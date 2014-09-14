The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese pork recipes » Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs

Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs

Published: Last Updated:
By 50 Comments

Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

In China, people often distinguish themselves as Southerners (南方人) or Northerners (北方人). It’s a question you’ll get often in taxis or first meetings. The biggest distinguishing features for us, anyway, are the regional cuisines. Southern cuisine is roughly more delicate, refined and sometimes sweeter in taste, while northern cuisine is a bit heavier and stronger in flavor. In the south, rice is the staple, while in the north, it’s all about the bread (mantou, pancakes, etc.) and noodles.

Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs (tang cu pai gu, 糖醋排骨) is a signature southern dish. The delicate balance of the soy sauce, sugar and vinegar makes this dish a very popular appetizer, which is often served cold. Appetizers in China are usually called “冷菜,” which translates to “cold dishes.” They’re all served cold or at room temperature, and there’s a vast variety of different kinds.

While I was making this dish today, I tasted it when it was hot, and it was GOOD. But we had it for dinner at room temperature, and it was astonishing how the temperature changes and intensifies the flavor. I don’t mean to pat myself on the back, but this tang cu pai gu recipe exceeded my own expectations by a mile.

Usually, this Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs (tang cu pai gu) dish is made with rib pieces about 1-inch to 2-inches long. You can definitely ask your butcher to help with this, or you could even use baby back ribs. There are really no rules.

Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Rinse the ribs and pat them dry with a paper towel. Marinate the ribs with 1 tablespoon light soy sauce and 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine for 15 minutes.

Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a flat bottomed pan over medium heat and brown the ribs on all sides. Set aside.

Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs, by thewoksoflife.comShanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat another tablespoon of oil in a clean wok over medium heat, and cook the ginger and scallions until fragrant, about 3 minutes.

Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Take them out of the wok and set aside. Add another tablespoon of oil, and with the wok on low heat, add the sugar. Stir and let it melt.

Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the ribs and coat them with the melted sugar. Turn off the heat.

Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the second tablespoon of shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, vinegar, water, and the cooked ginger and scallion. Turn up the heat and bring everything to a boil. Then cover and simmer on low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. After 30 minutes, if there’s still too much liquid in the pot, take off the lid and turn up the heat, stirring continuously until the sauce has thickened and the ribs are coated and sticky.

It’s best to serve these ribs at room temperature. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds if desired.

Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix the sauce with some rice, top with a couple ribs, and you’ll have heaven in a bowl. Enjoy, and remember to share!

Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs, by thewoksoflife.comShanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs, by thewoksoflife.com

 

5.0 from 2 reviews
Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
Shanghai Sweet and Sour Ribs is a signature southern Chinese dish. The delicate balance of the soy sauce, sugar and vinegar makes this dish a very popular appetizer, which is often served cold.
Author:
Recipe type: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
  • 2 lbs pork ribs
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons shaoxing wine, divided
  • 3 tablespoons oil, divided
  • 8 thin slices of ginger
  • 4 scallions (white parts only), chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sugar (rock sugar is preferred if you have it)
  • 2 teaspoons dark soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dark Chinese vinegar
  • 2 cups water
  • toasted sesame seeds, optional
Instructions
  1. Clean the ribs and pat them dry with a paper towel. Marinate the ribs with 1 tablespoon light soy sauce and 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine for 15 minutes.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a flat bottomed pan over medium heat and brown the ribs on all sides. Set aside on a plate.
  3. Heat another tablespoon of oil in a clean wok over medium heat, and cook the ginger and scallions until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Take them out of the wok and set aside. Add another tablespoon of oil, and with the wok on low heat, add the sugar. Stir and let it melt. Add the ribs and coat them with the melted sugar. Turn off the heat.
  4. Add the second tablespoon of shaoxing wine, dark soy sauce, vinegar, water, and the cooked ginger and scallion. Turn up the heat and bring everything to a boil. Then cover and simmer on low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. After 30 minutes, if there's still too much liquid in the pot, take off the lid and turn up the heat, stirring continuously until the sauce has thickened and the ribs are coated and sticky.
  5. It's best to serve these ribs at room temperature. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds if desired.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Sparkling Strawberry Oolong Arnold Palmer
Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling
Cream Cheese Wontons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rate this recipe:  

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

50 Comments

  1. Elsie says

    I put in 2 cups water per the recipe and there is still so much liquid. The ribs are pale and not dark as in the picture and I don’t think any amount of boiling will make the sauce sticky. Where did I go wrong?

    Reply

  2. Emily says

    When I tried making this recipe tonight, it came out very bland–i feel like the ratio of 2c water with everything else diluted all of the flavor? Did I do something wrong? This reminds me of my mom’s ribs, which I also could never duplicate for similar reasons. Would it be wrong to up the soy sauce, wine, and sugar in the final simmer by 3-5x?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Emily, I was wondering if your sauce has been thickened, so the ribs are coated and sticky with sauce. The taste will be bland if there is too much liquid at the end.

      Reply

      • Emily says

        Admittedly, I didn’t add the vinegar, and I didn’t reduce the sauce to the point that it got sticky. I left it uncovered and boiling after the initial 30-min simmer for about another 20-30min; the sauce didn’t fully reduce so I thought to turn off the stove. Should I have kept going?

        Reply

  3. Brianna Burkett says

    I am making it for the first time tonight!

    I have looked long and hard for a “brown” sweet and sour recipe. I really don’t care for the cantonese style, but I love the brown ones. Thank you for sharing! I am excited!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables