The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Pork Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork)

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork)

Judy
by:
97 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

This Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (东北鍋包肉) looks and sounds distant to many. The lighter color of the finished dish may also seem curious compared to our typical dark soy sauce braised dishes or brightly colored Chinese takeout recipes. You’ll also notice that there’s no English translation here. As I see it, Guo Bao Rou is a more delicate version of Sweet and Sour Pork.

What is Guo Bao Rou?

This Dongbei Guo Bao Rou isn’t a renowned dish. It has humble origins in Harbin during the Qing Dynasty, when it was apparently originally created for foreigners living there during that time period. But a reader requested it, and when we say “we’ll add it to the list,” we mean it!

Here’s what we look for in a well-executed Guo Bao Rou: robust sweet and sour flavor and a super crunchy and crispy texture that’s tender inside. As I write this, it boggles my mind how artful cooking can be. Every ingredient, every set timing, and every temperature change can affect the outcome of the recipe.

Important Recipe Notes

I know you don’t usually hear me saying this, since I prefer to make things as simple as possible, but this Guo Bao Rou is a dish that requires full attention to detail. Here are a few notes on the recipe:

  • The pork is cut slightly thicker and marinated with water to ensure it stays tender and juicy.
  • Potato starch is the star of this dish. Please don’t try to substitute another ingredient! You’ll be amazed by this potato starch batter; if you eat a piece of fried pork before you coat it in sauce, the crispy coating crunches. If you’ve never used potato starch before, you’ll be hooked! Feel free to repurpose this batter for other dishes.
  • The frying temperature should be set at 250 to 300 degrees F, which is low for frying pork. However, in this case, we’re trying to fry the batter to a crisp while keeping the pork tender. There are two rounds of frying, similar to french fries. The first frying cooks the pork and the second ensures the batter turns golden brown.
  • The sweet and sour sauce is the only element of this dish you can adjust to your liking. If you like your sauce lighter, don’t let it reduce and thicken as much. Either way though, you’re looking for a sheer and shimmering finish on your pork. Pretty tantalizing, huh?

Happy wokking, and I hope you find this version of “Sweet and Sour Pork” pleasing to your palate!

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Guo Bao Rou: Recipe Instructions

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Slice the pork loin into ¼-inch thick slices.

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Marinate with 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine, and 3 tablespoons water, working the ingredients thoroughly into the pork pieces. Cover and transfer to the refrigerator.

In a medium bowl (large enough to fit all the pork), dissolve the potato starch in 1½ cups of water, and stir until completely dissolved. Set aside for 15 minutes, or until the potato starch has completely settled to the bottom.

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Now prepare the sauce by mixing the sugar, rice vinegar, ½ teaspoon salt, and sesame oil together. Stir to dissolve, and set aside.

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Take your potato starch, and slowly drain out the majority of the water, leaving behind the potato starch paste.

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the pork slices to the bowl, and use your hands to ensure the pork is completely coated in the wet potato starch. Add a tablespoon of water at a time if the mixture is too dry and hard to work with.

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare the oil for frying in a deep pot or wok, heating it slowly to 250 to 300 degrees F––no higher, or the pork will overcook. Use a kitchen thermometer if needed! Carefully lower the pork pieces, one at a time, into the oil, leaving space in between, as they tend to stick together.

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Fry each batch for 2 minutes, transferring the fried pork to a paper towel-lined plate or wire rack to drain.

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

When all of the pork has been fried once, bring the oil back up to 250 – 300 degrees F and fry the pork again in batches for about 30 seconds each batch.

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Now you’re ready to put together the rest of the dish. If you fried the pork in your wok, carefully pour the hot oil into a heat-proof container, leaving about 1 tablespoon of it behind.

Heat the wok over medium heat. Cook the ginger and garlic briefly.

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Add the sauce mixture, turn up the heat, and cook for about 2-3 minutes. You should have about ⅓ cup of sauce in the wok after it’s reduced. Next, add the carrot, scallions, cilantro, and fried pork.

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Stir quickly so there is a thin layer of sauce coating each piece of pork. Serve immediately!

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com

4.24 from 17 votes

Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork)

This Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (东北鍋包肉) looks and sounds distant to many. Basically, it is a more delicate version of Sweet and Sour Pork. It has humble origins in Harbin during the Qing Dynasty, when it was apparently originally created for foreigners living there during that time period.
by: Judy
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
Dongbei Guo Bao Rou (Crispy Sweet & Sour Pork), by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 35 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Total: 1 hour 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound pork loin (450g)
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon salt (plus another ½ teaspoon, divided)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 3 tablespoons water (plus 1 ½ cups, divided)
  • 230 grams potato starch (about 1⅓ cup)
  • ½ cup sugar (about 115 grams)
  • 150 ml rice vinegar (4.5% acidity, about ½ cup)
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • Oil for frying
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • ½ of a small carrot (julienned)
  • 4 scallions (the white parts only, julienned)
  • 1/4 cup cilantro

Instructions

  • Slice the pork loin into ¼-inch thick slices. Marinate with 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine, and 3 tablespoons water, working the ingredients thoroughly into the pork pieces. Cover and transfer to the refrigerator.
  • In a medium bowl (large enough to fit all the pork), dissolve the potato starch in 1½ cups of water, and stir until completely dissolved. Set aside for 15 minutes, or until the potato starch has completely settled to the bottom.
  • Now prepare the sauce by mixing the sugar, vinegar, ½ teaspoon salt, and sesame oil together. Stir to dissolve, and set aside.
  • Take your potato starch, and slowly drain out the majority of the water, leaving behind the potato starch paste. Add the pork slices to the bowl, and use your hands to ensure the pork is completely coated in the wet potato starch. Add a tablespoon of water at a time if the mixture is too dry and hard to work with.
  • Prepare the oil for frying in a deep pot or wok, heating it slowly to 250 - 300 degrees F––no higher, or the pork will overcook. Carefully lower the pork pieces, one at a time, into the oil, leaving space in between, as they tend to stick together. Fry each batch for 2 minutes, transferring the fried pork to a wire rack to drain. When all of the pork has been fried once, bring the oil back up to 250 - 300 degrees F and fry the pork again in batches for about 30 seconds each batch.
  • Now you’re ready to put together the rest of the dish. If you fried the pork in your wok, carefully pour the hot oil into a heat-proof container, leaving about 1 tablespoon of it behind.
  • Heat the wok over medium heat. Cook the ginger and garlic briefly. Add the sauce mixture, turn up the heat, and cook for about 2-3 minutes. You should have about ⅓ cup of sauce in the wok after it’s reduced. Next, add the carrot, scallions, cilantro, and fried pork. Stir quickly so there is a thin layer of sauce coating each piece of pork. Serve immediately!

nutrition facts

Calories: 550kcal (28%) Carbohydrates: 68g (23%) Protein: 30g (60%) Fat: 17g (26%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 71mg (24%) Sodium: 634mg (26%) Potassium: 967mg (28%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 27g (30%) Vitamin A: 1460IU (29%) Vitamin C: 5.4mg (7%) Calcium: 51mg (5%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

guest
Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

97 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments