Simple, Spicy Pan-Fried Noodles

Today, we’re going to share a spicy pan-fried noodles dish that we’ve been making for as long as we can remember. It’s just about as simple as it gets, with only a small handful of ingredients involved and no special skills beyond boiling a pot of water and heating up a pan.

You can find the noodles and the special sauce (to be discussed in a moment) at any Chinese grocery store.

So let’s get started with this easy spicy pan fried noodles dish, shall we?

First you’ve got your noodles. You’ll need a particular kind of noodle for this dish. The “Hong Kong Style Pan-fried Noodle,” to be exact. Not to be confused with “won ton noodles,” which can look a little similar. Apologies for the glare in the picture there. It was the lunchtime light coming through the window.

hong-kong-pan-fried-noodles

And here are the ingredients that will make the sauce: A trifecta of hot sauce, sesame oil, and soy sauce.

laoganma-soysauce-sesame-oil

We used to make this spicy pan-fried noodles dish with a simple chili garlic sauce (kind of like Sriracha, but with a chunkier consistency). But then…we found THIS:

laoganma-chili-bean-sauce

It’s probably the best sauce ever conceived by man. Uh…woman. Uh……….man?

It’s called “Lao Gan Ma,” which means “Godmother.” We didn’t realize that at first, so we always just called it “the sauce with the lady on it,” which then got shortened to, “Lady Sauce.” You can see her in the picture…gazing sternly off the label.

One day, however, we had friends over for a dinner party, and someone mentioned, “Hey, I found this great sauce over at the Chinese supermarket. But I have no idea what it’s called.”

“Did it have a picture of a lady on it?” we asked.

“No, no. It’s a picture of a man.”

Cue…like, 10 minutes of speculation in which we go over every possible hot sauce brand and ingredient we can think of until one of us has the sense to pull out a bottle of Lady Sauce and brandish it in our guest’s face.

“Is this it?!”

“YES! That’s the MAN!”

“Dude…that’s a woman.”

Laughter ensued.

So the godmother has lost touch a bit with her soft, girlish side. But hey, what she doesn’t know about feminine, face-framing haircut options, she makes up for in her knowledge of sauce making.

ANYWAY.

It’s a spicy mix of dry roasted chili peppers and fermented black soybeans that is just…uncommonly good. We put it on everything from noodles, to dumplings, in soups. The list goes on. But we use it most often for this dish. You can find it online at places like Amazon, but it’s a lot cheaper at your local Chinese grocery, if you have one in your area.

Try it.

So you’ll want to put a pot of water on to boil. We’re using our handy wok burner and wok, cause it boils in under five minutes flat. Which is cause for celebration when you can’t wait to stuff your face with these noodles.

wok

When it’s boiling, drop in the noodles and boil them for just ONE minute. No longer! Or you won’t get the crispy texture you’re looking for in the next step.

Simple, Spicy Pan-Fried Noodles by thewoksoflife.com

After your minute has elapsed, go ahead and drain them in a colander. (Excuse the mess in the sink. We were heating up chili. And…peeling carrots.)

Simple, Spicy Pan-Fried Noodles by thewoksoflife.com

Heat up a non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Drop in a handful of your noodles and spread them out in an even layer.

Then just let ‘em do their thing.

Simple, Spicy Pan-Fried Noodles by thewoksoflife.com

Take a peek every so often to see if they’ve turned golden (and maybe use a pair of chopsticks that actually matches).

Simple, Spicy Pan-Fried Noodles by thewoksoflife.com

When they’re crispy and golden, flip them over all at once with one of them fancy restaurant-chef flipping motions. Or, if you have coordination issues/aren’t yet confident with your flipping skills, a spatula or a pair of chopsticks should do the job nicely.

Simple, Spicy Pan-Fried Noodles by thewoksoflife.com

Once their golden on both sides, slide them onto a plate. Drizzle with about 2 teaspoons of soy, a teaspoon of sesame oil, and some of that Lady Sauce.

Simple, Spicy Pan-Fried Noodles by thewoksoflife.com

Stir it all up and dig into the simple spicy pan-fried noodles!

It’s super easy to make, and if you don’t find yourself in proximity of a Chinese grocery too often, stock up on the noodles! You can throw them in the freezer for later.

Simple, Spicy Pan-Fried Noodles by thewoksoflife.com

Simple, Spicy Pan-Fried Noodles by thewoksoflife.com

SIMPLE, SPICY PAN-FRIED NOODLES
 
Spicy pan-fried noodles is just about as simple as it get. Spicy pan-fried noodles needs only a few ingredients, boiling a pot of water and heating up a pan
Recipe type: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 2 to 3 servings
Ingredients
  • 1 package Hong Kong Style Pan-Fried Noodles
  • Soy sauce
  • Sesame oil
  • Lao Gan Ma spicy black bean sauce
  • Vegetable oil, for cooking
Instructions
  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Drop in the noodles and boil for one minute. Drain.
  2. Heat a couple tablespoons of vegetable oil in a non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Take about a quarter of the noodles and spread them evenly in the pan.
  3. Let them cook until golden brown on both sides. Slide onto a serving plate and toss with about two teaspoons of soy sauce, a teaspoon of sesame oil, and some hot sauce.

49 Comments

  1. J. Ong says

    My husband and I really enjoyed these. I was really surprised that the limited ingredient list could result in so much flavor. I was actually too impatient to crisp the noodles up in 4 batches and tried to do it in 3. People don’t skimp on this step because the noodle char adds flavor to this dish. It took me about 2 minutes on each side with my burner on medium. Also, it wasn’t clear to me from the instructions whether the “two teaspoons of soy sauce, a teaspoon of sesame oil, and some hot sauce.” was to season the whole bag of noodles or each quarter. It was for each quarter, so about 2 tablespoons and 2 teaspoons of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon and a teaspoon of sesame oil and 1 teaspoon of lao gan ma sauce per package. I’m excited that these turned out so tasty. Thanks for this recipe.

  2. Ethan T says

    love that sauce, I always joke with my wife and say it means old dry mom. to me the best one is woth pork and soybean. She reads the ingredients of it for me and suggests(tells me) not to eat it though. Said it had a cancer causing chemical in it?

  3. Caroline says

    I am so happy – Happy with a capital H. This has to be the best blog/cookbook for Cantonese cooking. The step-by-step tips along with great pictures, all written so well and with a great sense of community (in great English too – `I do apologise if that sounds patronising but I teach English ). What is not to like. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

    My childhood is steeped in Cantonese cooking and I regularly do crispy noodles when I want a change from rice. Now I can’t wait to get my hands on some Angry Lady/Man sauce!

  4. George says

    Our LAO GAN MA (老干妈) take on the picture of the lady is “Angry Mom” sauce!

    There is another brand that has a photo of a regal looking, nicely dressed young boy. We call it “Little Prince” sauce.

    Cooking is fun!

