10-Minute Sesame Noodles Recipe (Ma Jiang Mian)

10-Minute Sesame Noodles Recipe (Ma Jiang Mian)

Sesame noodles, or ma jiang mian (麻酱面) are a Shanghainese classic. Remember my Culinary Tour of Shanghai post? I said in that post that if you ever visit Shanghai, you must go and have the sesame noodles (and a few other favorites) at Wei Xiang Zhai, 味香斋, located at #14 YanDang Lu, near HuaiHai Zhong Road (燕荡路14号，近淮海中路).

It was one of the best bowls of sesame noodles I’ve EVER had. And that’s saying something. So, of course, I wanted to know how they did it. When I was researching this recipe, I had the good fortune of finding a video interview with Wei Xiang Zhai’s head chef, who was sharing some of the secrets of their well-known sesame noodle recipe! And there are some pretty remarkable details that set these noodles apart.

  • The oil they use to mix the sesame sauce is the oil they fry their pork chops in (need I say more?).
  • They use a combination of peanut butter and sesame paste, while most recipes only call for sesame paste.
  • Instead of using water to thin the sesame sauce, they use the leftover sauce used for braising pork and beef in their other dishes.
  • To top it off, the chili oil they use is from their spicy meat sauce, which goes into their spicy meat sauce noodles, la rou mian, 辣肉面.

So even though this is really just a simple, meatless bowl of noodles, many of its key ingredients have a wonderful, meaty umami flavor, so it’s no wonder this amazing bowl of noodles keeps reappearing in my dreams. I’ve contemplated how best to condense all these ingredients into a simple recipe, but it just requires way too much work.

So instead, I’ve put together a good basic recipe for sesame noodles, and if you ever make our braised beef (or have leftover sauce in the freezer), or are frying pork chops or ribs, you also know the secret ingredients you’ll need to make this humble bowl of sesame noodles truly ace! Just remember to adjust the levels of salt accordingly.

I call this basic recipe a 10-minute sesame noodle, because it really only takes as much time as it takes to boil the noodles! While you’re boiling the water to cook the noodles, you can quickly whip up the sesame sauce. And once the noodles are cooked, just add the sauce and a couple of condiments, and you’re ready to chow down.

For one serving of noodles, you’ll need:

Cook the noodles according to the package instructions.

While the noodles are cooking, make the sauce by mixing together the sesame paste, peanut butter, light soy sauce, rice vinegar (optional), vegetable oil, sugar, and water. Stir in one direction until it turns into a smooth, even paste.

Once the noodles are cooked, drain them and toss with the prepared sauce, chopped scallions, and chili oil, if using. 

Serve your sesame noodles immediately!

You must eat these sesame noodles while they are hot because they taste fragrant and have a smooth and silky texture. Once they get cold, the sauce thickens and the noodles get a sticky consistency and the culinary experience is just not the same!

10-Minute Sesame Noodles Recipe (Ma Jiang Mian)

Sesame noodles, or ma jiang mian (麻酱面) are a Shanghainese classic. A delicious weeknight or lunchtime meal to enjoy, sesame noodles are really easy to make.
Ingredients

Instructions

  • Cook the noodles according to the package instructions.
  • While the noodles are cooking, make the sauce by mixing together the sesame paste, peanut butter, light soy sauce, rice vinegar (optional), vegetable oil, sugar, and water. Stir in one direction until it turns into a smooth, even paste.
  • Once the noodles are cooked, drain them and toss with the prepared sauce, chopped scallions, and chili oil (if desired). It's best to mix the noodles while they are still hot!

37 Comments

  1. Mike says


    I just went to Wei Xiang Zhai and then followed this recipe. Fantastic recipe! Do you know how they make their la rou sweet spicy pork? Can We get a recipe? That would be amazing!

    Reply

  2. Joanie says


    I can’t thank you enough for making this recipe! My husband often works in Shanghai (we are based in Texas), but he always comes home dreaming of Wei Xiang Zhai. And now that I’ve had them too, these noodles are a forever favorite. Finding this recipe was such a blessing for us!

    Reply

    • PH says


      I don’t know if they are the same but I can tell you my personal experience. Most of the sesame paste I bought from an Asian grocery store here in the US are really hard. You really need to work hard to get a spoonful out of that jar. Then because it is so hard and dense, it also requires a lot of effort to mix with other liquid ingredient to drive the viscosity down to what I desire. Then I found Tahihi in Trader Joe’s here and it is easy to scoop out and mixing is also easier because the one I got is not as dense. And to be honest, when I use tahini instead of the sesame paste I got from an Asian grocery store, I really could not tell the difference. But this is my personal experience. Your mileage may vary.

      Reply

      • Judy says

        Thank you for your input, my experience is the same with I open a jar of Costco’s organic peanut butter. It usually takes at least 10 minutes to stir it up.

        Reply

  4. Ling says


    Judy this is such an amazing recipe! I can’t believe how simple, quick and tasty it is! I would even call it 5 minute noodles! I topped it off with some roasted nuts and seeds as I had them and it was delicious! Even my 3 year old ate it all!
    Thank you thank you thank you!

    Reply

  5. Daniel says


    I also dream about Wei Xiang Zhai. I am very happy about this text of yours. I just can’t believe you actually found the secret recipe of Wei Xiang Zhai! Amazing!

    Reply

  7. Jahoovy says


    Best noodles ever. You guys have reminded me how good food can be super cheap. I try to spread the word about your site but most friends assume they haven’t the skills or time to make good Chinese food, this dish will prove they can do it.

    Reply

