Next-Day Thanksgiving Pastries (A Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipe)

Sarah
by:
11 Comments
Jump to Recipe
On the day before the BIG day, i.e. Thanksgiving, the most gluttonous holiday of the year, we’re sliding in at the last minute with another Thanksgiving leftovers recipe! While our other Thanksgiving leftover recipes (i.e. this Turkey Congee and this Turkey Ramen) focused on ways to make the most of a good turkey carcass, this latest recipe will help you use up the rest of your leftovers as well.

Sometimes, after a big Thanksgiving feast, you’ll find yourself with a little bit of this and a little of that. Maybe there’s a small bowl of mashed potatoes left, a bit of congealing gravy in your fridge, and a tupperware full of way too much cranberry sauce that makes you wonder why you decided to buy that 2 pound bag of cranberries in the first place.

This recipe can help you use up all of those odds and ends, and make them into something new. In fact, almost every ingredient in these Thanksgiving pastries is a leftover ingredient that you’ll almost certainly have––gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and turkey.

The only additions here are the puff pastry sheets, cheese, and a quick egg wash. These pastries are a cinch to put together, and bake up in just 15 minutes. Perfect for a Black Friday breakfast, or even a lunch alongside a simple salad. And I have to tell you…these Thanksgiving pastries are no joke in terms of flavor! They got hearty applause from all involved.

Puff Pastry Thanksgiving leftovers Recipe

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Unfold each pastry sheet on a clean, lightly floured surface, and roll it out gently with a rolling pin to flatten the seams. Cut each sheet into 4 equal squares, so that you have 8 squares total.

In the center of each square, add about a tablespoon of gravy, a tablespoon of leftover mashed potatoes, a tablespoon of stuffing, a dollop of cranberry sauce, some diced turkey, and a sprinkle of cheese.

Fold the corners over the seal lightly, and brush lightly with egg wash. We actually had two methods of folding. One was to fold all four corners into the center, and the other was to fold two corners over. Go with whichever shape you like.

Bake for 15 minutes, until golden brown.

And enjoy this Thanksgiving leftovers recipe!

5 from 1 vote

Next-Day Thanksgiving Pastries

This Thanksgiving leftovers recipe will use up leftover stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, and turkey, and make them into a delicious pastry!
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:American
Thanksgiving leftover pastries
serves: 8 pastries
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 sheets puff pastry (thawed)
  • 1/2 cup gravy
  • ½ cup mashed potatoes
  • 1/2 cup stuffing
  • 1/4 cup cranberry sauce
  • 1 cup diced turkey
  • 1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, gruyere, manchego, etc.)
  • 1 egg (beaten with 1 tablespoon water)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Unfold each puff pastry sheet on a clean, lightly floured surface, and roll it out gently with a rolling pin to flatten the seams. Cut each sheet into 4 equal squares, so that you have 8 squares total.
  • In the center of each square, add about a tablespoon of gravy, a tablespoon of leftover mashed potatoes, a tablespoon of stuffing, a dollop of cranberry sauce, some diced turkey, and a sprinkle of cheese. Fold the corners over the seal lightly, and brush lightly with egg wash. Bake for 15 minutes, until golden brown.

nutrition facts

Calories: 461kcal (23%) Carbohydrates: 38g (13%) Protein: 13g (26%) Fat: 29g (45%) Saturated Fat: 8g (40%) Cholesterol: 44mg (15%) Sodium: 402mg (17%) Potassium: 147mg (4%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 165IU (3%) Vitamin C: 3.2mg (4%) Calcium: 86mg (9%) Iron: 2.1mg (12%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

