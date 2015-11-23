The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling

Published: Last Updated:
By 20 Comments

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

I’ve seen these cute little pumpkin mochi on restaurant menus so many times in China, and they are almost always fried. I remember the first time I had them at Ma La You Huo (麻辣诱惑), a very famous Sichuan restaurant chain in China. It was arranged on a long plate like a pumpkin field with vines and leaves––so cute and pretty. Thus, when Sarah (our Editor in Chief) asked for more pumpkin recipes during this autumn season, naturally these little babies came to mind.

Most sweet rice desserts only use sweet rice flour (note: “sweet rice flour” is made from sticky rice), but for mochi, the dough needs to keep its shape, so a little cornstarch or potato starch is also required. And as far as filling is concerned, you can go with what you like. This buttery pumpkin filling is pretty awesome, but I know a lot of people love red bean filling. Chocolate or Nutella are also great companions to the pumpkin as well!

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

To make these chewy, pumpkin-shaped desserts, you’ll need to steam them.

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

As an alternative, you can also make a pan-fried version. Instead of a pumpkin shape, you make a thin patty, brush a flat bottom pan with oil, and use medium low heat to-pan-fry each side (with the pan covered) for 5-6 minutes until golden. It’s not quite as cute as the steamed version, but great if you like your sticky rice cakes crispy!

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Start by making the filling. Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add 2 cups pumpkin puree, 1/3 cup granulated sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon.

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir often and cook until the mixture darkens and comes together into a thick paste. This process will take about 30 minutes. Cool completely.

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Then you can make the dough. While the filling cools, sift together the sweet rice flour, cornstarch, and caster sugar in a mixing bowl. Add the remaining 1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree and mix to form a smooth dough. The dough should be pliable. If it cracks when handling, it is too dry. Add a couple drops of water. If the dough is too wet, add more sweet rice flour.

Divide the dough into 15 equal pieces and roll them into balls. Cover with a damp paper towel. Once the filling is cooled, also divide it into 15 equal pieces and roll individually into balls.

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

To assemble, rub a couple drops of water into your palms to make the dough easier to handle. Take a dough ball, flatten it into a 3” circle, and add a ball of filling in the middle.

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Close the dough over the filling and roll into a smooth ball.

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Press the ball down lightly so it’s shaped almost like a flat pumpkin.

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Then use a toothpick to press a pattern of outer lines into your pumpkin shape.

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Top with a clove as your pumpkin’s “stem.”

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue assembling until you have all 15 of your mochi pumpkins.

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare your steamer with cold water and line the rack with cheese cloth. Place the mini pumpkins on the steamer rack 2 inches apart. See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.
Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Start with cold water and steam for 10-12 minutes using high heat.

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe

Pumpkin Mochi with Pumpkin Filling

This sweet, chewy mochi dessert both tastes and looks like pumpkin, making it perfect for the fall season!
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time45 mins
Total Time1 hr 45 mins
Course: Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pumpkin mochi
Servings: 15 pieces
Calories: 192kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons butter (57g)
  • 29 oz. can pumpkin puree (820g, divided: 2 cups + 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar (70g)
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 1/2 cups sweet rice flour (375g)
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup caster sugar (115g)
  • 15 whole cloves

Instructions

  • Start by making the filling. Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add 2 cups pumpkin puree, 1/3 cup granulated sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Stir often and cook until the mixture darkens and comes together into a thick paste. This process will take about 30 minutes. Cool completely.
  • Then you can make the dough. While the filling cools, sift together the sweet rice flour, cornstarch, and caster sugar in a mixing bowl. Add the remaining 1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree and mix to form a smooth dough. The dough should be pliable. If it cracks when handling, it is too dry. Add a couple drops of water. If the dough is too wet, add more sweet rice flour.
  • Divide the dough into 15 equal pieces and roll them into balls. Cover with a damp paper towel. Once the filling is cooled, also divide it into 15 equal pieces and roll individually into balls.
  • To assemble, rub a couple drops of water into your palms to make the dough easier to handle. Take a dough ball, flatten it into a 3” circle, and add a ball of filling in the middle. Close the dough over the filling and roll into a smooth ball. Press the ball down lightly so it's shaped almost like a flat pumpkin. Then use a toothpick to press a pattern of outer lines into your pumpkin shape. Top with a clove as your pumpkin's "stem."
  • Prepare your steamer with cold water and line the rack with cheese cloth. Place the mini pumpkins on the steamer rack 2 inches apart. Start with cold water and steam for 10-12 minutes using high heat. The cooked pumpkins should look somewhat translucent.

Nutrition

Calories: 192kcal | Carbohydrates: 38g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 8mg | Sodium: 3mg | Potassium: 133mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 8623IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 18mg | Iron: 1mg

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)
Beef Bulgogi Tacos - Korean Mexican Fusion
Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice Bowl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

20 Comments

  1. Jennifer says

    Hi I’m about to make these and I made the filling do you think it’s OK to leave it overnight and do the mochi tomorrow also what kind of steamer do I need for this please clarify a picture would be fantastic! Thanks so much! My kids’ school will love this thank you so much!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables