Rice Cakes with Mixed Vegetables 

Sarah
by:
Vegetable Rice Cake Stir-fry

This stir-fry of Chinese rice cakes with mixed vegetables is colorful, satisfying, and happens to be vegan and vegetarian. 

Rice cakes are called niángāo in Mandarin (or neen goh in Cantonese), which is a homonym for Chinese words that mean “higher year.”

It symbolizes growth in the new year, which is why families enjoy niángāo in its many forms around the Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival.

A Vegan & Vegetarian Rice Cake Stir-fry

We’ve posted rice cake recipes in the past, including our Stir-fried Rice Cakes with Pork, Shanghai Stir-fried Rice Cakes with Shepherd’s Purse, our Spicy Rice Cakes, and our Steak & Scallion Rice Cakes. But we’ve never posted a version that was all veggie! 

To give the stir-fry a meaty flavor, we included oyster mushrooms. You can also substitute fresh or dried shiitake mushrooms. We also have lots of different textures coming from the napa cabbage, carrots, and bean sprouts.

As a longtime rice cake enthusiast, I was frankly surprised while developing this recipe that I really didn’t miss the meat here!

vegetable rice cake stir-fry

Layering Flavor with Spices & Aromatics 

In some ways, cooking vegan and vegetarian dishes requires more creativity than cooking with meat. If you add chicken, pork, or beef to a dish, you have built-in flavor. But without them, you have to reach for more creative ideas to build layers of flavor. 

In addition to the different vegetables I included in this recipe, you’ll find several aromatics and spices that add complexity. 

Of course, there’s ginger, scallion, and garlic, but we also include star anise—a fragrant spice you’ll often find in braised dishes and infused oils (like our chili oil).

We use it less frequently in stir-fries, but infusing the oil with ginger, scallion, and star anise for a minute or two can actually make a subtle, but significant difference to the final dish.

You can find star anise in Chinese markets, as well as an increasing number of supermarkets and specialty grocery stores. We used star anise pods that we received from Frontier Co-op, a member-owned producer of sustainably sourced spices, herbs and seasonings. They’re super fragrant and add a lot to this recipe! 

Star anise

Recipe Instructions

To a wok over medium heat, add the oil, star anise, ginger slices, and white parts of the scallion.

scallion, ginger, and star anise in wok

Cook for 1 minute, then add the garlic, mushrooms, and carrot. Stir-fry for 1 minute. 

mushrooms, carrots, and scallions in wok
vegetables in wok

Increase the heat to high. Add the Shaoxing wine, followed by the napa cabbage.

napa cabbage leaves sliced in half lengthwise
slicing napa cabbage into pieces
adding napa cabbage to wok

Stir-fry until the cabbage just starts to wilt, about 30 seconds.

Stir-frying napa cabbage and other vegetables

Then add the rice cakes and water. Cover, and cook over medium heat for 2 minutes. 

rice cakes added to wok

Uncover the wok, and stir. With the heat still at medium, add the vegetarian oyster sauce, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper. Give everything a stir again. 

adding oyster sauce to rice cakes and vegetables
stir-fried rice cakes with mixed vegetables

Increase the heat to high, and finally, add the bean sprouts and the green parts of the scallions. 

adding scallions and bean sprouts to rice cakes
Chinese rice cake stir-fry with mixed vegetables

Stir-fry everything together for 1 final minute, until the rice cakes are tender but still chewy, and the scallion greens are just wilted. Plate and serve!

Stir-fried Chinese Rice Cakes with Mixed Vegetables
rice cake stir-fry with vegetables
spoonful of stir-fried rice cakes

Rice Cakes with Mixed Vegetables

This stir-fry of Chinese rice cakes with mixed vegetables is colorful, satisfying, and happens to be vegan and vegetarian.
by: Sarah
Course:Main Course
Cuisine:Chinese
Vegetable Rice Cake Stir-fry
serves: 4
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • To a wok over medium heat, add the oil, star anise, ginger slices, and white parts of the scallion. Cook for 1 minute, then add the garlic, mushrooms, and carrot. Stir-fry for 1 minute.
  • Increase the heat to high. Add the Shaoxing wine, followed by the napa cabbage. Stir-fry until the cabbage just starts to wilt, about 30 seconds, and then add the rice cakes and water. Cover, and cook over medium heat for 2 minutes.
  • Uncover the wok, and stir. With the heat still at medium, add the vegetarian oyster sauce, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper. Give everything a stir again.
  • Increase the heat to high, and finally, add the bean sprouts and the green parts of the scallions.
  • Stir-fry everything together for 1 final minute, until the rice cakes are tender but still chewy, and the scallion greens are just wilted. Plate and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 336kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 70g (23%) Protein: 10g (20%) Fat: 2g (3%) Saturated Fat: 0.2g (1%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.4g Monounsaturated Fat: 0.3g Sodium: 508mg (21%) Potassium: 469mg (13%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 2982IU (60%) Vitamin C: 37mg (45%) Calcium: 111mg (11%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

