break up the tofu lightly into large chunks. Bring the soondubu to a boil.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Crack an egg over the top of each pot, and cook for 1 minute.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Top with the scallions and serve with white rice and some additional kimchi on the side.

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew), by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 2 votes

Soondubu Jigae (Korean Soft Tofu Stew)

Soondubu Jigae, or soft tofu stew, is a very popular spicy Korean stew. Soondubu is loaded with pork, kimchi, silken tofu, and topped with a cracked egg.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time50 mins
Total Time1 hr 10 mins
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Korean
Keyword: soondubu
Servings: 4
Calories: 468kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 10 large dried anchovies (heads and belly removed, this is easier than it sounds)
  • of a small daikon radish  (5 ounces, peeled, washed, and sliced thinly)
  • 1 piece dried kelp (6x4 inches)
  • 3 dried shiitake mushrooms
  • 5 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil (divided)
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 small onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1 cup pork belly (or any other cut of pork, about 2-3 ounces per serving, cut into small pieces)
  • 1 cup kimchi (roughly chopped, most of the jarred kinds are already cut)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 4 tablespoons Korean chili flakes
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1 package (silken tofu) (if you can find it, use a Korean brand, as it’s a denser, richer tofu!)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 scallion (diced into small rounds)

Instructions

  • First make the anchovy stock. Place the trimmed anchovies, radish slices, kelp, and shiitake mushrooms in a medium pot with 5 cups of water. Bring the water to a boil. Once the stock is boiling, turn the heat down to medium-low and simmer for 25 minutes.
  • After 25 minutes, strain the stock. Save the mushrooms and slice thinly to put into your soondubu.
  • Now you’re ready to assemble the soondubu. Heat a small pot or your handy dandy earthenware Korean stew pot over medium-high heat. It takes a few minutes for the earthenware pot to get hot--don’t rush it, as there’s a chance it could crack if heated too quickly.
  • Add the oil to the pot, followed by the garlic and onions. (Note, if you’re cooking these two servings in two separate individual-serving pots, you’ll have to split all the ingredients down the middle for each.)
  • Stir fry until the onions are translucent. Turn the heat up to high, and add the pork belly. Let brown and caramelize. Add the kimchi and stir to combine.
  • Add about 1 1/3 cups of the anchovy stock (or 2/3 cup each for the individual pots), followed by the salt, sugar, Korean chili flakes, and sesame oil. Stir to combine.
  • Next, add the tofu, about a quarter of a standard block or half of a tube (if you are using a Korean brand that comes in cylindrical form). Break up the tofu lightly into large chunks. Bring the soondubu to a boil.
  • Crack an egg over the top of each pot, and cook for 1 minute. Top with the scallions and serve with white rice and some additional kimchi on the side.

Nutrition

Calories: 468kcal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 14g | Fat: 41g | Saturated Fat: 15g | Cholesterol: 123mg | Sodium: 851mg | Potassium: 560mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 2520IU | Vitamin C: 9.2mg | Calcium: 94mg | Iron: 2.9mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Sichuan Stir-Fried Potatoes
Salted Chili & Chinese Chive Frittata
Instant Pot Soy Sauce Chicken Bowls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

16 Comments

  2. Wayman Wong says

    Hi Kaitlan and All,

    Love your website! Informative, well written and glamorously photo.
    Try a number of your recopies (some, I tweak on the second use).
    The Cantonese Roast pork is amazingly simple, but Oh so delicious! I added 1 tsp of garlic powder and 1 tbs of brown bean paste (omitted the salt for marination)
    The sesame scallion waffles I pump up with more green onions (2 1/2 cups).
    Your Dong Po Rou was stuff made in “heaven” So succulent and mouth watering! I have a meat and seafood shop on Irving street of San Francisco that sells meat has mininum of refrigerate (old style of selling pork). When use with this recipe, my family cannot get enough.
    I do have a question regarding the cooking vessel for the Soondubu Jigae dish. I know the recommendation is for an Korean earthenware (it will impart the uniqueness in flavor). Have you cook this dish in an stainless steel pot (aka clay pot()?
    Continue to post! Just loving it.

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Wayman, thank you so much for your comment! It’s so fun for the family to see how people interpret and enjoy the recipes :)

      Re: the question on the Korean earthenware, you could definitely make this in a Chinese clay pot or in a regular stainless steel pot. I’ve done both, and it works out just fine! Though, I have to say, it does add a festive flair when you bring the traditional Korean pot out to the table like you get in the restaurants. :)

      Reply

  3. Gal says


    Love your great blog!!! That recipe looks so delicious in those beautiful photos!!! Prep time is only 20 min. I can’t wait to make it. Thanks for sharing:)

    Reply

  4. Tia Calvin says


    This sounds delicious! I definitely want to try and make this dish at some point especially because tofu is a perfect vehicle for all kinds of delicious flavors. Korean food is always so rich but I feel like the addition of the egg on top really blends everything together and makes it a creamy stew! Thank you for this fantastic recipe!

    Reply

  5. Ray says

    This is my all time favorite dish, but I’m a lazy bum and I just buy the premade stock and tofu sets from BCD Tofu House brand at H Mart. I’ve seen it as low as $2 on sale, definitely not cheap but if you’re in SoCal BCD also makes the best tofu soup.

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Ray, hahaha my inner lazy bum has definitely been tempted by the pre-made BCD Tofu House kit! Most often I just go out to a restaurant if I’m not making it at home. ;)

      Reply

  6. Ann says

    I’ve said it before and I am going to say it again, I love your blogs! Reading your blogs is like visiting with old friends where you trade tips on cooking, life adventure, the idiosyncrasies of life itself, you get the drift…..

    Reply

  7. AMY PEARL says

    I just wanted to thank you all for your blog. I have cooked so many fun dishes from it and enjoy reading it and looking at the pictures. Thank you!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables